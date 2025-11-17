30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

by

Perhaps it is difficult to find a phenomenon in our world that is less affected by the dominance of fakes of varying degrees of depth and complexity than April Fools’ Day. Well, just judge for yourself – what is the point for people to come up with some kind of funny fable about themselves or others, and even on a day specially appointed for this, if with the help of a couple of AI services, literally anyone can do the same thing at any time?

And yet, what we love the April 1st for is the fact that in our times of fakes and post-irony, self-irony is especially appreciated on this day. And, perhaps most importantly, we appreciate these public figures’ ability to expose themselves for ridicule, successfully or not, from the powers that be – celebrities or corporations. In doing so, they show that they are just people. And this is probably the main meaning of April 1st these days. And, of course, cracking up at someone…

#1 It’s Been A Great Run But I’ve Decided To Devote The Next Ten Years To Kittens. Rick 🐈

Image source: ReallyRickAstley

#2

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: tinder

#3

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: NutellaUSA

#4 New Duolingo Dating Show “Love Language”

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source:  Duolingo

#5 New LEGO Set

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: lego

#6

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: realsarahpolley

#7

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: babybel.uk

#8

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: kitkat

#9

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: heinz_au

#10

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: walkers_crisps

#11

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: prattprattpratt

#12

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: waitrose

#13 “Rare Beauty” Releasing Super-Sized Blushes

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: rarebeauty

#14 Michael Che Telling The SNL Audience Not To Laugh During Colin Jost’s Weekend Update Jokes

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source:  Saturday Night Live

#15

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: McDonaldsUK

#16

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: delaware_gov

#17

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: BurgerKingUK

#18

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: Dominos_UK

#19 Razer Razer—The World’s First Shaving Mouse Powered By Razer Chroma Rgb

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source:  R Λ Z Ξ R

#20

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: durexsingapore

#21

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: ocadouk

#22

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: modpizza

#23

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: nothing

#24

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: PizzaExpress

#25

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: birdsbakery

#26 Subaru Forager Granola

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: subaru

#27

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: FrancisSuarez

#28

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: breatheheavy

#29 Usher Pretending That Beyoncé Would Be Joining Him On Stage At Dreamville Fest

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: usher

#30

30 Of The Best April Fools’ Pranks And Jokes By Celebs And Brands This Year

Image source: howiemandel

