Overachieving Worker Gets Denied A Raise, So She Quits And Panic Ensues

It hurts to be undervalued in the workplace – especially if it feels like you go above and beyond to dedicate yourself to your work. One medical specialist was pushed past their limit when they were denied a raise, but the update to their story has turned their workplace conflict into a success story.
The author’s story is a great example of many problems workers around the world can face under problematic management
A workplace has the right to deny a request for a raise, but the reason they were given in the first place didn’t really make sense. Furthermore, the author also explained elsewhere that their work had an internal procedure that made it difficult to issue raises. Even if a manager really wanted a raise for their employee, this was something they had very little power over.
Situations like the author’s can arise as a result of scope creep. Rather than having been asked one day to take on all of the additional responsibilities that they juggled, the author’s responsibility probably grew in small, almost imperceptible increments until they reached their current scope. As a result, even a well-intentioned manager may not have realized just how much they were relying on the author and just how much their responsibilities had expanded – without appropriate changes in remuneration.
A blog post on the Flexible Professional intended primarily for freelancers has advice that I think anyone in practically any position can take into account: “They say that it takes two to tango, and that’s certainly true when it comes to this issue as well. Work creep is essentially a violation of your boundaries, which is why you need to establish boundaries and protect them if necessary.”
The author wound up getting what seems like a much more fulfilling job at a research center working with topics that they were personally interested in. They say that when one door closes, another one opens. Sometimes, it can be hard to see opportunities from your current position in life, and the only way to progress can be to take a courageous step into uncharted territory. Fortunately for the author, their gamble paid off!
