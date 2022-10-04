Debra Messing Responded To Her Viral Tweet That Shaded Kim Kardashian Hosting Saturday Night Live

For better or worse, Kim Kardashian is a household name in the entertainment industry.
Is the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star a powerhouse actor like Jennifer Lawrence or Charlize Theron? Nope, but Kim Kardashian isn’t necessarily trying to be. Granted, we all know how Ms. Kim got her fame in the first place, but the business mogul has expanded her areas of expertise, notably in fashion and social media. Other than her reality show, Kim Kardashian doesn’t have many credits to her name on the acting front, with Kim’s biggest Hollywood role being in Tyler Perry’s Temptation Confessions of a Marriage Counselor. Some reviewers noted that Kim was simply being herself in the 2013 feature, though other reviewers note that Kim’s debut was atrocious, with The Hollywood Reporter review especially citing that the actress had “monotonous line readings” and felt that her real acting talents lie in her sex tape. Ouch.
Nevertheless, Kim Kardashian is no stranger to being in front of the camera, but when she was scheduled for an SNL appearance, many people were surprised over her hosting the show as Kim didn’t particularly do live performances for fear of embarrassing herself. Debra Messing, an established actor who is known for her roles in Will & Grace, Ned & Stacey, and Prey, was perplexed overhearing that Kim was hosting SNL and actually sent this tweet. “Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosted, generally, performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or an album launch. Am I missing something?”
Fans were divided about the non-actor hosting the Saturday Night Live show. Kim’s defenders pointed out how there have been several non-actors who hosted SNL in the past including Elon Musk, and that the cultural shift in the past ten years has given Ms. Kardashian the right to host with the likes of Owen Wilson, Chadwick Boseman, Samuel L. Jackson, or Scarlett Johansson. Not surprisingly, Kim didn’t appreciate the dig that Messing sent her way, and actually fired back at the Will & Grace alum during her Hulu series, The Kardashians, “A girl from Will & Grace came out and said she has no idea why I would be chosen as a host, but it’s like, why do you care?” Kim added, “I don’t comment to tear people down, especially another female,” she added. “If that’s what you think, dude, then cool – tune in.”
Feeling the heat from Kim and her supporters, Messing was asked about the viral tweet on the Tamron Hall Show and she instantly apologized to the reality star, “Well, I was not intending to troll her and, you know, if anybody took it that way, I apologize. That was never my intention. She is this phenomenon. I mean, you know, she is a cultural icon.”
“I grew up with SNL. I love comedy, and they have had, for decades, this sort of formula. And I noticed that they changed the formula, and I was like, ‘Oh, does she have a new TV show coming out? Does she have a book coming out? Is she in a movie? And she didn’t have anything coming out.” As previously stated, Messing was just confused as she wasn’t trying to be mean or a troll, “I thought, ‘I have been living under a rock, I don’t have my finger on the pulse of pop culture,” she said. “So I was like, ‘Has she been doing something on the side that I’m not aware of because I’ve been so focused on activism?’ And clearly, it was interpreted differently.”
So did Messing check out to see how Kim did in her debut? The actress did and praised her performance overall. Messing isn’t the only one who enjoyed Kim’s performance, as Saturday Night Live saw an uptick in viewership. In total, 5.3 million saw the episode that also featured a musical performance from Halsey. It was up 13%, from the season low of the season premiere.