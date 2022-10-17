Marvel almost constantly has informed its fans of the future of all aspects of its franchises, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has certainly been no different. Marvel recently attended San Diego Comic-Con and outlined the foreseeable future of the MCU from everything that has premiered after the Infinity Saga up until the end of Phase 6 in 2025. Below, we’ve detailed the MCU as a whole, but mostly the newly confirmed Multiverse Saga, and specifically the MCU Multiverse Saga Phase 5 shows.
The Infinity Saga
The Infinity Saga of the MCU included everything from the very first film, “Iron Man,” to the very last film of Phase 3, “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” The Infinity Saga was monumental but compared to the built universe that the MCU has become and has been building to be, the Multiverse Sage within just Phase 4 has been quite grand. Phase 5 will be the build-up to everything that has been alluded to at that point to conclude in the MCU Multiverse Saga Phase 6.
The Multiverse Saga Phase 5 Shows
The Multiverse Saga will take up the MCU from Phase 4 to Phase 6, and as it was teased at the end of the Infinity Saga, the next saga after The Multiverse Saga will likely be hinted at near the end of Phase 6. Everything that has been attached to the Phase 5 label has been slated with released dates between 2023 and 2024.
The first Disney+ show to take place during the MCU Multiverse Saga Phase 5 will be the second season of “What If..?” and the last show for Phase 5, so far, has been slated to be “Daredevil: Born Again” with some other Marvel movies being released in between as well.
“What If..?” Season 2
The original season of “What If..?” explored the various different timelines created from the events of Loki, in which the God of Mischief branched the original timeline into various others. From the “What If..?” animated show, an R-rated Marvel Zombies show has also been confirmed to be released by Marvel at some point in the future.
“Secret Invasion”
“Secret Invasion” so far has been called something truly dark for the MCU by the actors within the series, and as fans of the original comic and concept are aware, nobody can be who they are believed to be.
As if the multiverse theory taking over the MCU wasn’t slightly terrifying enough, the Secret Invasion concept added on top of multiple realities and timelines in the MCU Multiverse Saga has already only added to the darkness that will come with the “Secret Invasion” show.
“Echo”
Echo was a character first introduced in Hawkeye as an enemy of the two, Hawkeye and Kate Bishop, but seemed to be more on the fence about what her future entailed. “Echo” will follow the character as her actions in New York will follow her to her hometown.
“Loki” Season 2
“Loki,” the show that started the branching of the multiverse, has been confirmed to return for a second season. As the first season introduced us to a variant of Kang the Conqueror, other MCU Multiverse Saga shows and movies will likely explore other variants of the character before we actually get to enjoy “Loki” Season 2.
“Ironheart”
Ironheart will make her debut during Phase 4 in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” but the character will return for her own series on Disney+ with “Ironheart.” Overall, Ironheart, as Iron Man died defeating Thanos, has been referred to as the replacement Iron Man in the comics, as the character literally replaced Stark in his absence.
“Ironheart” as a show will not only be interesting as it will be a continuation of “Black Panther” and “Iron Man” in a sense but also because the show will introduce one of the most modern Marvel Comics characters.
“Agatha: Coven of Chaos”
Agatha was last seen defeated by Wanda in WandaVision, another show that was pivotal to the MCU Multiverse Saga, and as it was the first Marvel Disney+ show, it was possibly the show with the highest expectations pre-launch. While we don’t know if this will take place before “WandaVision,” it’s likely “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” will show parts of Agatha’s origin, as well as show a more modern version of the character, following her “WandaVision” retreat.
“Daredevil: Born Again”
“Daredevil: Born Again” may have been the most surprising announcement to come from Marvel, with the announcement that we were currently in the Multiverse Saga. Daredevil was originally a show on Netflix before Disney had acquired Marvel and featured Wilson Fisk and other Marvel characters, but as Fisk was introduced into the MCU with “Hawkeye,” fans have been long-expecting Daredevil to make an official MCU appearance.