Competition shows have become incredibly popular over the years, especially those that involve singing and/or dancing. Although FOX has had this area on lock recently, NBC is hoping to take a piece of the pie with a new show called Dancing with Myself. As you may have guessed by the name, the show involves people competing in a dance battle. However, instead of pairing up or dancing in teams, the contestants are flying solo. The show promises lots of entertainment and it can be enjoyed by the entire family, even if no one is particularly interested in dance. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Dancing with Myself.
1. There Are New Contestants Every Week
There are lots of competition shows in which the same people are featured for the entire season. However, that isn’t how Dancing with Myself works. Each week, a new group of contestants is welcomed on the show. This is great for viewers who like when shows switch things up.
2. There is A Wide Variety of Contestants
One of the things that makes Dancing with Myself so fun to watch is the fact that it boasts a very diverse group of dancers. While some of the people on the show have jobs that have nothing to do with the entertainment industry, there are some who are avid dancers and have tried to pursue it as a career.
3. The Show Was Created By Some Well-Known People
Dancing with Myself is the brainchild of some people who you’re probably very familiar with. According to IMDB, the show was created by Shakira (who is known for her dance moves), Shaquille O’Neal, and Liza Koshy. Both Liza and Shakira are also judges on the show. It’s unclear if Shaq will be making an appearance.
4. There’s No Word on the Show’s Future
Dancing with Myself is still very early in its first season, so it’s not too alarming that there hasn’t been a renewal announcement just yet. At the same time, though, there are lots of other dancing competition shows on TV which means that Dancing with Myself is going to have to do some serious numbers in order to stick around.
5. You May Have Seen Some of the Contestants Before
As mentioned before, the contestants on Dancing with Myself come from a variety of backgrounds. In fact, there are some who you may be somewhat familiar with. The dancers on the show have gotten attention on social media for being part of popular dance trends.
6. You Can’t Follow the Show on Social Media
Following shows on social media has become increasingly popular in recent years. Sadly, though, that won’t be an option with Dancing with Myself. As of now, the series does not have any official social media profiles. However, if it gets renewed there’s a chance that profiles will be created.
7. There Is A Prize at Stake
Let’s face it, a good prize is at the center of every interesting competition. That being said, the prize on Dancing with Myself is definitely worth it. The first-place winner will receive a $25,000 cash prize. Unfortunately, though, it doesn’t look like there is any prize for second or third place.
8. The Show Is Produced by Universal
In the entertainment business, it’s important for projects to be backed by the right production company. Dancing with Myself is already squared away in that area. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio which was launched in 2016 under the Universal umbrella.
9. The Show Is Filmed in Georgia
Most people probably assume that Dancing with Myself was filmed in the Los Angeles area. For that reason, you may be surprised to know that the show wasn’t filmed on the West Coast at all. Dancing with Myself was actually filmed in Covington, GA which is just outside of Atlanta. Places like Los Angeles and New York City may have had the entertainment industry on lock for years, but the Atlanta area has become a really popular place to film.
10. Audience Members Were Cast in March 2022
Have you ever wondered how people get to be in the audience of shows like Dancing with Myself? The answer is simpler than you may think. Typically, there is a casting call and that’s exactly how things worked for Dancing with Myself. In early 2022, a casting call went out for people in the Atlanta area who wanted to sit in on the show. From what we could tell, the only requirement was that people be vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to filming.