10 Things You Didn’t Know about Derek DelGaudio

Magicians are a dime a dozen, but good ones are a little more difficult to come by. The likes of David Copperfield and Criss Angel are special, and we aren’t even entirely certain what they are doing is magic more so than providing an illusion. It’s all in the eye of the beholder, is it not? However, magicians such as Derek DelGaudio have managed to build an impressive audience with their illusions and the visions of magic – and people want to know more about him. Who is he and how is he this good?
1. He is Young
We know he is in his mid-to-late 30s, but we don’t know precisely how old he is. He’s managed to keep his date of birth away from the public and out of the public eye. We do know that it is assumed he was born in either 1984 or 1985 based on his education and other dates in his life that imply he is around this age.
2. He is From California
He was born and raised in southern California. It’s a gorgeous place to live and visit. He’s from the Orange County area of Huntington Beach, which is lovely beyond a doubt. He spent his childhood there, but we don’t know much about his childhood other than the fact that he spent it here.
3. He Worked for Disney
What is important to understand about this man is that he is not just a magician or an illusionist. He’s many things. He’s both an artist and a writer on top of other things he does in his life, too. He once worked for the Walt Disney company. He was the 2014 artist in residence, which is a selection process decision. It’s a big deal, and he made it happen.
4. He Created a Theater Show
His theater show is one he created with the help of a friend and business partner. He and Frank Oz worked together (with Oz as director) to create something called the “In and Of Itself” show in theater. He and Glenn Kaino worked together to create something called the A.BANDIT collective, which has done interventions across the country. It’s been all over the country, and it’s a show that many of his fans want to go see when they have a chance.
5. He is an Author
He and his theater show partners are good at what they do. They are good enough to create a successful show in addition to doing a few other things in their jobs. They also co-wrote a book together. They call it “A Secret Has Two Faces,” and it’s authored using the A.BANDIT name.
6. He is a Director
While he’s not doing all the other things that he’s made a name for himself doing, he does some directing. He has directed a film version of his theater show. It made its way to the Hulu platform in January of 2021, and it’s been a situation that’s impressed many who have taken the time to watch it.
7. He Does Not Call Himself a Magician
If there is one thing that he doesn’t do, it’s call himself a magician. He prefers to think of himself as multi-faceted rather than just a magician or an illusionist. While there might be others who do think of him this way, he prefers to keep his identity separate from that.
8. He Knows the Importance of Being Relaxed
He is a man who knows that there cannot be a moment of hesitation in anything that he does when he’s performing. He must know what he wants, he must be decisive, and he must be confident. He does what he can to remain relaxed, and being relaxed is something that has become second nature to him.
9. He Is Close to His Mom
He considers his mom a remarkable person. He respects her and admires her so much, and he thinks of her higher than he thinks of pretty much anyone else in the world. She loves him and accepts him for who he is, and she’s supported every decision that he’s made throughout his entire life.
10. He Learned His Mom Was Gay Very Young
When he was around six, he walked into the room and his mom was kissing another woman. He learned immediately that she is gay, though he might not – at the time – have known exactly what that meant. He remembers that being the night that he realized he’d never have a father of his own because his mom wasn’t going to find a man to marry and bring home to raise him.