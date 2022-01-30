10 Things You Didn’t Know about Erin French

Talent comes in all forms. Many mistakenly believe talent is something that is recognized only on the highest level – the Tom Bradys and the Julia Roberts of the world are talented, but you aren’t required to be a terrific athlete or actress to be one of the most talented people in the world. Oftentimes, some of the most talented people in the world are unknown to most. There are those who recognize their talent, their appeal, and what they have to offer, but they never make it a point to become famous. Erin French is not the most famous chef in the world, but she’s among the most talented. She is someone who does what she does better than most, and the world wants to know more about her now that her name is currently in the spotlight thanks to her own personal past.
1. She’s a Chef
We did mention that already, but she’s a chef who is recognized for her talents. She owns a restaurant in Maine, the town of Freedom, called “The Lost Kitchen”. She was also a semifinalist in the years 2016, and 2018-2020 for the Best Chefs in America award by James Beard.
2. She is an Author
She is a chef, so she has a book. She actually has two books. One of them is the story of her life, and one is a cookbook. It’s the story of her life that is being talked about right now, and her fans are itching to know more about the famed chef.
3. She’s on Magnolia
What really shot her to fame, though, is the fact that she was tapped to film a show named after her own restaurant on the Magnolia Network. Everyone – and we do mean everyone – knows the names Chip and Joanna Gaines, the creators behind all things Magnolia. She loves it.
4. She Knew About Covid Before Covid
Let us be clear; she did not know this. She did, however, have an odd and strange premonition about it back in October of 2019. She was serving her last dinner of the season at her restaurant in Maine – many restaurants in colder climates are seasonal and do not stay open through the cold winter months. She served her last dinner, and she should have been excited for a little time off before spring. No one knew about Covid yet, but she was in tears thinking about how something might be changing. She had the same feeling the last time she served dinner at her old restaurant, even though she didn’t know it was the last time. She just felt the end.
5. She Worked for Her Father
Her talent in the kitchen came from working with her father at his diner in Freedom. She would spend her time in there, honing her skills, learning, creating, and doing things in the kitchen that would ultimately change her life. She didn’t want to be in Freedom, though. She wanted out – badly.
6. She Planned on Med School
Following her high school graduation, she left. She could not wait to make her move, to change her life, and to move on from her small, sleepy town. She was accepted into the Northeastern University freshman class, and she left. She was going to med school. She was going to be a doctor.
7. Pregnancy Changed Her Life
At the age of 21, she was pregnant, she was having a little boy, and she didn’t know what to do. She left college, went home, and she started hosting dinners. That is how she ended up with her first restaurant. However, she was married to a man who was abusive. He was also an alcoholic, and he was much older. He could have been her father, that’s how much older he was. She was having a tough time, life was hard, and she was becoming addicted to prescription drugs as she spiraled further and further into depression.
8. Her Last Night Premonition Was Right
She didn’t know her first restaurant’s last night would be it’s last night. She’d become so successful and was becoming famous and well-known for her work, her husband hated that, and she ended up in a place where she was suicidal – this all followed a horrible fight with her then-husband, and she ended up in a facility to rehabilitate. While there, her husband took custody of her little boy and closed down her restaurant. She lost everything.
9. She Rebuilt
She lost it all, but she didn’t lose her hope. She changed her life, again, and she did it with the help of a small trailer, a working kitchen, and wandering to local farms and markets and fields with fresh produce and fresh ingredients to serve food. It was a hit. Before a year passed, she was able to open a new restaurant, and she was able to do her thing and make it work for more than 7 years until covid hit. When this happened, she had to get creative. She did what she had to do, and she thrived.
10. She’s Remarried
She is married again, she is thriving, and she is doing better than ever. Her new husband is a television executive by the name of Michael Dutton, and she is happier than she’s ever been.