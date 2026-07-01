Craig Horner: Where is the Legend of the Seeker Star Now?

Craig Horner became a fan favorite after his breakout role as Richard Cypher in Legend of the Seeker, earning a devoted following. The Australian actor and musician seamlessly evolved from a rising actor to an international fantasy star. Before bursting onto global fame as the lead in Terry Goodkind’s critically acclaimed Sword of Truth series, Horner earned initial recognition by appearing in several Australian movies and TV shows, including his performance across 26 episodes of Cybergirl from 2001 to 2002.
Nevertheless, his portrayal of The Seeker, who was pulled from his regular life to start battling dark forces with the Sword of Truth, made him a notable face of epic fantasy television in the late 2000s. After the show’s two-season run, Craig Horner continued to explore his craft, appearing in Australian and American film and television projects. He is also focused on pursuing his creative passions beyond acting. Away from the spotlight, he maintains a private lifestyle compared to many Hollywood celebrities. We catch up on Horner’s path since his global recognition on Legend of the Seeker and see what the star has been up to.
Background Details Before Fame
The Australian entertainer was born on January 24, 1983, in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Craig Horner grew up in his hometown, where he discovered his knack for the performing arts. He attended St. Peter’s Lutheran College in Indooroopilly, Brisbane, and was active in the school theater productions. His performances in school productions of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and The Maids piqued his interest in acting.
Craig Horner Began His Acting Careeon Local Australian Television Projects
Craig Horner made his acting debut as a teenager in 1998, appearing as a presenter on the Australian children’s show, Totally Wild. From 2001 to 2002, he played Jackson Campbell on Cybergirl across 26 episodes. Subsequently, he appeared in minor roles in more Australian television series, including HeadLand (2005) and Two Twisted (2006). Horner also played Caleb Demanser in the prime-time telenovela, Monarch Cove, which ran for just one season in 2006.
In 2008, Craig landed some career-defining roles. He first played a supporting role on Network 10’s H2O: Just Add Water as Ash Dove from 2007 to 2008 and appeared in a major role as Gary Miller in Blue Water High season 3 (2008). The same year, he made his American television debut as Richard Cypher in all two seasons of Legend of the Seeker, which remains his most recognized role. He starred alongside Bridget Regan, Bruce Spence, and Craig Parker in the fantasy series.
Craig Horner’s television career continued after his success on Legend of the Seeker, with minor roles in projects such as Hindsight, Once Upon a Time, and The Deleted. He also played the titular role in the TV movie Joey Dakota (2012). Horner’s most recent television credit is as Sunny Gray in Rock Island Mysteries from 2022 to 2023.
A Look at Craig Horner’s Film Credits
Craig Horner made his film debut with a major role as Pete the Bus Nerd in the 2002 Australian feature film Blurred. The next year, he appeared in Swimming Upstream as Ronald Fingleton and played an undisclosed role in the short film The Moment After. In 2006, Horner portrayed Richie Bernson in See No Evil and reprised the role, albeit uncredited, in the 2014 sequel See No Evil 2. Supporting roles followed his performance in the slasher franchise, including Owen in This Little Love of Mine (2021) and Calder in A Perfect Pairing (2022).
Music and Other Hobbies
Beyond acting, Craig Horner has also shared his musical talent with the world. He plays the guitar and writes music. Horner teamed up with Steve Matsumura to found Earth For Now, an indie rock band formerly called Unstable Conditions, in 2011. The duo performed their first show in Hollywood, California, before going their separate ways. They announced their separation on February 2, 2012, with Horner publishing two tracks on iTunes under the moniker, Ithaca. He created an eponymous YouTube channel on August 29, 2013, where he shared some of his tracks.
Craig Horner is also active on Instagram, where he posts videos of himself singing, playing the guitar, and keyboard. In addition to acting and music, Horner is very athletic. He loves to play soccer, volleyball, tennis, swimming, skiing, snowboarding, and kayaking. While he has not officially retired from acting, Horner’s presence in the industry has declined over the years. Nevertheless, he still has more years left in him.
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