Cosmo Jarvis Out, Logan Marshall In: ‘The Odyssey’ Cast Shake-Up Confirmed

Cosmo Jarvis is no longer a part of Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated movie, The Odyssey, which is set to release on July 17, 2026. Reports confirm that Jarvis exited the project due to scheduling conflicts and has been replaced by Logan Marshall-Green.
According to Deadline, he had to drop out of The Odyssey shortly before filming due to date clashes and Prometheus star Marshall-Green (Spider-Man: Homecoming) has stepped in to replace him. His exact role, however, is not yet confirmed.
Jarvis is best known for his role as John Blackthorne in FX’s hit period drama Shogun and he is currently gearing up for his lead role in Géla Babluani’s Young Stalin, a biopic based on the early life of Russian dictator Joseph Stalin. He is also set to return in the second installment of Shogun and has joined the ensemble cast of Guy Richie’s Wife & Dog. The filming scheduling conflicts because of these projects are apparently exactly what has led to the recent cast shake-up. The Odyssey features a star-studded cast including Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Tom Holland, Matt Damon, and Jon Bernthal. Filming began in February 2025, and a recently leaked teaser has created buzz among fans, a year ahead of the movie’s release.
Here’s What Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Is Really About
The Odyssey is an adaptation of the classic Greek poem written by Homer, which chronicles the perilous journey of Odysseus towards home after the Trojan War. It is written, directed, and co-produced by Christopher Nolan.
The original Odyssey is a classic piece of Western literature divided into 24 different books, and preceded by The Iliad. It features the ten-year voyage of Odysseus from Troy to Ithaca as he confronts mythical threats like Polyphemus, Sirens, the witch goddess Circe, and the nymph Calypso. His journey is marked by the loss of his crewmates, while back in Ithaca, his presumed death leaves his son Telemachus and wife Penelope vulnerable to power-hungry rulers who wish to marry her. Historians believe the poem was composed between 750–650 BC, with the first printed Greek edition appearing in 1488 and the first English translation published in 1614.
Right after the release of Oppenheimer, Nolan began writing The Odyssey and teamed up with Universal Pictures for its distribution. The film is reported to have a budget of $250 million, and that sets The Odyssey up to be the most expensive project of Nolan to date. The first photo look reveals Matt Damon as Odysseus, while the leaked teaser showed Tom Holland portraying his son, Telemachus. The 70-second-long teaser also featured Robert Pattinson narrating, with Jon Bernthal playing a mysterious yet central role.
The Odyssey will hit theatres on July 17, 2026. Nolan’s Oppenheimer is currently streaming on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Netflix.
|The Odyssey
|Cast
|Logan Marshall-Green (replacing Cosmo Jarvis), others TBA
|Release Date
|July 17, 2026
|Stream On
|TBA (likely theatrical release first)
|Directed by
|Christopher Nolan
|Produced by
|Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan
|Based On
|Homer’s epic poem The Odyssey (modern adaptation)
|Plot Summary
|A reimagined epic of a war hero’s mythic and psychological journey home
|Musical Elements
|Score by Ludwig Göransson, Nolan’s frequent collaborator
|Current Status
|In production, set for theatrical release on July 17, 2026
Follow Us