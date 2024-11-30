Married At First Sight Season 17 Couples, Where Are They Now?

Married at First Sight season 17 premiered in October 2023 with the most dramatic moments in the show’s history. The season features five Denver couples between the ages of 27 and, 40. Like most of the previous season, the 17th entry came with many memorable moments, broken hearts, and failed matches. From Becca Haley to Clare Kerr, the season also boasts several participants from different walks of life and a lot has happened in their respective lives since they appeared on the reality TV show.
The Lifetime reality television series began in 2014 with three couples. As the title suggests, Married at First Sight is a social experiment that follows a group of singles paired up by relationship experts to meet their partners for the first time on their wedding day. The reality show also delves into the couple’s life after getting married at first sight, providing them with counseling to help the bonding process. The franchise has thrived with more couples signing up for the experience. With the completion of Married At First Sight season 17, fans are eager to know what the former couples have been up to.
Emily Balch and Brennan Shoykhet
Emily Balch and Brennan Skoykhet were paired during Married at First Sight season 17 but things didn’t work out for the duo. The union appeared promising initially and their honeymoon seemed to portray a couple falling for each other. However, Shoykhet decided to end the marriage upon their return from the honeymoon. While he didn’t give his reasons immediately, Shoykhet later revealed that the qualities he expected from Balch were not there.
The former MAFS couple are now divorced and living their separate lives. Shoykhet maintains a private lifestyle but his LinkedIn profile reveals he works at Sikich as a Senior NetSuite Consultant. On the other hand, Balch appears to be single and still nurtures disgust for how things turned out on the show. She has been out to tell her side of the story through social media. No doubt, their marriage didn’t end on the most amicable terms.
Cameron Frazer and Clare Kerr
Like the other Married at First Sight season 17 couples, Cameron Frazer and Clare Kerr’s marriage didn’t last. The chemistry they appeared to share earlier could not withstand the lack of compatibility that manifested between them later in the season. Frazer has been flying under the radar since he revealed he is battling a rare heart condition that requires surgery. As revealed during the MAFS season 17 reunion, Kerr is in a long-distance relationship with a guy who lives in Seattle and she seems obsessed.
Becca Haley and Austin Reed
After meeting for the first time at the altar and exchanging marriage vows, Becca Haley and Austin Reed said yes to each other on Decision Day but the marriage didn’t live to see another day. The former couple discovered they have varying views about sensitive subjects such as religion and intimacy. Since their break up, Haley has focused on her photography career and has not flaunted any new relationship. Reed is also busy with his career while maintaining a private life.
Orion Martzloff and Lauren Goodger
At 27, Orion Martzloff was the youngest cast member in Married at First Sight season 17. The native American Independent Contractor married 31-year-old Lauren Goodger on the reality show but several sensitive issues tore them apart during the honeymoon. Martzloff is currently focused on his career as a contractor and his relationship with family and friends. He is not in any publicized relationship at the time of writing this piece. Also, Goodger is not active on social media, making it difficult to keep up with her love life post-MAFS.
Michael Shiakallis and Chloe Brown
Michael Shiakallis‘ journey on Married at First Sight season 17 is arguably the most dramatic with his first bride leaving him at the altar before the vows. He was later paired with Chloe Brown with whom he shares many things in common. Sadly, their differences overwhelmed the strong relationship they tried to build and they broke up on Decision Day. Brown has since put the drama behind her, focusing on her career. On his part, Shiakallis is not dating anyone publicly but his confirmed attraction to MAFS alum, Goodger is likely to lead to something interesting. Meet the most successful Married at First Sight couple.
