Crossing Jordan: Overview of the Medical Crime Drama Series

NBC’s Crossing Jordan brought together two of television’s most-watched genres. Created by Tim Kring, Crossing Jordan was a perfect blend of medical and crime drama. Kring was no stranger to both genres, having partially worked in popular medical dramas like Chicago Hope (1996–1997), L.A. Doctors (1999), and Providence (1999–2001).
Tim Kring also co-created the short-lived ABC crime drama Strange World (1999–2002). Crossing Jordan successfully ran for 6 seasons before it was canceled in 2007. Nevertheless, Crossing Jordan was one of the 2000s hit medical crime dramas. Here’s a comprehensive overview of NBC’s Crossing Jordan.
What Crossing Jordan Is All About?
Crossing Jordan is set in Boston, Massachusetts, primarily within the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The show centers around its protagonist, Dr. Jordan Cavanaugh, a brilliant but emotionally troubled forensic psychologist with a complex past. Dr. Cavanaugh was suspended from her previous job for her unorthodox methods and a personal vendetta to solve her mother’s murder. She returned to Boston at the invitation of her former mentor, Dr. Garret Macy, who serves as the Chief Medical Examiner.
Crossing Jordan is structured around the investigation of homicides. As such, Dr. Cavanaugh and her colleagues use forensic evidence to uncover the truth behind the crimes. Although it could easily be comparable with CBS’s CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, it is more than just an average procedural drama. Crossing Jordan delves into the personal lives of its characters, particularly Dr. Cavanaugh. Her quest to find her mother’s killer serves as a recurring theme throughout the show.
Crossing Jordan’s Main Cast
Canadian actress and singer Jill Hennessy led Crossing Jordan’s cast, portraying its titular character Dr. Jordan Cavanaugh. Throughout the series, Jordan is depicted as a strong, independent woman who is also deeply flawed and struggling with her own demons. As the show progressed, she evolved from a driven, somewhat reckless pathologist to a more reflective and balanced individual. Before Crossing Jordan, Jill Hennessy was known for playing Assistant District Attorney Claire Kincaid in Law & Order (1993–1996), Dr. Marie Lazarus in RoboCop 3 (1993), and Dr. Victoria Constantini in Most Wanted (1997).
The late Miguel Ferrer played Jordan’s boss and Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Garrett Macy. Dr. Macy is a stern yet compassionate leader who often meditates between Jordan and the rest of the team. He’s also a father figure to Jordan, and the relationship is a central arc in the series. British actor Ravi Kapoor played the brilliant but shy Dr. Mahesh Vijay, a forensic entomologist from Liverpool. As one of it’s main cast, Kapoor appeared in all 6 seasons of the show. Before joining Crossing Jordan, Ravi Kapoor played Dr. Siddhartha “Sid” Shandar in ABC’s medical drama Gideon’s Crossing.
Actress and comedian Kathryn Hahn also joined the main Crossing Jordan cast, playing Grief Counselor Lily Lebowski. Interestingly, Crossing Jordan was Kathryn Hahn’s first major project of her career, whether in film or television. Scottish actor and magician Steve Valentine completed Crossing Jordan’s main cast as Forensic Technician Nigel Townsend. Besides a recurring role on The WB sitcom Nikki, Crossing Jordan was also his first major project. Also, actress and model Leslie Bibb joined Crossing Jordan in its final season as Det. Tallulah “Lu” Simmons.
Crossing Jordan’s Supporting Cast
Over a decade before winning his first Oscar, Mahershala Ali was also part of Crossing Jordan’s cast. He joined in season 1 but didn’t return for subsequent seasons. Mahershala Ali played Medical Examiner Dr. Trey Sanders, who worked at the Massachusetts office on a grant. The series was also Mahershala Ali’s acting debut. Jerry O’Connell was one of Crossing Jordan’s established actors. O’Connell played Det. Woody Hoyt, who frequently collaborated with Jordan and the medical examiner’s office.
Although Det. Woody Hoyt was introduced as a recurring character; he was upgraded to a main character from season 4. The late Ken Howard joined the show, playing Maximilian Cavanaugh, Jordan’s father. Although introduced as part of the show’s main cast, it was downgraded to a recurring role in season 3. Ivan Sergei joined Crossing Jordan in season 2. He played Dr. Peter Winslow in a recurring role before being upgraded to a main character in season 3. If you loved NBC’s Crossing Jordan series, these are some of television’s best medical drama series.
