Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Ending Cliffhanger Explained

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 ended with a bang that left viewers wondering what is in store for season 2. The announcement that Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is a go came before the season finale, and viewers began speculating about the season 1 cliffhanger immediately. Though the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) did catch perhaps the most prolific serial killer any of the team faced in their career, Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 ended with more questions than answers.
Yes, Elias Voit/Sicarius/Lee Duval (Zach Gilford) was captured at the end of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1. However, Voit managed to give the BAU even more mystery before his eventual capture. Namely, the identity or story behind Gold Star. The BAU team is working on tracking down what this term means and why it was so important to Voit, but that is not the biggest cliffhanger from Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1.
What Is Gold Star And Why Is This Name Important?
Gold Star wasn’t on anyone’s radar until the last few episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1. When Voit gets Deputy Director Bailey (Nicholas D’Agosto) on the phone to tell him that his performance should earn him a Gold Star, Bailey’s eyes widen, and his face pales. Voit kills Bailey over Gold Star, and all Rebecca (Nicole Pacent) will tell Dr. Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler) is that Gold Star is a code name in the Department of Justice, and she cannot say anything else about it.
What is Gold Star really remains a mystery, and it’s one that wasn’t introduced until Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 came to an end. Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 will focus on Gold Star and its meaning to the BAU. The team ended season 1 pondering the meaning of Gold Star, and it’s unlikely they will let the question go as Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 begins.
Who Is The Mysterious Figure That Entered The Interrogation Room?
Then, everything changes in the last 30 seconds of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1. Armed guards clear the halls at Quantico as Elias Voit is brought in. Hands and feet cuffed and clad in prison orange, Voit is led down the hall into an interrogation room at Quantico. Seated and facing the door with his hands bound to the table before him, Voit looks up and into the eyes of the mysterious figure who opens the door to the interrogation room.
Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 ends on that note, and viewers everywhere are aching to know who opened that door and entered the room. No one will know until Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 begins. Viewers wonder if this cliffhanger is the start of something spectacular for season 2, such as the return of Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) or SSA Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney). Showrunners left this cliffhanger for viewers to tease the importance of this character as Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 begins.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!