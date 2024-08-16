Drew Starkey Movies and TV Shows: Notable Roles and Performances

With a rising career, American actor Drew Starkey has landed more prominent roles in movies and TV shows. Born to college basketball coach Todd Starkey and Jodi Starkey, a school counselor, Drew Starkey was sports-inclined as a kid. Having played baseball and basketball growing up, Starkey initially thought he’d have a professional sports career. The Asheville, North Carolina-born actor grew an interest in acting in his freshman year at St. Stephens High School after joining an acting class.
With a growing passion, Drew Starkey studied and graduated magna cum laude in English and theater from Western Carolina University. Drew Starkey is set to co-star alongside English actor Daniel Craig in the 2024 historical romance drama Queer. With his professional debut in 2014, these are Drew Starkey’s most notable roles and performances in movies and TV shows.
Love, Simon
Having starred in several short films, Drew Starkey made his feature film debut in 2018. The actor appeared in three movies that year, with Love, Simon being the second to premiere. Although he doesn’t play a major role, the popularity and success of the movie make it a worthy mention.
Starkey was cast as Garrett Laughlin, one of Simon Spier’s (Nick Robinson) classmates and friends. Although more popular today, many film audiences do not know Drew Starkey starred in Love, Simon. The movie also starred Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Garner, Alexandra Shipp, Tony Hale, and Katherine Langford. Love, Simon grossed $66.7 million from a $10–17 million production budget.
The Hate U Give
The George Tillman Jr.-directed coming-of-age teen drama The Hate U Give was one of 2018 emotionally charged movies. Released in the same year as Drew Starkey’s feature debut, Starkey again plays a small supporting character. However, centered around racial discrimination/ social justice, Starkey’s officer Brian MacIntosh Jr.’s character sets the movie’s plot in motion. Officer MacIntosh accidentally shot and killed Khalil Harris (Algee Smith), Starr Carter’s (Amandla Stenberg) childhood friend. Although sent on an administrative leave, the killing provoked a city-wide protest.
Mine 9
The indie movie is one of Drew Starkey’s performances that flew under the radar. In Mine 9, Starkey plays Ryan, the son of one of the miners, who convinces him to enter the mine. Although most of the movie takes place below ground, the cast delivers a performance that keeps audiences glued to their seats, praying for the characters’ survival. Drew Starkey replaces his pretty boy face for a dirt-filled, claustrophobic experience.
Scream: Resurrection
Drew Starkey joined the cast of MTV/VH1 anthology slasher series Scream in season 3. Titled Scream: Resurrection, Starkey was cast as Hawkins, a student at Weaver High School. Hawkins is also a football player who played for his High School team. Starkey’s character appears in 4 of the season’s 6 episodes and is one of few characters to survive Ghostface by the end of the season.
Hellraiser
The 2022 supernatural horror movie Hellraiser was created as a reboot of the Hellraiser franchise. Drew Starkey joins the list of supporting characters, having been cast as Trevor. The character is introduced as Riley McKendry’s (Odessa A’zion) boyfriend. The couple met during their twelve-step program. Starkey’s Trevor character is later revealed as one of the movie’s antagonists.
The Other Zoey
Drew Starkey plays the male lead in the 2023 romantic comedy The Other Zoey. Cast as Zach MacLaren, Starkey played a University soccer star. After hitting her head with a soccer ball, he accidentally crossed paths with Zoey Miller (Josephine Langford), a computer major junior at Queens University of Charlotte. Zoey, a love skeptic, is forced to spend time with Zach after an accident gave him amnesia. The Other Zoey was Drew Starkey’s only movie in 2023.
Outer Banks
The Netflix action-adventure mystery teen drama Outer Banks has been Drew Starkey’s biggest project of his career. Starkey plays one of the show’s main characters, Rafe Cameron. Rafe is Sarah Cameron’s (Madelyn Cline) older brother. As such, he’s a member of the wealthy Kook community on the Outer Banks. The character is portrayed as manipulative, troubled, and often at odds with his father. Often involved in criminal activities, Rafe is willing to do whatever it takes to get what he wants.
Rafe’s complex personality and interactions with the other characters make him a compelling and often unpredictable presence in the show. Drew Starkey has portrayed the character in all released 3 seasons of the show, and is slated to reprise the role in the upcoming fourth season. Outer Banks has been Starkey’s longest television project. If you enjoyed reading about Drew Starkey’s notable performances in movies and TV shows, Rapper and actor 50 Cent has also raked in notable performances in film and television.
