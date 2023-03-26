The Drag Me To Hell Sequel Can Explore The Mythology Surrounding The Curse That Sent Christine To Hell
One of the great things about Drag Me to Hell is the premise that stems from a demon curse called the Lamia, who torments his victims before dragging them into the depths of hell. It’s a simple concept, yet it’s a compelling idea that there’s a force within our world that has the power to literally drag you to hell. The 2009 film played with this premise to great effect and produced several iconic scenes such as The Seance, where a talking goat and cat vomiting are some of the highlights of this incredibly funny scene.
Sam Raimi is the master at embracing the absurdity in the horror genre and there’s no denying that him getting to the root that tormented Christine (Alison Lohman) could bring back fond memories of his classic Evil Dead series. Justin Long‘s character witnessed Christine’s demise first hand, so he would be a great choice to lead the sequel to search for his fiancée. The time gap can easily play into the story of Clay obsessively trying to find ways to bring her back in the Drag Me To Hell sequel. Raimi has stated that the producers haven’t come up with a story to support a sequel; however, there’s plenty of directions this film can go that would justify its existence.
Sam Raimi Can Have Fun With Christine Trying To Escape From Hell
Alison Lohman allegedly retired shortly after the release of Drag Me to Hell, so it’s unknown whether she’ll be up for another Sam Raimi adventure. However, it’s worth exploring the idea of focusing on Christine navigating through hell and trying to figure out how to escape. Sam Raimi is fresh off Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness so he’s well versed in navigating different dimensions. Drag Me to Hell feels like the cousin of the Evil Dead series; the first film was a wild and campy thrill ride that balanced absurd comedy and horror together brilliantly.
Focusing on a film that squarely takes place in hell has rarely been done in both film and television, so using this premise be original in modern horror today. The genre itself has been bolder since 2009 thanks to movies like Get Out or Midsommar, yet the level of horror and comedy that Raimi brings to the place is sorely missing. Drag Me to Hell is a true gem with tons of ideas that are worth expanding in a more than worthy sequel.
