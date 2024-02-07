How Many MCU Projects Has Daredevil Appeared In?

Charlie Cox is set to reprise his role as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, in the MCU series Daredevil Born Again after playing the character in the widely successful Netflix series Daredevil, which ran between 2015 and 2018 for three seasons. Production of Daredevil: Born Again started in 2023, but unfortunately, the writer’s strike slowed things down. This isn’t his debut in the MCU, having appeared in several TV shows and movies in the last few years. The series wasn’t meant to be a continuation of the Netflix series; it rebooted the franchise but retained the main character and his nemesis. However, with several rewrites and poor reception from fans, Marvel Executive producer Kevin Feige decided that it was better to continue where Daredevil Season 3 left off and made the entire series canon to the Disney + show.
For a long time, fans thought they would never get to see this masked vigilante on their screens again, but that quickly changed when he started appearing in several Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. There are so many MCU shows and movies that even his arch-enemy Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, also made appearances in other MCU projects like Marvel’s Hawkeye and Echo, which follows his protégé, Echo. With Daredevil being a part of the MCU timeline, here are some of the MCU projects that Daredevil appeared in before he made his return in his standalone series, Daredevil Born Again.
Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Daredevil’s appearance in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home was a complete and welcome surprise for MCU fans because it came out of nowhere. He was the last character that fans expected to see, but he fit right in with the movie’s plot. Before his appearance, Holland’s Peter Parker had just dealt with Mysterio, but unfortunately, he ended up revealing his secret identity to the world, which threw his whole life upside down. Being painted as a murderer also didn’t help his case; that’s why he needed the services of one of the best lawyers there is, Matt Murdock.
The film’s director even told Cox to pause before saying his line because he knew that the fans would be too excited when they saw his character. Daredevil shows up in the first part of the film to offer legal advice, but he also has a chance to showcase some of his supernatural abilities when a brick is thrown into the room they are meeting in. This movie was filled with plenty of cameos, including that of Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The great reception of his role in the film probably led to his appearance in subsequent Marvel projects.
Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Fans knew pretty early about Murdocks’ appearance in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but they had to wait until the eighth episode to see him. This Marvel series follows Jen, a she-hulk, as she tries to continue working as an attorney despite getting the powers of Hulk and turning into a green superhero once in a while. Jen and Murdock meet in court while representing their clients, and despite the case not going the way they thought it would, the chemistry between the two of them is undeniable.
The two superheroes end up spending the night together, which leads to the viral and infamous daredevil walk of shame the morning after. As adorable as the scene was, it could be the last time these two heroes get it on because set photos from the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series show Murdock locking lips with another woman. Talk about being a smooth operator! It’s unlikely that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will get another season because of how the live-action series was mishandled, but Jen could appear in Daredevil: Born Again.
Daredevil in Echo
While Marvel teased Daredevil’s appearance in several episodes of Echo, he only appears in the first episode of the series during what seems to be a flashback scene. His cameo featured his fight scenes with Echo and some of Kingpin’s goons at a warehouse he was watching. While his appearance doesn’t really affect Echo’s story, it does set up his future battle with Kingpin, who will appear in Daredevil: Born Again. Echo was a great success for Marvel and told a unique story which fans hope will continue in Daredevil: Born Again.
Daredevil in Daredevil : Born Again
The next MCU project that Daredevil is set to appear in is the reboot of his Netflix show, Daredevil. The Netflix show is canon, so Daredevil: Born Again will likely pick up from the events of Daredevil Season 3. Karen Page and Foggy Nelson are also making their way back to Hell’s Kitchen, and so are villains like Kingpin and Bullseye. It’s like the entire gang that fans came to love is back together again. Daredevil is getting a new suit other than what fans have seen in his previous MCU appearances. The series is currently in production and set to premiere in 2025 on Disney + with a record 18 episodes so that fans will see plenty of Matt Murdock in his Daredevil suit. Here is everything you need to know about Karen and Foggy’s return to Daredevil Born Again.
