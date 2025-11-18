Who is Lumi Pollack? Meet the Electric Bloom Star

Besides returning cast members, the most interesting thing about Disney’s unveiled Camp Rock 3 cast is the ample number of rising young stars on the list, among whom is Lumi Pollack. The American actress stars alongside the Jonas Brothers and Maria Canals-Barrera in the third installment of the Camp Rock film series. Camp Rock 3 cast also unveiled a myriad of rising stars, including Sherry Cola as Lark, Liamani Segura as Sage, and Malachi Barton. Pollack is relatively new in the industry, but her undeniable talent is hard to overlook. As such, she earned her place in the highly anticipated movie.
Before acting took center stage in her career, Lumi Pollack explored other interests, including singing and dancing. She plays the piano, guitar, and ukulele. The young star also does some writing on the side. Despite being multitalented, Pollack’s knack for acting is the reason she rose to fame. Best known for playing Jenna Ortega‘s younger sister in The Fallout, Pollack has garnered notable credits across movies and TV shows such as Electric Boom and Autumn and the Black Jaguar. She might be new in the industry, but Pollack’s interesting rise to fame is something to explore.
How Old is Lumi Pollack?
Lumi Pollack was born on January 18, 2009, in Manhattan, New York, United States. Pollack made her acting debut at a young age, entertaining audiences as a child actor. She comes from a musically-inclined family and has shown interest in the craft as well. Pollack studied musical theater at Long Lake Camp for the Arts and plays musical instruments like piano, guitar, and ukulele. Additionally, she took dance lessons, among other skills she acquired during childhood. Pollack made an early decision to pursue a career in the performing arts and went for it.
Lumi Pollack Made Her Feature Film Debut in 2021
Lumi Pollack’s first screen was in the short film The Kid’s New Years Party! (2019), where she played Loomie. However, she made her official film debut in 2021, appearing as Amelia Cavell, the younger sister of Jenna Ortega’s Vada Cavell in The Fallout. The movie earned her recognition as she secured more television and movie roles. Pollack’s second feature film was released in 2024, with her playing the starring role of the titular character in Autumn and the Black Jaguar.
To prepare for her performance as Autumn, Pollack spent 10 months visiting the jungles of Mexico to forge a strong bond with a live jaguar. The movie also took her to challenging locations during filming to capture the true essence of the plot. All in all, Pollack displayed resilience and rendered one of the best performances of her career. She later played a leading role as Sammie in One Big Happy Family, an independent film that premiered in 2025.
On the small screen, Lumi Pollack marked her television debut in 2021 with a guest appearance as Jordan on Disney’s Sydney to the Max. In 2022, Pollack appeared in Class of 1970 as Jossie. In early 2024, Pollack was seen in her first animated character, lending her voice to Westyn/Wanessa, the friendly 8-year-old blue witch in the Netflix adventure musical television series, Dee & Friends in Oz. She sings an original song in every episode of the show she appears. As the title implies, the series retells the classic story of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.
Lumi Pollack is Taking Disney by Storm
https://www.tiktok.com/@lumipollack/video/7556362631028673847
2025 is a prolific year for Lumi Pollack. who has secured major roles in prominent Disney Channel projects. She co-leads the cast of the Disney Channel’s live-action series Electric Bloom as Posey Penelope Parker. The show premiered on July 10, 2025, and follows a titular pop music band on their journey to fame. Pollack’s Electric Boom character is the lead vocalist and guitarist of the band, which allows her to put her musical talent out there for the world to see.
In September 2025, Disney officially announced that Camp Rock 3 is in production with a star-studded cast and a blend of newcomers. The highly anticipated Disney original film cast Pollack as Rosie. She will share the screen with returning stars, including the Jonas Brothers and Maria Canals-Barrera, who will reprise their respective roles from the previous films. Besides Pollack, the rising stars on the list include Sherry Cola as Lark, Liamani Segura as Sage, and Malachi Burton as Fletch.
Follow Us