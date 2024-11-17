Every Rocky Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

Sylvester Stallone became an overnight sensation when Rocky was released in 1976. Before then, he was a struggling actor who was rejected for a background role in The Godfather. Deciding to take his fate into his own hands, he wrote Rocky – and the rest is history.
Rocky won Best Picture at the Oscars in 1977 and Stallone was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Original Screenplay. This set the stage for a prosperous career that is still thriving in 2024, wowing audiences with his latest role in Tulsa King. However, no matter how successful his roles are, to many, Stallone will always be most synonymous with the “Italian Stallion” Rocky Balboa. Here’s our ranking of every Rocky movie, from worst to best.
8. Rocky V (1990)
Rocky V is widely considered to be the worst movie in the Rocky franchise. While it performed reasonably well at the box office, it failed to land with the majority of critics. The story sees Rocky go broke after a brain injury following his fight with Ivan Drago in Rocky IV. From here, he retires and moves back to the mean streets of Philadelphia with Adrian and their son Rocky Jr. (Sage Stallone). When Rocky begins training a promising young fighter named Tommy, he starts to neglect his own son and begins to lose touch with reality.
The main issue moviegoers had with Rocky V was the fact that there was no boxing match in the movie involving Rocky. However, there was a pretty brutal street fight at the end of the film. Yet, seeing as Rocky was a rags-to-riches story, many couldn’t get on board with a rags-to-riches and back to rags again story. Stallone himself has stated how he dislikes the movie, which is why he returned in 2006 with Rocky Balboa to end things on a better note.
7. Creed II (2018)
Sylvester Stallone has always been extremely protective over the Rocky franchise, and rightfully so, as he did create it. So, when he agreed to let Ryan Coogler take the reins for a spin off story called Creed in 2015, it was a monumental moment in cinema. The film was a critical and box office success and Stallone landed himself an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. While the training and boxing scenes were enthralling, 2018’s Creed II felt much more like Adonis’ story rather than Rocky’s, and the movie went much more into over-inflated territory rather than drama.
6. Rocky III (1982)
Rocky III, released in 1982, follows Rocky as he confronts new challenges in both his professional and personal life after achieving fame and success. After a shocking defeat to the ruthless challenger Clubber Lang, played by Mr. T, Rocky must reclaim his title and his confidence. During his quest, he partners up with his former rival Apollo Creed, who helps him regain his fighting spirit through rigorous training montages. Rocky III was a box office triumph, grossing $270 million worldwide, further cementing the franchise’s popularity among fans. However, it also marked a major shift in tone, moving away from the gritty realism and drama of earlier installments and embracing a more campy vibe, characterized by its emphasis on flashy training sequences and a more commercialized approach to its narrative.
5. Rocky IV (1985)
Rocky IV took another step forward in campiness, sporting more montages, synth-heavy pop music akin with the time, and cartoonish sound effects. However, it is often hailed as the best Rocky movie by many diehard fans. While it is lacking in the grit featured in the first movie, it perhaps has the best final boxing match scene as Rocky faces his toughest opponent yet in Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), after Drago kills Apollo in the ring.
Rocky IV is the highest-grossing entry in the franchise, bringing in over $300 million worldwide. While it is not the most critically acclaimed, it has become one of the most iconic movies in cinema history. In fact, Sylvester Stallone is so fond of the picture that he re-edited the movie in the COVID-19 lockdown, releasing Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut, in 2021.
4. Rocky II (1979)
Rocky II saw Sylvester Stallone return as Rocky Balboa and also step into the director’s chair. Much like the first movie, Rocky II is much more of a drama. The film follows Rocky as he retires and attempts to live a normal life. However, when he gets depressed, he realises that fighting is the only thing he knows how to do. So, he accepts Apollo’s (Carl Weathers) offer of a rematch. Rocky II felt like a fitting next move in the chapter of the Italian Stallion, as it saw him wrestle with his purpose and become a man as he expects his first child. Furthermore, the final boxing scene managed to outdo the original film, arguably due to the movie’s larger budget.
3. Rocky Balboa (2006)
Rocky Balboa was not only a movie about a comeback, it was a real-life comeback for Sylvester Stallone who had begun to fade into obscurity. This movie saw Stallone successfully bring back the grit and raw emotion he intended to do with with Rocky V in 1990. The plot follows Rocky, now running a restaurant in Philadelphia and struggling with the loss of Adrian, who died of cancer. Feeling like there is a beast inside of him and wanting to prove himself again, he steps into the ring with a much younger fighter after a computer analysis fight predicts that Rocky would win.
Rocky Balboa has tremendous heart. While it is difficult to see the beloved Rocky grieving, the mood is lightened by moments of subtle humour, and the nostalgia of some epic training montages. What’s more, Stallone delivers the most powerful monologue of his career in a scene that is still trending heavy today and quoted by millions.
2. Creed (2015)
Just when the world thought they would never get a chance to see Rocky Balboa on the big screen again, Ryan Coogler convinced Stallone to return to his dear character once more. Written and directed by Coogler, Creed follows Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), the love-child of Apollo. Tired of Fighting in unlicensed matches, Adonis heads to Philadelphia to be trained by Rocky. Although reluctant at first, Adonis’ presence ignites some fire in Rocky’s belly, as he is still struggling with grief after Adrian passed away.
Creed threw a fresh spin on the world of Rocky, whilst also staying true to the feel of the original movie. The grit and drama is there, particularly within the backstory of Rocky being diagnosed with cancer. And once again, Stallone delivered another monologue for the ages, arguably what led to his Oscar nomination in 2016.
1. Rocky (1976)
By way of art imitating life, Rocky is a true underdog story, and Stallone’s battle to get the movie made is one in itself. As mentioned, Stallone wrote the script for Rocky to create his own entry point into Hollywood after facing mass rejection. However, it wasn’t so easy. Stallone was rejected for the lead role and the studio were eying well-known actors like Burt Reynolds and James Caan to star as Rocky. Stallone was willing to walk away if he wasn’t cast. So, he took a drastic pay cut to take on the lead role.
Rocky likely needs no description, seeing as it is one of the most iconic movies of all time. But, at its core, it is not a boxing movie. It is a love story, and Stallone has said that himself on many occasions. For that reason, it is hard to believe that most people don’t class it as the best movie in the franchise, and also one of the best movies ever made.
