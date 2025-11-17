Hey Pandas, Share An Unexpected Divine Intervention Experience (Closed)

by

Maybe a heavenly being or entity or angel or what you prefer to call them shows up when you’re in danger, or maybe a divine intervention shows up for you when you’re at your lowest and you feel like you can’t go on.

there’s no problem too big or too small for divine intervention. rveryone is valued and everyone matters. I’d really be interested in hearing all of your stories.

#1

This one is a bit different. Last year my teacher died in the middle of spring break, and the year before that my grandfather. I thought it was unfair that they both passed. But now with the war in Israel, I am so glad that they don’t have the live through this, and that them passed was a gift so they would not have to be so hurt by what has happened.

#2

I’m not religious now (raised Christian), but when I was pretty young (maybe around 5 or so?? idk) I was scared of thunderstorms, but when I saw a flash of lightning, in it I saw the Jesus depicted in the rhyme bible. I was never scared of storms again.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
