By any standard, Christopher Shyer isn’t a famous name or face in film and television. However, now and then, a new movie and TV series brings actors and actresses to the limelight. With the success of Netflix’s The Night Agent season 1, Shyer has become an easily recognizable face for TV’s action thriller audiences.
Shyer is a Canadian-American actor with numerous works in film and television. Shyer’s almost three-decade career, which began in 1994, has seen him appear in over 70 roles. Here are 6 things you didn’t know about The Night Agent’s Christopher Shyer.
1. The TV Shows You Know Christopher Shyer From
Although Christopher Shyer has had numerous television appearances, most have been as a guest star. One of his earliest recurring roles was in ABC’s science fiction drama series V. The series was a remake of Kenneth Johnson’s 1983 miniseries of the same name. Shyer played the character of Marcus. The character was second-in-command in charge of operations to Anna, the Visitor Queen and High Commander. In season 2 of V, Shyer’s character was shot, although he recovered later on. Shyer appeared in 21 of the series’ 22 episodes from 2009 to 2011.
With record-breaking viewership numbers, The Night Agent has become Shyer’s most successful TV series. Shyer played the role of U.S. Vice President Redfield, undoubtedly, his biggest role on television. As a recurring role, Shyer enjoyed significant screen time, especially as one of the series’ antagonists. Although Shyer’s character survives the bomb attacks at Camp David, hiding away in a basement panic room, the season’s finale ends with his character getting arrested for treason. It’s not clear yet if Shyer’s character will return in season 2. However, with his daughter willing to testify against her father, the showrunners could create a plot for Redfield’s comeback. The Night Agent season 1 premiered on March 23, 2023, with only 10 episodes.
2. How Christopher Shyer Got Started In Television
Christopher Shyer’s professional career began in 1994 with a minor role in a TV movie. Shyer was cast as a Dancer in Robert Iscove’s drama Janek: The Silent Betrayal. The TV movie starred Richard Crenna as the film’s titular character Lt. Frank Janek. Shyer’s next appearance on television came three years later, in 1997. He was cast as Ben McKenzie on the Canadian prime-time soap opera Riverdale.
3. Christopher Shyer’s Film Debut
Raul Sanchez Inglis’ thriller drama, The Falling (1998), was Christopher Shyer’s first appearance in a film. The movie, a Canadian film, had Shyer cast as one of its lead actors. Shyer played Lars alongside Canadian actress and actor Nicole Oliver and Rob Lee. The role became the start of his numerous film appearances. In 1999, Shyer played the character of Daniel in the comedy-drama Little Boy Blues. Shyer’s character was one of the four unemployed, 20+ years friends whom the movie revolved around.
4. Other TV Shows Christopher Shyer Was In
Christopher Shyer’s first supporting cast role on television was as Adrian Varland in the teen drama series Whistler. Shyer appeared in 26 episodes from 2006 to 2007. Shyer also played Richard Reddick in 16 episodes of Canooks from 2008 to 2014. Shyer appeared in multiple episodes of some TV shows. Some of these include The New Addams Family (1998–1999), The Practice (2002), Monk (2002), and Good God (2012). Shyer’s single episode appearance occurred in series like The Outer Limits (2000), Smallville (2003), CSI: Miami (2005), NCIS (2005), Kyle XY (2006), The Good Wife (2011), and Blue Bloods (2018).
5. The Nominations & Awards Christopher Shyer Has Received
Shyer has been nominated across several miscellaneous award associations with a few wins to his name. Shyer’s first-ever credited award nomination and win was in 2002 at the Leo Awards. Shyer won the nomination for Feature Length Drama: Best Lead Performance – Male for his performance in Invitation. Shyer’s has also received nominations at the Orlando Film Festival, UBCP/ACTRA Awards, Vancouver, Charlotte Film Festival, and Blackbird Film Festival.
6. Christopher Shyer Has Produced And Directed Works For Television
Christopher Shyer is also credited as a producer and director. He made his debut as a producer in 2008 with the short film Awkward. He has also executive produced two other short films and a TV series. He’s credited as the associate producer of Naked Bike Ride (2014). As a director, Shyer has two works to his name. Christopher Shyer directed the short film Doing It (2015) and 2 episodes of Losing Lester: A Comedy of Sorts in 2018.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!