Each Season of Home Economics Detailed

Home Economics may have just appeared as another family sitcom before it premiered. Still, viewers got a taste of the unique series, with an equally unique cast, and got to experience the exciting show for what it is. The cast, composed of actors from other sitcoms, SNL, and beyond, each makes up different siblings in a family or their significant others, representing a different economic class and tax bracket. From rich upper-class to middle-class and slightly lower-class, the family depicted in Home Economics has experienced it all at each class of wealth. Below, we’ve detailed the hysterical, grounded, and personable sitcom from ABC, Home Economics, and each season of the series, as well as a breakdown of the characters, the format, and more.
Home Economics and Season 1
Home Economics‘ pilot detailed the characters and their economic classes, which started the gradual income of knowledge that the siblings were noticeably in three different wealth classes. The three siblings, and their families, depicted in the series Home Economics are portrayed by Topher Grace, the lead character. In contrast, Jimmy Tatro, Sasheer Zamata, Kaitlin McGee, and Karla Souza portray the rest of the family. Connor, the youngest sibling, has the most money as he acquired it from hitting big with stocks. Meanwhile, Sara, the middle sibling in the lowest financial class, lives with her two adopted kids and wife and their struggles to get by. Finally, the lead character and author of the family, Tom, is married to his wife Marina, and they have three kids themselves. The series generally covers Tom’s career and struggles as an author before he decides to write his current book, Home Economics, about the financial state of three different siblings raised under the same circumstances. While the series started with Tom currently working on a book that his family either didn’t read or didn’t appreciate, the series quickly turned the focus onto the book Tom started after, also titled Home Economics, and followed the same premise as the series.
Season 2
Home Economics season two started with a detailed focus on Connor dealing with his work commitments instead of highlighting Tom’s book and introduced cameos from some celebrities from NFL personalities and players, rappers, Mark Cuban, and some more known actors in guest starring roles. While season one of Home Economics was limited to seven episodes and premiered in 2021, season two of Home Economics was much more detailed on the life of the siblings, with twenty-two episodes, and also premiered in 2021. The expansion of episodes, more than three times as many, for season two of Home Economics allowed a much more detailed look into the external parts of the family outside of their time together. A lot of season two focused on Tom putting his book on the back burner while he picked up ghostwriting for a professional chef and learned some secretive info about her. Ultimately conflicts had Tom and the celebrity chef separate from each other, so Tom focused on his book again until his publisher was set to go out of business. Tom was finally informed that his book was still set to be released, but unknown to him, it was due to his brother Connor’s purchase of the publisher to release Tom’s book, Home Economics.
Season 3
While season two of Home Economics capped off with the release of Tom’s book, following Connor’s savior purchase of the publisher, season three of the series started in Disney Land, where Connor already informed Tom of his purchase. From that, Connor became Tom’s agent, bringing him to bookstores and talk shows, increasing the series’s cameos. Cameos and guest actors that appeared in season three of Home Economics include, so far, Ninja, Kelly Rippa, and Ryan Seacrest as themselves, as Tom promoted his book on the talk show and guest roles from Yvette Nicole Brown and Casey Wilson. Casey Wilson was added to the series in season three of Home Economics when the character compared her life to events detailed in Tom’s book, Home Economics, and linked that they shared the same father. The rest of season three of Home Economics was mainly the family connecting to their new sibling. Still, the rest of season three, which has yet to release a detailed list of the complete Home Economics episodes for the season, will resume on January 7th on ABC and be available on Hulu the next day. At least twelve episodes of Home Economics will be released for season three. Still, as season two of Home Economics initially detailed a certain amount of episodes at one point, it was back-ordered for nine additional episodes in October of 2022.