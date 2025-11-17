This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

by

Ah, cats. The neverending source for internet memes and entertainment for their owners. The adorable critters never cease to amaze humans with their behavior, especially when it comes to making themselves comfortable in the most random of places. Whether it’s a box, a sink, or a spot way more unexpected than that, they often leave their owners with no other choice but to document them curled up in places around the house.

That’s why the gallery of arguably every cat owner is typically filled with ‘If I fits, I sits’ kind of moments and other gems depicting life with a feline. An abundance of such adorable pictures can be found on ‘The Cat Trap Is Working’ subreddit. Owners establish “traps” the kitties can’t resist—everyone knows that no box is left unoccupied when there’s a cat around—and watch them fall for the set up. We have gathered some of their best examples of cats being “trapped”, which you will find on the list below. Scroll down and enjoy the images of these derpy lovable creatures.

#1 Prison Overcrowding Is Ridiculous

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: DexterCutie

#2 He Used The Full Power Of His One Brain Cell To Sit In The Special Box

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: DaisyRa1n

#3 Been Working On A Puzzle And Just Finished The Border…. Guess It Also Functions As A Cat Trap 🤷🏼‍♂️

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: jaymi321

#4 The Power Of The Sun

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: ForestReverie

#5 Mochi Loves To Trap Herself In The Wastebin And Will Happily Stay Put

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: juicypoops

#6 Back Off Sharon! This Is Gary’s Cat Trap!

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: Ksilverstar25

#7 Hmmm, It Appears That Rectangular Traps Lure Standard Issue Cats, And Square Traps Lure Tuxedos! You’re Welcome! :d

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: Im_Asia

#8 Appropriately Labeled Trap

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: tikitessie

#9 I Bought Some Snacks And I Found This

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: —-entropy—-

#10 Kitty, This Is Not A Good Idea

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: OonaMistwalker

#11 Caught A Floof Using Only A Standard Clothes Hanger

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: whatfredsaid

#12 There’s No Keeping This One Off The Counter So We Placed A Decoy Box To Lure Him In

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: Ranolden

#13 16 Weeks Old And Trapped Already!

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: thorisabore

#14 The Face Says It All

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: emmashawn

#15 Box-Ception

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: KBarn86

#16 Missy’s Very Favorite Box

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: Darkmoonlily78

#17 Caught A Void In About 5 Minutes!

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: hugsanddrugs42

#18 Please Do Not

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: tarter_sauce12

#19 I’m Out Of Ideas

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: tarter_sauce12

#20 New Year’s Eve Party In A Box

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: spammy711

#21 Trap Queen

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: Educational_Net_8943

#22 Where Does The Rest Of My 18lb Maine Coone Fit In This Box???

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: thickthighsdickrize

#23 Opened A Drawer… Guess I Can Never Shut It Again!

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: Im_Asia

#24 More Old Pics Of My Old Gentleman Isaac Politely Allowing Himself To Be Trapped

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: pocket-sauce

#25 Dr. Carl Mangerman Is Ready To Listen

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: HbeforeG

#26 This Meal Prepping Stuff Is Easy

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: ChiliSwap

#27 Coat Was On The Floor For Less Than A Minute

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: CharizardisBae

#28 Trapped?! Moi? You Must Mousetaken!

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: jennysoftpaws

#29 Chairs/Stools Work As A Combo Trap & Jail

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: SeaLass34

#30 There’s An Obstacle On The Green

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: JasonBall34

#31 Poe Tato Enjoying The Crinkley Cat Trap On The Stairs

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: BettinaStace

#32 Do Heating Pads Count?

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: Rain_xo

#33 Cat In A Basket

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: sniffo4president

#34 Raspberry Ripple Couldn’t Resist The Box

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: Aislabie

#35 Laundry Baskets Are The Greatest Cat Trap!

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: mom2two08

#36 I Think My Cat Is Broken. Must He The Mysterious Workings Of The Sink Trap

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: cinfinator

#37 My Cats Upgraded Their Traps Since We Got A Baby, The Usual Traps Remain Empty

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: mmbtc

#38 Two Cats One Box

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: Less_Nail5958

#39 Pretty Effective Trap

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: janetcw

#40 She Prefers The Box To The Sword

This Online Group Exists To Show All The Hilariously Adorable Ways Kitties Can Get “Cat Trapped” And Here Are 40 Of Their Newest Catches

Image source: Dorian-greys-picture

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Someone Leaks ‘Leadership Training’ Material From A Seminar Held By Ernst & Young And It Just Reeks Of Sexism
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
We Used Living Algae Cells To Create This Pen That Makes Your Stories Grow Over Time
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Seems Super Awkward? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“Second Hand Embarrasment”: 10 Cringe-Worthy Moments From The 2025 Emmys
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2025
5 Things You Didn’t Know About Percy Jackson’s Leah Sava Jeffries
3 min read
Jun, 19, 2023
52 Lessons Learned From Covid That We Couldn’t Figure Out Before The Restrictions
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.