“Is My Boss Using ChatGPT To Email Me?”: 43 Of The Most Random And Funny Emails (New Pics)

Emails are practically unavoidable if you’re an office worker or student. Though most of us have probably sent out messages with the occasional typo or weird tone, these mistakes aren’t all that embarrassing. At least, compared to some of the most unhinged things people have actually typed out before brazenly hitting “send.”
Bored Panda has collected some of the most hilarious and bizarre things that people have either sent or received. Confusing? Yes. Amusing? Also, yes! Scroll down for a good laugh, and be sure to share the funniest ones with your family, friends, and coworkers. Preferably, via email…
#1 Probably The Funniest Email I’ve Ever Received From My Son’s Teacher
Image source: CosmicRay25
#2 Untrustworthy Email
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#3 This Is Maybe The Funniest Email I’ve Ever Gotten. Why Is His Signature Just His Head
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Funny, bizarre, and slightly unhinged emails are usually amusing. Spam, on the other hand, is beyond annoying, and it ruins your day ever so slightly.
It’s one thing to get an email from someone politely sharing feedback, offering an insightful opinion, or asking for advice. It’s another thing entirely to have your inbox clogged up with unsolicited press releases from iffy companies and suspicious-looking partnership offers.
It’s not just us, though. Spam emails are a global problem.
According to Statista, as of December 2024, China and the United States were the countries with the highest number of spam emails sent within one day, worldwide, clocking in at a jaw-dropping 7.8 billion each.
#4 Is My Boss Using ChatGPT To Email Me?
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#5 My Dad Took The Time To Write This Thoughtful Email
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#6 Someone In Our Sar Academy Group Email Must Have Hit Reply All
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Next in terms of spam email volume were India and Japan, with around 7.6 billion sent daily, followed by Canada (7.3 billion), France (7.2 billion), and Germany (7.1 billion).
The number of email users around the world grew from 3.9 billion to 4.4 billion between 2019 and 2024. It is predicted to reach a whopping 4.8 billion in 2027.
#7 The Subject Line On This Email From Paypal
Image source: LeBigFish666
#8 “Sent From My iPad”
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#9 My (Former) Job Is Notorious For Firing People On The Spot When They Put In A Two-Weeks Notice, So This Is How I Let Them Know I Quit
Image source: reddit.com
Some aspects of email etiquette can change over the years and vary from industry to industry and recipient to recipient. You wouldn’t email your boss, work clients, or recruiters the same way that you’d message your fellow university students, friends, or parents, for instance.
That being said, some things also remain constant. Like the need to put in a bit of effort to make sure that the recipient understands what you’re trying to tell them. So, re-read, edit, and proofread your email to check for potential typos, repetition, ambiguity, and weird shifts in tone.
It only makes sense. After all, you want your intended message to get through. And you want to leave a good first impression on whoever you’re communicating with.
#10 How The Hell?
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#11 My Most Unhinged Email Sign Offs
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#12 Accidentally Posted My Void Instead Of The Back Of My Insurance Card
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Some email providers actually give you the option to unsend your message within the first few seconds after sending it out. It’s a lifesaver if you accidentally hit “send” before you are done writing or checking the message. And it also helps if you quickly spot a mistake you overlooked.
However, this function aside, there’s no taking your email back once it has reached someone else’s inbox.
So, you have to strike a balance between being attentive enough to check your email for consistency and also not obsessing about getting everything ‘perfectly’ right. It is, after all, just an email. And you’ll likely send thousands of them in your life.
Occasional mistakes are unavoidable. It helps to have a good sense of humor to help you embrace your failures.
#13 The Worst Apology Ever And The Funniest Apology Ever
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#14 My Dad Finally Got A Smartphone And He Keeps Emailing Me Gifs
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#15 My 60-Something Year Old Professor Accidentally Re-Sent An Email He Sent About A Month Ago Then Followed It Up With This
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Many of us have, at some point in our lives, sent out emails that we’ve checked and rechecked, only to realize that we misspelled something in the very first sentence. It happens! And it’s best not to beat yourself up over it.
The odds are that the recipient will show you grace just like you would when you spot a silly typo or your name getting misspelled in someone else’s email.
Acknowledging your mistakes, learning from them, and then aiming for excellence (here, and in other parts of your life) is much healthier than aiming for constant perfection and then beating yourself up for not reaching your own impossible standards.
#16 My Granddad Called Me Asking Me How My Email Was Spelled, Then Emailed Me A Meme From Facebook
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#17 Why Am I Turned On?
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#18 Message From My Nephew’s Teacher To My Sister
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According to Forbes, when sending business emails, you should provide information that is necessary, relevant, timely, and concise.
“How you use email will leave an impression with who you send your messages to, especially if you have yet to meet the recipient in person. Email acts as your first impression. This is especially true for job seekers. Using email inappropriately can put you on the ‘do not call’ list with recruiters and others in your network.”
#19 My Friend’s Duolingo Name Makes This Email So Iconic
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#20 I Will Never Understand The Concept Of Printing Out An Email
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#21 Important Work Emails
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Forbes suggests that, when writing business emails, you avoid using slang, ALL CAPS, and too many exclamation marks!
The latter is difficult to stop using! Exclamation marks can add a bit of levity!!! And they’re hard not to use when the person you’re emailing back and forth with adds them in! But overusing exclamation marks can backfire and make you seem overly enthusiastic or insincere!
Something else to avoid overusing are bold, underline, and italics for emphasis.
#22 An Email I Got From One Of My Teachers. Not Quite There, But A For Effort
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#23 My Mom Emailed Me This With No Other Context. Cheap Cherokee?
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#24 This Is So Precious
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And, of course, try to use a professional, positive, and respectful tone in your business emails. Humor can be incredibly hard to get right in person. It can be even tougher to use properly via email. So, it’s best to avoid making too many quips, as they can be taken the wrong way or misinterpreted.
“Humor is subjective. What you might find hilarious, someone else might find incredibly offensive. Remember, email is void of tone, body language, or other non-verbal cues,” Forbes warns.
#25 My Father In Law’s Resignation Email From 2002. “On Account Of Because”
Image source: MeetTheBrewers
#26 My Son Has Enjoyed Emailing Lately To Practice Typing. This Was His Most Recent Message To Me. I’ve Been A Dad For 9 Years
Image source: WantedDadorAlive
#27 An Email From My 15 Year Old Sons Teacher That I Received Today
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When it comes to job-hunting and post-interview etiquette, you should consider sending out three emails to make sure that your message gets across.
Your first email should include your resume and cover letter. If you don’t receive a response within a few days, send a brief follow-up email with your resume. Then, you should consider sending out a third email a week to ten days after your first message, this time, without any attachments, so you have a better chance of breaking through the company’s spam filters.
After your job interview, send a quick email thanking them for their time. “A few days later, follow up with a short one or two-sentence email. Ten days after your interview, send one more note thanking them again for their time and asking if they have any follow-up questions for you or need any additional information. If you don’t receive a response to your third inquiry, it’s a ‘no.’”
#28 I Guess My Grandma Learned How To Send Email (No Context Given)
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#29 My Mum Was Trying To Share Something But She Just Ended Up Emailing Me The URL For Facebook’s Home Page
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#30 Me_irl
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Once you’ve scrolled through the list and read all of these unhinged emails, don’t forget to upvote the ones that amused you the most.
After that, we’d like to turn the discussion over to you in the comments, Pandas! What is the weirdest and funniest email that you’ve ever received? What is the most bizarre thing you’ve ever sent someone via email? Tell your fellow readers all about it!
#31 The Greatest Email I’ve Ever Received
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#32 This Is The Greatest Email I’ve Ever Received
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#33 OneDrive For Some Reason Does Memories And It Sent This “Memory” Of My Spore Cell Stage To My Email
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#34 My Mom Sent Me An Email
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#35 Back To Back Emails From My University Physics Teacher
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#36 My Buddy Sent Me An Email He Got From His Grandma
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#37 Received This Email Today. The Amount Of Painstakingly Obvious Signs It’s A Scam Is Comical
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#38 A Friend Forgot To Change Their Document Name When Submitting It
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#39 My Grandma Sent Me This Email
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#40 My Grandma And Her Siblings Send Each Other Daily “I’m Alive” Emails And CC The Rest Of Their Family Members. In This One: An Explanation Of Video Chat
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#41 Passive Aggressive Duolingo
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#42 John Writes A (Kind) Email In The Subject Line
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#43 Sent To Our Entire Neighborhood’s Email List
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