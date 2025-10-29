“Grotesque”: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot

by

Cynthia Erivo’s Harper’s Bazaar cover was meant to celebrate artistry and self-expression. But instead of admiration, the photos provoked a wave of disgust.

The 38-year-old Wicked star posed bare for the magazine’s November issue, wearing nothing but sheer black tights and heels. Other looks included a white sheer gown with silver detailing, a plunging black dress, a dramatic ruffled ensemble, and finally, a gold bodysuit paired with a full-face mask.

Mainstream outlets described the shoot with words like “sensational,” “incredible,” and “head-turning.” But online, the tone was anything but.

Harper’s Bizarre fits better,” one user wrote. “She looks like Nosferatu,” another added.

Cynthia Erivo’s latest magazine cover ignited a debate online with detractors labeling her a “narcissistic mess”

&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot

Image credits: Harper’s Bazaar/Cass Bird

Even among those who value Erivo’s talent the reactions were negative.

“She has an incredible voice, her style on the red carpet has been faultless, but these pictures cheapen all that,” one reader said. “It’s unnecessary.”

“I don’t get these pictures. They do her no favors,” another replied.

Others were much harsher in their assessment, labeling Erivo as a “narcissistic mess,” and her now signature style — defined by her shaved head and gaunt frame — as unsettling rather than empowering.

“I won’t be buying this issue,” a reader stated. “She looks grotesque. I would run if I saw her.”

&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot

Image credits: Harper’s Bazaar/Cass Bird

Many mocked the elaborate and sharp acrylic nails, one of Erivo’s signature accessories, shown in several shots. 

“Those nails must cause a few injuries,” a user commented. “How does someone wipe their backside properly with nails like that?”

What was framed by Bazaar as a high-fashion exploration of identity came across to some viewers as ultimately self-indulgent. 

“She’s exhausting,” a reader wrote.

Over the years, netizens have reacted to Erivo with a mix of admiration for her talent, and frustration with her behavior

&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot

Image credits: Harper’s Bazaar/Cass Bird

The backlash didn’t come in a vacuum. 

Erivo’s public image has been declining for over a year, caught between feelings of admiration and annoyance. First during the Wicked promotional tour, and again this year after her controversial casting as Jesus Christ in Jesus Christ Superstar.

&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot

Image credits: Harper’s Bazaar/Cass Bird

While her talent was rarely questioned by netizens, her behavior off-camera earned her a reputation for arrogance.

Reports of her disparaging fellow actresses, snapping at interviewers, and complaining about “being othered” despite her success led some to see her as detached from reality.

&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot

Image credits: Harper’s Bazaar/Cass Bird

“Doesn’t she realize how utterly absurd this perpetual-victim schtick sounds coming from people that have reached the pinnacle of their craft?” a reader wrote last year.

So when she appeared on stage as Jesus, for many the ultimate symbol of humility, some found it hypocritical. 

“In reverse it would be cultural and gender appropriation! Hollywood should be ashamed,” a viewer said at the time.

Erivo has been widely recognized as one of the most talented and successful actresses in Hollywood

&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot

Image credits: Getty/Alberto Rodriguez

Erivo’s supporters, on the other hand, see in her a symbol of endurance and power. They see a woman of color rising through the ranks to become one of the most respected artists in the world and the current Vice President of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, her alma mater.

As both an actress and singer, Erivo is one of the few individuals in history nominated for a Grammy, an Oscar, a Tony Award, and an Emmy.

&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot

Image credits: Instagram/cynthiaerivo

Despite her accomplishments, Erivo has developed a public image shaped by what many see as a contradiction in how she presents herself.  To critics, she’s someone who positions herself as both a victim and an icon, constantly lecturing audiences while insisting she’s misunderstood.

That tension has made her a polarizing figure. Netizens often describe feeling “talked down to” by her interviews and speeches.

“She acts like she’s both oppressed and superior,” one commenter wrote.

&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot

Image credits: Getty/Dave Benett

The perception isn’t new. Back in 2013, Erivo angered a segment of the African American community after mocking their accent on social media. 

“She cannot stand black Americans, we are ghetto, low life, and lazy! But has all the audacity to play our historical figures,” a reader wrote at the time.

Fashion fans were delighted by the photoshoot, and praised the actress’ expressions

&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot

Image credits: Harper’s Bazaar/Cass Bird

In her Harper’s Bazaar interview, Erivo said she feels “fully myself right now,” crediting friend Jada Pinkett Smith for guiding her through fame. 

“Recognize the beauty and the power that you possess,” Jada told her.

While certain parts of the internet recoiled at the shoot, fashion and glamour fans praised it as one of the most visually interesting celebrity editorials they had seen.

“I just love her silhouette,” one fan wrote, as another called the spread “the most interesting celeb shoot I’ve seen in a while.”

Others focused on details such as her tattoos and physique. 

“Her thigh tattoos are amazing,” one fan wrote.

“I am always baffled that such a petite woman can look so statuesque,” another added. “I think she’s the only person I have ever seen that can do this.”

Even some of her detractors turned around to praise her.

Cynthia can do and say whatever she wants, quite frankly. If I had half the talent she does I would be insufferable.”

“Weirder and weirder.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the photos

&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot
&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot
&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot
&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot
&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot
&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot
&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot
&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot
&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot
&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot
&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot
&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot
&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot
&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot
&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot
&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot
&#8220;Grotesque&#8221;: People Are Reacting Strongly to Cynthia Erivo’s Controversial Harper’s Bazaar Shoot

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Ted Review: The Seth MacFarlane Series Is Genuinely Funny And Heartwarming
3 min read
Feb, 21, 2024
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cutthroat Kitchen
3 min read
Jun, 1, 2018
Artist Transforms Toys Into Post-Apocalyptic Mad Max Types
3 min read
Jan, 2, 2018
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on Health Care in America
3 min read
Mar, 23, 2016
Banshee
Banshee Season 3 Episode 3 Review: “A Fixer of Sorts”
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2015
Man Released from Prison After 26 Years Goes to Walmart for the First Time
3 min read
Jun, 13, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.