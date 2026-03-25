Everything We Know About the Unexpected Jackass 5

Jackass 5 is officially happening. Despite 2022’s Jackass Forever being marketed as the end of an era for the group of daredevil misfits, Johnny Knoxville is keen to go again. There’s a common phrase that goes “you can’t keep a good man down”, but in this case, you seemingly can’t keep a stunt man down.
Knoxville made it official on January 7, 2026, via his official Instagram page. Aiming for a summer release by Paramount Pictures, returning pranksters and madcaps will return, alongside some potential new blood. Here’s everything we know about the film so far.
Why Jackass 5 May Be a Little Different
The fact that Jackass is returning four years after the supposed last hoorah tells us that Johnny Knoxville‘s co-creation has become a legacy act. Even if their bodies are screaming “no”, these swashbucklers can’t stay away from the danger. However, things will be a little different this time around. The set is no longer engulfed in booze-fuelled chaos like the early 2000s. With Steve-O‘s long-term sobriety, strict wellness protocols, and an aging cast, the pace might be a little slower.
When featuring on the Books That Changed My Life podcast, Knoxville was asked about his ability to do stunts in his 50s. However, the question was more aimed at whether he is medically allowed to or not. Throughout his time on both the series and the subsequent movies, Knoxville has gotten himself into some gnarly scrapes. However, none came close to the nearly fatal incident on the set of Jackass Forever. Performing a stunt where he is pummelled by a bull, Knoxville spun in the air and landed on his head, leading to a brain haemorrhage, concussion, a broken wrist and a broken rib.
This wasn’t the first time Knoxville had experienced a concussion. As a result, he has to be extremely careful on the set of Jackass 5. He explained: “I can’t do anything where I can get another concussion. [I’m] way over my limit for concussions, but I don’t care about anything else. I just can’t get hit in the head anymore — but a lot of other guys can.”
A Passing of the Torch?
A strong incentive for Johnny Knoxville to remain on his best behaviour and protect his head is with his children’s pleas for him to be careful. As the movie’s have progressed, he has still performed stunts but edged more towards “ringmaster” or “prank coordinator” territory. So, Jackass 5 could see more of the same as he passes the heavy blows to the younger daredevils of the rag team.
Jackass Forever introduced us to Poopies, Zach Holmes, Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, and Eric Manaka – all of whom were keen to dive in head first. If these newcomers return, Knoxville has stated that there will be plenty of surprises for them. When speaking with Jimmy Kimmel, Knoxville explained how the writing process for the pranks and stunts consists of himself and director Jeff Tremaine sitting in a room and constructing organised chaos. They share 98% of knowledge about what’s going to happen, the other 2% is a surprise to both of them. For the rest of the cast, they typically know nothing until the day of the shoot.
The Bam Margera Situation Explained
From the show’s conception, Bam Margera was an integral part. Not only was he brave and wacky, he brought an extra comedic layer – particularly in scenes where he pranked his mom and stepdad. However, as he battled substance abuse, tensions mounted on the set of Jackass Forever. After alleging he was coercively forced into a “wellness agreement” and then unfairly fired from the movie after testing positive for Adderall, he filed a lawsuit for discrimination, emotional distress, and civil rights violations. The case was privately settled and dismissed in April 2022.
As of 2026, it is unknown if Margera is back on speaking terms with Knoxville and co-creator Jeff Tremaine. However, it is reported that he will not return for new scenes in Jackass 5. Instead, he will feature in never-before-seen archival footage. Margera reportedly signed an agreement in January, 2026.
Jackass 5 is set for release on June 26, 2026. The film will receive a global theatrical release. In the meantime, Knoxville can be found presenting Fear Factor: House of Fear on Fox and Hulu. He is also set to lead the cast of adventure comedy, Tiny Fugitives.
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