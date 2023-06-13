Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3’s High Evolutionary Powers & Origin Explained

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and the enigmatic character High Evolutionary form the cornerstone of this thrilling narrative. Chukwudi Iwuji is being tapped to embody the role in the MCU. This key character will also make his first appearance in this much-anticipated installment, brought to life by Will Poulter. Introduced in 1966, the High Evolutionary is famed for his scientific genius. It shows a distinct fascination with genetic augmentation and a focus on propelling animals toward sentience. His appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 holds immense intrigue, given his storied past in Marvel Comics. Further, it positions him as a crucial player in the unfolding MCU Multiverse Saga.
As the concluding installment in James Gunn‘s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, the film’s trailer suggests a darker tone. Needless to say, there could be no more fitting antagonist to catalyze such an event than the High Evolutionary. The inclusion of this intriguing character in Phase 5 of MCU promises to weave together loose narrative threads and illuminate key story arcs. The High Evolutionary is set to redefine the trajectory of the MCU as the potential villain of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Who Is the High Evolutionary?
Herbert Edgar Wyndham, the High Evolutionary, was a student at Oxford with a keen interest in genetic biology. Inspired by the work of genetic biologist Nathaniel Essex, Wyndham began experimenting with genetic manipulation. In the process, he created a machine he called the genetic accelerator. With this device, he experimented on rats in his mother’s London basement, marking his first steps toward his future identity.
He successfully developed a serum known as Isotope A, which further boosted his experiments. Wyndham’s drive led him to turn his pet Dalmatian into a humanoid life form. This breakthrough cost him his place at the university. Realizing the need for seclusion, he moved his experiments to Wundagore Mountain in Transia. Here, Wyndham developed a protective silver armor suit for himself. He even created more advanced beings known as the “New Men,” which were half-human, half-animal creatures. It was in Wundagore that he gained the title “Lord High Evolutionary” from his New Men, marking his transformation from Herbert Edgar Wyndham to the High Evolutionary.
What Are the High Evolutionary’s Powers in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?
In the latest installment of the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, the High Evolutionary emerges as a character unlike any other in the series. Unlike the character’s comic book roots, where he was known as Herbert Wyndham, the High Evolutionary in this film iteration is a mysterious figure. Throughout the movie, the High Evolutionary is never referred to by any other name than his title. There are no references made to Herbert Wyndham.
In a surprising twist, he reveals that he once visited Earth, an experience that left him with an admiration for the planet. This suggests a deep connection to Earth, yet his origins remain shrouded in mystery. It’s not far-fetched to hypothesize that he could have adopted the name Herbert Wyndham during his time on Earth. But this possibility is not discussed or hinted at within the movie.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 takes a darker turn as it introduces the High Evolutionary as one of the most sinister villains in the MCU. His sadistic nature is exhibited through his cruel experiments on animals in his quest for perfection. Adding to his mystique, the High Evolutionary is revered as a deity among many alien species within the MCU. This reverence, coupled with his ageless nature, suggests that this version of the High Evolutionary is older than his comic book counterpart. The implications of his age are intriguing elements that contribute to his character’s complexity.
How Do His Powers Differ From the Marvel Comics?
In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, the High Evolutionary’s design differs greatly from his original comics counterpart. The filmmakers used creative ways to reference the character’s origins while introducing new elements. For instance, they incorporated a distinct color shift in the character’s appearance. This cleverly mirrors the High Evolutionary’s red-faced design in the comics.
The movie also reveals a harsher history with Rocket. It shows how he used Rocket as a tool for his scientific work and planned to dispose of him once his usefulness ended. This culminates in Rocket severely injuring the High Evolutionary’s face in a fit of rage. By the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, the High Evolutionary’s true damage and the viciousness of Rocket’s attack are revealed.
The High Evolutionary’s cinematic version is more in line with his comics’ incarnation, despite the visual changes. The film emphasizes his primary character flaws, using his raw red face to highlight his attempts to cover up a horrifying truth. This multi-leveled reveal gives the moment more heft, effectively integrating the High Evolutionary into The Guardians of the Galaxy universe while paying homage to his Marvel Comics origins.