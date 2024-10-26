Cardi B Hospitalized, Cancels ONE MusicFest Performance

Grammy-winning rapper and songwriter Cardi B announced that she is postponing her performance at the ONE MusicFest due to unforeseen health complications. The rapper was hospitalized earlier in the week and required additional medical attention — inevitably forcing her to cancel her highly anticipated performance at the music festival, where she was scheduled to perform on Saturday, October 26, 2024.
Cardi B took to her Instagram on October 23, 2024, to give fans a health update following a medical emergency. The rapper revealed that following her admission to the hospital, she’s had to call off her appearance at Atlanta’s ONE MusicFest. Cardi B expressed her guilt for missing the festival and apologized profusely to her fans. She ended her message by expressing her immense disappointment at having to miss the event in the following words:
“’Bardi Gang – thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon.”
Following the rapper’s announcement, the organizers of the ONE MusicFest reposted her original post on their official Instagram handle, expressing their regret for her absence. The organizers urged fans to keep Cardi B in their prayers while reassuring attendees that they were looking for a replacement. The “I Like It” singer was set to perform alongside an impressive lineup of artists, including Earth, Wind & Fire, Nelly, Fantasia, Ari Lennox, and others. The Sunday, October 27, 2024, performers include Gunna, Jill Scott, Victoria Monét, and Glorilla.
Cardi B Slammed Prank That Led to CPS Visit
View this post on Instagram
Cardi B may be under the weather, but that doesn’t mean she will entertain petty pranks! On October 21, 2024, the rapper went on a vicious rant on her Instagram Live — while appearing to be in a hospital bed — to publicly denounce a prank that led to Child Protective Services (CPS) and police officers showing up at her house at 11 p.m
She further revealed how her children were asleep when CPS showed up at her doorstep following a prank call made with a complaint that her children were being physically abused. The mom of three did not hold back in expressing her rage, remarking how the pranksters had taken it too far with their “disgusting” and “harmful” act that put her children at risk. Cardi B threatened the pranksters for questioning her and ex-husband Offset’s parenting. She was quick to clarify that her kids have never been abused while stressing the fact that they take great care of their kids.
Cardi B vowed to take action against CPS and the person who placed the call. She further stated that she and her ex-husband Offset, along with her sister Hennessy Carolina, would hire a private investigator to catch the culprit and would take matters into their own hands in the following words:
“If you’re a boy, my baby father is gonna beat you the f–k up. If you’re a woman, me and Hennessy are gonna beat you the f–k up because you playing with my motherf–king kids.”
Follow Us