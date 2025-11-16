24 Priceless Caution Signs These Folks On Twitter Came Across In Hotel Rooms And Airbnbs

Sometimes when you’re going on that long-awaited trip abroad, or you simply want to take some time off and relax somewhere near the countryside – you have no other choice than to rent a place. Chances are everything will be just as you imagined – however, some owners are obsessed with setting boundaries that, at times, might seem a little extreme.
Folks worry about the damages the guests could do, so they set out several rules to protect both the tenants and the owner. Things such as no parties, no pets, no smoking, etc., are relatively expected when looking for a place to stay, though there are times when the property owner decides to cover the whole residence with signs:
This Twitter user went viral for revealing the amusing and sometimes overly detailed caution signs her Airbnb apartment had. The thread received over 11K likes and encouraged fellow online folks to share signs they’ve also come across when staying at a place.
Renting a place is always nerve-racking, as you never know what you’re really going to get
Image credits: rosejohnno
It’s natural for hosts to worry about their homes, as there is an equal chance of encountering irresponsible guests. When you’re agreeing to pay an unbelievable amount of money for a few nights, though, you kind of want to feel at home, without having to sleep at a place that is covered with a bunch of rule posters. But Jonathan, the owner of the residence, seemed to have put his own twist on the signs, as it’s quite entertaining to read them.
A Twitter thread went viral after this woman showed her Airbnb apartment that was covered in multiple signs
Image credits: rosejohnno
In total, the woman captured 12 posters, and instead of simply having some sort of instructional directions, Jonathan went for fairly descriptive notes. For instance, with this particular sign, he decided to go all out and share how the damage occurred in the first place. The host revealed that it all happened because of a former guest’s poor attempt at trying to hide the marks they caused with a champagne spray. It’s always nice to know things, right?
Image credits: rosejohnno
Image credits: rosejohnno
Who knows, maybe the owner had a really traumatic experience with his previous guests and decided to secure his safety, as well as his bank account, with a few warning signs? Renting is never easy for both parties, as there are significant risks since you’re basically letting strangers occupy your property, and as for tenants – you could never be completely sure about the reputation of the host. A guest might injure themselves, damage a few things and maybe even disturb the neighbors and the host can literally end up being a maniac.
Image credits: rosejohnno
Image credits: rosejohnno
Again, renting is a business and it doesn’t hurt to be a little bit more cautious, though covering the whole place with notes could be considered a tiny bit over the top. But, on the other hand, how else is the owner going to protect his property if he keeps encountering reckless visitors who don’t respect someone else’s premises and keep spilling red wine on his beautiful soft furnishings?
Image credits: rosejohnno
Image credits: rosejohnno
Jonathan didn’t hold back and even blessed the kitchen with a little photo of him alongside a quite gripping comment, you guessed it, printed out on a piece of paper. Though we can’t witness the masterpiece with our own eyes, knowing that he’s standing next to two famous TV personalities is more than enough. The author of the thread also hilariously provided us with a photo of the printer that was responsible for the gallery.
Image credits: rosejohnno
Image credits: rosejohnno
What’s even more interesting is that at some point, it seems like Jonathan had a little conflict with himself, and couldn’t decide whether the safety of his guests is a number one priority, or whether the bills he gets for the utilities matter the most. Maybe he left it for the visitors to decide, like some sort of a game?
Image credits: rosejohnno
Overall, it seems like the man is great with humor, despite having that many caution signs around the apartment. But hey, I don’t think we can blame him for being careful. Jonathan made a bunch of online folks laugh, which is definitely a sign of him being an outstanding host. Hopefully there was no red wine spillage this time around.
Fellow online users jumped on the bandwagon and shared a few amusing signs that they’ve managed to witness
Image credits: RebeccaJJules
Image credits: samwessexgirl
Image credits: RosieTeaBelly
Image credits: JuliaPeverley
Image credits: baltyn
Though, all of them are equally entertaining – some are more questionable than others
Image credits: Lossky
Image credits: ThereAndBackAg6
Image credits: bekki
Image credits: trescamallon
Image credits: ZedLipid
Image credits: Fancymeetingcod
Image credits: Chris_Binding
