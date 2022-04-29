With a handsome face and undeniable talent, it’s easy to see why Douglas Booth has become one of the most talked-about British actors in the business. Since starting his career more than a decade ago, he has proven that he is capable of playing a wide variety of characters. Recently, he has gotten a lot of attention for his role as Red Bill in the TV series That Dirty Black Bag. Being in the project has helped him share his talents with a wider audience, and Douglas is officially an international star. With a handful of projects in the works, it looks like the next few years are going to be even bigger for him. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Douglas Booth.
1. He Started His Career as A Teenager
Douglas developed an interest in acting at a fairly early age. By the time he was a teenager, it was clear that he was very talented. He was just 15 years old when he signed with the Curtis Brown agency. The following year, he landed his first professional acting job.
2. He Has Dyslexia
Part of the reason why Douglas gravitated toward the arts was that he struggled academically due to his dyslexia. Due to the condition, he struggled to read. Although having dyslexia has presented Douglas with numerous challenges over the years, it also helped him become more resilient.
3. He’s a Formally Trained Actor
Even though Douglas started his acting career at an early age, he still managed to attend acting school. He studied at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in England which has a reputation for producing top-notch talent. Some of the school’s alumni include Daniel Craig, Michaela Coel, and Michelle Dockery.
4. He Likes Giving Back to Others
There are plenty of celebrities who are so caught up in their own lives that they are completely out of touch with the world around them. That, however, has never been Douglas. He is serious about doing what he can to give back to those in need. He is a strong supporter of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and has helped with various fundraising efforts.
5. He Loves Fashion
Douglas’ fashion sense is something that has also gotten him a lot of attention. During an interview with The Glass Magazine, Douglas said, “I’ve always supported British menswear and will go on to do so to the end. I’ve been fortunate enough to learn how to dress the best from the best from a young age so any accolades can be credited to some of my mentors more than they are to me I suppose. When you’re plopped in between Victoria Beckham and Sarah Jessica Parker on the front row at a Burberry fashion show you kind of just soak up style.”
6. He’s A Proud Uncle
Douglas doesn’t have any children of his own. However, he’s getting plenty of practice in so he’ll be ready if he ever decides to. He takes a lot of pride in his role as an uncle and he loves spending time with his little nephew. At the moment, his nephew is too young to realize that his uncle is famous, but one day he’ll realize how cool he is.
7. He Likes to Travel
Douglas has lived in England for his whole life, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t gotten the chance to explore other parts of the world. He enjoys traveling and has gotten to visit places like Greece, Morroco, and Japan. No matter where he goes, though, London will always be near and dear to his heart.
8. He’s A Writer
Acting is Douglas’ first love and it’s what he’s spent most of his life doing. However, he’s also shown an interest in other aspects of the entertainment industry. He made his debut as a screenwriter in 2002 when he wrote two episodes of Malo Korrigan and the Space Tracers. To date, those are his only screenwriting credits.
9. He Is Passionate About Human Rights
Douglas is the kind of person who isn’t afraid to stand up for the things he believes in. Throughout his career, he has used his platform to bring attention to the causes that are important to him. Some of those causes include the fight to end racism as well as issues that relate to refugees.
10. He Isn’t A Method Actor
Douglas does his best to immerse himself in every character he plays, but he doesn’t think of himself as a method actor. He told The Movie Culture, “When I’m at work, I try and embody them as none. I’m not a method actor but I try and embody them as much as possible and adapt themselves to me. I try and sit in it as heavily as I can, without it crossing the line.”