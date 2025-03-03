Colin Farrell Says He Has No Deep Desire to Do ‘The Penguin’ Season 2

Colin Farrell doesn’t have any plans to make The Penguin Season 2, even though he has won various awards for his role as Oz Cobb in the first installment. Farrell first portrayed the DC villain in 2022’s The Batman before starring in eight episodes of The Penguin, which explored the titular character’s rise in the criminal underworld.
As per Variety, Farrell opened up backstage at the SAG Awards on February 23, 2025, after snagging a win for his portrayal of the notorious Gotham City gangster in HBO’s The Penguin. While remarking on the show’s success, Farrell said that he feels fine leaving the drama as a one-season show, explaining:
“I don’t want it. I don’t not want it. We all left it in the ring in those eight hours. I would hate to, just because of a quote-unquote success, have to go again and for it to be a diluted version of what people seem to feel it is, majoritively. So I’m in no rush. I have no deep desire to do it… Sure, if they think of something that works in conjunction as a parallel to Matt Reeves’ cinematic universe and it’s a good idea, I’m open to it. But it’s not something concerning me.”
Colin Farrell Will Be Playing The Penguin Soon Again
For the last few months, while collecting awards for his role as Oz Cobb in The Penguin, Farrell has repeatedly spoken on the difficult, hours-long hair and makeup transformation that he had to go through while shooting the television show. Now, he has clearly stated that he has no urge to bring about the critically acclaimed show back for its second season. However, this doesn’t mean that Farrell will never again portray the Penguin in the DC universe.
While he might not be particularly excited about playing the character in The Penguin Season 2, Oz Cobb is reportedly set to appear in director Matt Reeves’ The Batman sequel, which will begin filming later this year. While Farrell will make an appearance in this upcoming DC movie, no details have been released indicating what the Penguin’s role will be in the sequel. Farrell himself has stated that he’s in the dark.
Reeves’ has explained that he wants to see his Batman movie expand into a trilogy — and Farrell’s Oz Cobb will be a huge part of this three-movie run. In many ways, The Batman served as an introduction to the Rogues Gallery. Now that The Penguin, which took place a mere week after the events of the Batman film, has shown more of the villain’s rise, Reeves has hinted that fans could see more of the kingpin’s battle with the Dark Knight. Therefore, while Farrell may not be making The Penguin Season 2, he’ll still be transforming into Oz Cobb soon for the new Batman film.
All eight episodes of The Penguin Season 1 can be streamed on Max. Meanwhile, The Batman sequel is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2027.
|The Penguin
|Cast
|Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Clancy Brown, Michael Zegen, Rhenzy Feliz, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Mark Strong
|Release Date
|Fall 2024
|Stream On
|HBO, Max
|Directed by
|Craig Zobel
|Produced by
|Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Craig Zobel, Lauren LeFranc
|Based On
|Characters from DC Comics, specifically Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin from The Batman (2022)
|Plot Summary
|A crime drama following Oswald Cobblepot’s ruthless rise in Gotham’s underworld, set after the events of The Batman (2022).
|Musical Elements
|Score composed by David Fleming
|Current Status
|Colin Farrell has no immediate plans for Season 2.
