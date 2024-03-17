‘Shogun’ Is Among the Best New TV Shows of 2024, and There’s No Debate

Shogun is a critically acclaimed TV show based on the best-selling 1975 novel Shogun by James Clavell. Shogun came onto scene with a bang, its first episode bringing in around 9 million viewers worldwide on Hulu and Disney + streaming platforms. This was one of the best series debuts since The Bear Season 2 Episode 1 on Hulu, and it’s all because of the quality of the story. Its authentic representation of Japanese culture through the costumes, set, and cast, has earned it praise from viewers and critics.
Shogun is arguably the best show on TV at the moment, and it’s not just because of the violent nature of the exciting politics of 17th-century Japan that fans eagerly await each week for an episode. Starring the legend Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun is an intriguing story about a shipwrecked British pilot who is way out of his depth when he lands in Japan. Here is why this historical epic is the best series to watch in 2024.
Shogun Is Based on an Iconic Story
Clavell’s over 1000-page book follows pilot major John Blackthorne, who finally lands on the coast of Anjiro, Japan, after months of starvation and disease upon a Dutch trade ship with a handful of remaining crew members. The book was set in 1600s Japan, a chaotic time in Japan’s history because of Christianity’s emergence into Japanese society and civil unrest. The Portuguese are working with the Spanish to convert Japan to Catholicism and eventually conquer the country, which the Protestants, under the leadership of the Queen, are bound to stop. The Catholics and Protestants are fighting to get a foothold in Japan, which serves as the backdrop for the civil unrest at the time. While it initially seemed easy, the Portuguese had to tread carefully because the Japanese were brilliant and powerful, and conquering them wasn’t easy. At this time, several Japanese states were fighting amongst each other, being led by warlords before the unification of these states was achieved.
With the fascination of the Samurai culture and code, this book is a masterful portrayal of war, honor, politics, and loyalty. So, bringing this classic story to the masses through a TV series or movie would be only fair. In 1980, the Shogun TV movie by NBC was created, and it was a two-hour-and-a-half film. The movie starred Toshirô Mifune, John Rhys-Davies, and Richard Chamberlain. This series was top-rated and led to an increased respect for Japanese culture. In 2024, Shogun is back on the silver screen with a limited TV series, and it’s more successful than ever.
Shogun Is a Return to Cinematic TV
Despite several viewers raving about how this series is a return to TV quality, like one of the greatest TV shows ever made (at least the first few seasons), Game of Thrones, Shogun is much more than that. While there are similarities in how good and cinematic the sets of both TV shows feel, the violence, beheading, power-hungry royals, and the worldbuilding, Game of Thrones is a fantasy series while Shogun is based in reality and set in 1600s Japan.
This series’ plot is more similar to hit shows like Succession and The Godfather, which focus on family drama, loyalty, and politics. Shogun’s momentum is also interesting to see episode after episode. It doesn’t waste time on trivial details like translations but goes straight to the main plot after establishing the characters. And with rumors that the series will not get a second season, the finale will be epic because it will beautifully wrap up this story. It’s fun watching well-lit episodes with beautifully designed sets that feel like they are made for the big screen.
The Casting Is True to the Essence of the Story
The main stars of Shogun include Hiroyuki Sanada, Anne Sawai as Toda Mariko, Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne, Nestor Carbonell as Vasco Rodriguez, Yuki Kura as Yoshi Nagakado, Moeka Hoshi, Yuuka Kuouri as Kiku, Tadanobu Amano, Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari, Tommy Bastow as Father Martin, and Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba No Kata. Sanada is one of the most famous Asian actors in Hollywood, but he also played a significant role in getting a predominantly Asian and specifically Japanese cast and crew to work on the show.
During an interview with Variety, Sanada said being the lead for this series gave him more power to ensure that the costumes and sets were respectful to Japanese culture. His efforts, along with those of other Asian actors, must be working because there is a wave of new shows promoting Asian culture, such as The Brothers Sun, House of Ninjas, Warrior, and Tokyo Vice. While the cast can be hard to keep track of at first, it features several talented stars who make watching this series a thrill every week. Meet the cast of Shogun here.
