If you love fried foods then A&E’s new show, Deep Fried Dynasty, is exactly what you’re looking for. That said, even if fried foods aren’t really your thing, you might still enjoy what the show has to offer. Filmed at the State Fair of Texas, the show highlights many of the fried foods that make the event special and the people who are responsible for making them. For 24 days, vendors do their best to prepare the hot and delicious food that keeps customers coming back year after year. Viewers will get a glimpse into how the foods are made and how much money can be made from them. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Deep Fried Dynasty.
1. The show Was Filmed In 2021
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, production across the entertainment industry has been a little all over the place. Fortunately, it doesn’t appear that Deep Fried Dynasty was impacted by any delays because it was filmed in 2021 after many COVID restrictions had been lifted. The 2021 State Fair of Texas took place from September 24 to October 117.
2. Viewers Will Learn About The Culture of the State Fair of Texas
It goes without saying that food is the main focus of Deep Fried Dynasty, but that isn’t the only thing the show is about. The series also gives viewers the chance to learn about the State Fair of Texas and the rich culture that it has maintained for more than 130 years.
3. The Show Follows Eight Fair Vendors
One of the things that makes Deep Fried Dynasty so interesting is the fact that it follows a specific group of vendors. This allows viewers the chance to get invested in each vendor’s journey and their business. Although there is lots of fun and excitement that goes into selling food at the fair, there are also lots of stressful moments.
4. Viewers Will Be Shocked By How Much Money Fried Food Can Make
Selling fried food at fairs — at least at the State Fair of Texas — can be a very lucrative business opportunity. During each episode, viewers will get to see how much money vendors have made for the day and many of the numbers will be mindblowing. In fact, some of the vendors featured in the show are able to sustain themselves all year from the money they earn at the fair.
5. The Show’s Future Is Unknown
Anyone who has ever fallen in love with a show knows how stressful it can be waiting to see if that show has been renewed. Unfortunately for Deep Fried Dynasty fans, they’ll have to deal with that stress for a little while longer. As of now, the show has not yet been renewed for a second season.
6. Viewers Will Be Surprised By How Many Things Can Be Fried
Most people are probably pretty familiar with the most common types of fair foods: fried dough, fried Oreos, etc. However, Deep Fried Dynasty will introduce many viewers to fried foods they’d never even considered – many of which they probably didn’t even know existed.
7. The Show Doesn’t Have Its Own Social Media Profiles
If you’re the type of person who likes to follow your favorite shows on social media, I have some bad news for you. As of now, there are no official social media profiles for Deep Fried Dynasty. The good news, however, is that you can still keep up with the show online by using the hashtag #DeepFriedDynasty.
8. Season One Has More Than A Dozen Episodes
People who love shows that have more than a handful of episodes per season will be excited to know that Deep Fried Dynasty is coming with plenty of content. Although we weren’t able to find an official list of all of the episodes, it appears that the first season will have between 13 and 14 episodes.
9. Viewers Are Loving the Show
Any time a network releases a new show, they can never know for sure how viewers will respond. Luckily for those involved with Deep Fried Dynasty, they can breathe a little easier knowing that the series has been well received. So far, viewers seem to really be enjoying the show which can be instrumental in the renewal process.
10. The Show Is Produced By 495 Productions
The right production company can really make or break the success of a show. Fortunately for Deep Fried Dynasty, the series has a great company behind it. 495 Productions has given us lots of other popular reality shows such as Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Floribama Shore, and Double Shot at Love.