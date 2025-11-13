She Said, “I Don’t… Anymore”

by

Not every marriage ends with happily ever after. But that doesn’t mean life is over. Sometimes we get the chance to leave the past in ashes and walk away as a stronger person.

After 5 kids and a divorce, that is what one woman did.

She never got the chance to get professional photos at her wedding

Alcohol can numb the pain but we had other plans

Showing off her darker, more devious side

Time for a change, literally

Stepping out of the old life and into the new

We still are not finished

The dress needs a drink too

Watch it burn

Up in flames

Good riddance to bad rubbish

Never again

Walking away a new woman

