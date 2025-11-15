Hey Pandas, Tell Me Some Good Or Bad Karma Stories (Closed)

by

Tell me some good or bad karma stories.

#1

A bully tried to push me down the stairs but had a stroke and fell down the stairs. That’s when he died. Never fight on the stairs kids. Or that might happen to you ;)

#2

A kid was pestering me to teach them to pickpocket, so I stole their phone from right next to them and replaced it with a note that said “Tough Luck” I returned the phone after.

#3

One time me and brother were play fighting, and he kicked to hard in the shin, so as he goes in for another kick, he missed and his shin hit the corner of the wall. It was the funniest thing I’ve ever seen

#4

My brother told me this one about his son when he was young. He had done something bad and ran away from his Grandma. She found him hiding under the bed and when she bent down to yell at him her false teeth flew out. Scared the s**t out of him!

