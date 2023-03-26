Home
A sequel to one of the most underrated horror films of the 21 century would be a welcome return to form for Sam Raimi. Drag Me to Hell followed a cursed young woman who was desperately seeking help to save her soul from eternal suffering. The 2009 feature was highly acclaimed and returned a nice profit at the box office.
However, a Drag Me To Hell sequel to this underrated gem would be a nice addition to Raimi’s filmography. There’s still plenty of avenues to explore like Raimi did with the Evil Dead series; he took that horror concept and flipped it on its head with each sequel that came out. Raimi can further explore the mythology of the curse itself. There could even an arc that visits hell. There’s numerous ideas that warrant a sequel to one of the best modern horror films.

The Drag Me To Hell Sequel Can Explore The Mythology Surrounding The Curse That Sent Christine To Hell

One of the great things about Drag Me to Hell is the premise that stems from a demon curse called the Lamia, who torments his victims before dragging them into the depths of hell. It’s a simple concept, yet it’s a compelling idea that there’s a force within our world that has the power to literally drag you to hell. The 2009 film played with this premise to great effect and produced several iconic scenes such as The Seance, where a talking goat and cat vomiting are some of the highlights of this incredibly funny scene.

Sam Raimi is the master at embracing the absurdity in the horror genre and there’s no denying that him getting to the root that tormented Christine (Alison Lohman) could bring back fond memories of his classic Evil Dead series. Justin Long‘s character witnessed Christine’s demise first hand, so he would be a great choice to lead the sequel to search for his fiancée. The time gap can easily play into the story of Clay obsessively trying to find ways to bring her back in the Drag Me To Hell sequel. Raimi has stated that the producers haven’t come up with a story to support a sequel; however, there’s plenty of directions this film can go that would justify its existence.

Sam Raimi Can Have Fun With Christine Trying To Escape From Hell

Alison Lohman allegedly retired shortly after the release of Drag Me to Hell, so it’s unknown whether she’ll be up for another Sam Raimi adventure. However, it’s worth exploring the idea of focusing on Christine navigating through hell and trying to figure out how to escape. Sam Raimi is fresh off Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness so he’s well versed in navigating different dimensions. Drag Me to Hell feels like the cousin of the Evil Dead series; the first film was a wild and campy thrill ride that balanced absurd comedy and horror together brilliantly.

Focusing on a film that squarely takes place in hell has rarely been done in both film and television, so using this premise be original in modern horror today. The genre itself has been bolder since 2009 thanks to movies like Get Out or Midsommar, yet the level of horror and comedy that Raimi brings to the place is sorely missing. Drag Me to Hell is a true gem with tons of ideas that are worth expanding in a more than worthy sequel.

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share discuss these topics on a daily basis.

