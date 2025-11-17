This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Ah, cats. The neverending source for internet memes and entertainment for their owners. The adorable critters never cease to amaze humans with their behavior, especially when it comes to making themselves comfortable in the most random of places. Whether it’s a box, a sink, or a spot way more unexpected than that, they often leave their owners with no other choice but to document them curled up in places around the house.
That’s why the gallery of arguably every cat owner is typically filled with ‘If I fits, I sits’ kind of moments and other gems depicting life with a feline. An abundance of such adorable pictures can be found on ‘The Cat Trap Is Working’ subreddit. Owners establish “traps” the kitties can’t resist—everyone knows that no box is left unoccupied when there’s a cat around—and watch them fall for the set up. We have gathered some of their best examples of cats being “trapped”, which you will find on the list below. Scroll down and enjoy the images of these derpy lovable creatures.
#1 Prison Overcrowding Is Ridiculous
Image source: DexterCutie
#2 He Used The Full Power Of His One Brain Cell To Sit In The Special Box
Image source: DaisyRa1n
#3 Been Working On A Puzzle And Just Finished The Border…. Guess It Also Functions As A Cat Trap 🤷🏼♂️
Image source: jaymi321
#4 The Power Of The Sun
Image source: ForestReverie
#5 Mochi Loves To Trap Herself In The Wastebin And Will Happily Stay Put
Image source: juicypoops
#6 Back Off Sharon! This Is Gary’s Cat Trap!
Image source: Ksilverstar25
#7 Hmmm, It Appears That Rectangular Traps Lure Standard Issue Cats, And Square Traps Lure Tuxedos! You’re Welcome! :d
Image source: Im_Asia
#8 Appropriately Labeled Trap
Image source: tikitessie
#9 I Bought Some Snacks And I Found This
Image source: —-entropy—-
#10 Kitty, This Is Not A Good Idea
Image source: OonaMistwalker
#11 Caught A Floof Using Only A Standard Clothes Hanger
Image source: whatfredsaid
#12 There’s No Keeping This One Off The Counter So We Placed A Decoy Box To Lure Him In
Image source: Ranolden
#13 16 Weeks Old And Trapped Already!
Image source: thorisabore
#14 The Face Says It All
Image source: emmashawn
#15 Box-Ception
Image source: KBarn86
#16 Missy’s Very Favorite Box
Image source: Darkmoonlily78
#17 Caught A Void In About 5 Minutes!
Image source: hugsanddrugs42
#18 Please Do Not
Image source: tarter_sauce12
#19 I’m Out Of Ideas
Image source: tarter_sauce12
#20 New Year’s Eve Party In A Box
Image source: spammy711
#21 Trap Queen
Image source: Educational_Net_8943
#22 Where Does The Rest Of My 18lb Maine Coone Fit In This Box???
Image source: thickthighsdickrize
#23 Opened A Drawer… Guess I Can Never Shut It Again!
Image source: Im_Asia
#24 More Old Pics Of My Old Gentleman Isaac Politely Allowing Himself To Be Trapped
Image source: pocket-sauce
#25 Dr. Carl Mangerman Is Ready To Listen
Image source: HbeforeG
#26 This Meal Prepping Stuff Is Easy
Image source: ChiliSwap
#27 Coat Was On The Floor For Less Than A Minute
Image source: CharizardisBae
#28 Trapped?! Moi? You Must Mousetaken!
Image source: jennysoftpaws
#29 Chairs/Stools Work As A Combo Trap & Jail
Image source: SeaLass34
#30 There’s An Obstacle On The Green
Image source: JasonBall34
#31 Poe Tato Enjoying The Crinkley Cat Trap On The Stairs
Image source: BettinaStace
#32 Do Heating Pads Count?
Image source: Rain_xo
#33 Cat In A Basket
Image source: sniffo4president
#34 Raspberry Ripple Couldn’t Resist The Box
Image source: Aislabie
#35 Laundry Baskets Are The Greatest Cat Trap!
Image source: mom2two08
#36 I Think My Cat Is Broken. Must He The Mysterious Workings Of The Sink Trap
Image source: cinfinator
#37 My Cats Upgraded Their Traps Since We Got A Baby, The Usual Traps Remain Empty
Image source: mmbtc
#38 Two Cats One Box
Image source: Less_Nail5958
#39 Pretty Effective Trap
Image source: janetcw
#40 She Prefers The Box To The Sword
Image source: Dorian-greys-picture
