Surprise! Cardi B Reveals She’s Pregnant With Third Child

Congratulations are in order! Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B lit the internet up with exciting news about a new addition to her family. The Bodak Yellow rapper shared a beautiful picture of her baby bump with millions of fans, accompanied by a heart-warming message. While the rapper has become a household name in the global music industry, she finds purpose and inspiration in her children and can’t wait to expand the cycle.
News about Cardi B’s third child comes hot on the heels of a sad update about her marriage. This is not the first time the rapper experienced trouble in paradise since she married American rapper Offset. Cardi and the Migos star has been through thick and thin, raising a family amid the storm. However, the story seems to be taking a different turn this time.
Cardi B Shared News Of Her Third Pregnancy In Early August
The I Like It rapper took to Instagram on August 1, 2024, to reveal she is going to be a mom for the third time. Cardi made the epic reveal with two pictures of her in a red dress, showing off her baby bump. The post comes with a heartfelt caption that reads:
“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”
Cardi B Has Two Children With American Rapper Offset
Cardi B and her estranged partner, Offset are already parents to two children. The rappers share a daughter Kulture and a son named Wave. Cardi and the Migos star also co-parent his sons Jordan and Kody, and daughter Kalea Marie from previous relationships. Speaking to Essence in April 2022, Offset expressed gratitude for his blended family. “It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids. It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful,” he said.
However, Cardi B has been open about the challenges of juggling her demanding carer with being a mom. Her parents often helped her with the kids but Cardi still felt overwhelmed, coupled with her tumultuous relationship with her now estranged husband. Nevertheless, she has always made it clear that her children come first before her career or anything else.
She Filed For Divorce From Offset, Again
According to Cardi B during an Instagram live on December 11, 2023, she’s a single woman. The rapper went Live to verify the rumors making the rounds about her marriage with Offset. She also confirmed that she had been sending cryptic messages to her fans by dropping clues in her posts and music. She also unfollowed Offset at some point but couldn’t find the right words to share the news.
“I’ve been single for a minute now but I have been afraid to like — not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”
The rapper also shared plans on how she wants to start 2024 “fresh, open.” Cardi B and Offset have become the center of attention since they married in September 2017. They are often in the news for the wrong reasons, especially for Offset’s alleged infidelity. The first announcement of their split came in 2018 but they chose to fix things between them.
In September 2020, Cardi B filed for divorce for the first time but it was later called off. The couple continued their off-and-on relationship, plagued by cheating rumors. Cardi filed for divorce again on July 31, 2024, a day before going public about her third pregnancy, and this time she seems determined. The beginning of her baby reveal caption "With every ending comes a new beginning!," says it all.
