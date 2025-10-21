89 Genius Halloween Costumes That Instantly Made People The Talk Of The Party (New Pics)

Usually, the most popular Halloween costumes every year are inspired by the biggest moments and movies that happened just prior to it. With Wicked and K-pop Demon Hunters blowing up in 2025, it’s predicted that people will spot many an Elphaba, Glinda, Rumi, Mira, and Zoey trick-or-treating on the streets this October 31st.
While there’s nothing wrong with going with the popular choices, our Bored Panda team wanted you to have an option to do something unique. That’s why we compiled a list of goofy, spooky, and genius costumes you might want to take inspiration from this year. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down.
#1 Every Halloween My Fiancé And I Dress Up And Create A Movie Themed Poster With Our Cats
Image source: ekimrt
#2 Went As A Cow Abducted By A UFO For Halloween
Image source: schmooples123
#3 Statue Makeup Look
Image source: SadDegree4974
#4 My Superb Halloween Costume
Image source: MeganMissfit
#5 Best Halloween Costume I Saw On The “Big Gay Halloween Cruise”
Image source: honestmango
#6 Took Home The Gold For My Audrey 2 Costume
Image source: shotgunagreer
#7 Moth Interpretations For Halloween
Last year, I did an interpretation of a Rosy Maple/ Dryocampa rubicunda moth for Halloween based on a certain picture of one by using items in my wardrobe along with other thrifted or handmade items! It was so much fun to dress up that I decided to do it again this year, which I chose to interpret a Chlorhoda metamelaena moth, which is a member of the tiger moth group of the Arctiinae subfamily! I was inspired after seeing a photographer’s shots of this species (junglediamonds on Instagram!)
I included pics of last year’s look as well as where mine is so far for this year! (Not sure what to flair dressing up as, so did artwork!)
For this year, I still need some yellow to add in there, which I’ll try pairing a scarf or a belt I have, add the black markings to the jacket or whatever I end up using for “wings”, then possibly add more layers and fluff with a cape or feathers since this moth is so fuzzy yet see-through (and depending on how the weather plays out here in Minnesota on Halloween,) then play with makeup more, and finally fade and style my hair for the look!
Always exciting to study a moth and try to capture its essence through dressing up and playing with makeup!
Image source: Kenzie_Flick
#8 Spent The Last Month Making This Biblically Accurate Angel Costume! Happy Halloween
Image source: SadCatFriend
#9 My Mom’s Halloween Costume
Image source: jubrili
#10 I Turned Myself Into A Comic Book Character
I hope Steve Ditko would have liked this.
Image source: CactusJuise
#11 Our 6th Year Making Our Halloween Costumes. The Kids Loved Them! Tell Us What You Think
Image source: AlarmedHyena
#12 Cruella De Vil: Halloween Edition. I Feel Like A Discofied Cruella
Image source: paradise_rose
#13 My Pennywise Costume
Image source: ricey125
#14 Homemade Tooth Fairy
I put blood, sweat, and tears into making this mask! It is the first mask I’ve ever made, and I’m pretty proud of how it turned out! Hope y’all like it!
Image source: yosistakrista
#15 Cat Lady Costume, Or A Window Into My Future?
Costume generally based on the cat lady from The Simpsons, but I was fully committed to the bit this year and even had plush cats to throw at kids who asked. My one real cat was unimpressed, however.
Image source: terisaurus
#16 For The 90’s Nickelodeon Kids. Our DIY Oblina & Krumm Costumes
Image source: Illustrious_Juice525
#17 These 2 Divas With Places To Go
Image source: dylanmarron
#18 Tony Hawk Dressed As Larry David For Halloween
Image source: WinglyBap
#19 Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice: Our Barbara & Adam Maitland Costumes
Masks were purchased from an artist. We created the rest of the costume elements.
Image source: Accomplished_Fig9606
#20 Got To Debut My Witch Queen Of Angmar Costume Tonight (Helm And Flail Were 3D Printed)
Image source: rumpus_ruffled
#21 My Favorite Makeup I’ve Ever Done. One Face = Two Faces
Image source: Acrobatic-Topic2621
#22 My Take On A Biblically Accurate Angel
Image source: Consistent-Mouse2482
#23 Is The Bob Ross Costume Played Out??
Image source: Large-Tip-262
#24 I Work At An Accounting Firm And My Team Had A Little Halloween Lunch Today. I Came As A “Net Prophet”. I’m Crying. I Won A Prize
Image source: chakipu, socdarling
#25 I Used My Elle Woods Halloween Costume And Harvard Diploma To Create The Most Legally Blonde-Coded Comeback Possible
Image source: xgigglypuff
#26 Corpse Bride Costume
Image source: moltencherub
#27 AI-Generated Human
Image source: evbro
#28 He Was Fun To Bring To Life! Everything Except The Mask Was Made By Me
Image source: reddit.com
#29 This Is My Oldest Kid’s Costume This Year. Proud Dad Moment
Image source: uncle_douglas
#30 Our Couples Costume As Newly Weds
Image source: MoonbugMariette
#31 Omg
Image source: _DanLeahy
#32 I Got Invited To A Last-Minute Halloween Gathering So I Threw This Together. The Twenty-Somethings Might Not Recognize This One. Do You?
Image source: mephistophe_SLEAZE
#33 Last Year’s Costume But I Didn’t Go Out So This Year’s Costume
Image source: thisisgoing2far
#34 My Late Grams Wig
Image source: reddit.com
#35 My Edward Scissorhands, From Last Year
Image source: planetyeji
#36 My Daughter Is Obsessed With Opossums, So I Made This For Her Last Halloween
My daughter has been obsessed with opossums for years, and I thought I’d try making her a cool costume of her favorite marsupial! It was impossible to find a decent mask, so I had to make my own. I’m pretty happy with how it turned out! Also made a posable tail but you can’t really see it in these photos.
Image source: MamaxMetal
#37 My Rosy Maple Moth Costume In All Its Glory. 2,075 Sewing Pins & Sequins Later My Headpiece Finally Came Together!
Image source: littleghosttco
#38 My Girl Agreed To Be The Shark From My Favorite Movie
Image source: empuerhpalpatea
#39 Bugs Life
Image source: oversettext
#40 My King Ghidorah Costume , Happy Halloween!
Image source: Rexxaroo
#41 I’m Afraid I Just Blue Myself This Halloween
Image source: nicthesurfer
#42 My Buddy And His 5 Kids Always Do It Up For Halloween
Image source: Count-Basie
#43 Sul Sul! My Bella Goth Costume This Year. It Went Over Most People’s Heads But The Real Ones Knew
Image source: snorecrux
#44 Worked So Hard On This I Wore It Twice, This Year I Won Multiple Awards
I’ve seen this done a lot but here’s my version. I make my costume every year but she’s truly been my pride and joy, and the enjoyment other people got was so touching. I won three contests including the grand prize two night hotel stay at a costume ball and last night I wore her at Disneyland where I was awarded cast favorite among thousands of amazing costumes. I’m sad I’ll have to retire her, but I do see bringing her out again in my future. I’ve really enjoyed seeing other people’s costumes, thank you for keeping the Halloween spirit alive! Hope everyone had a wonderful spooky season, I’m already counting the days until next year.
Image source: deedee__cupcake
#45 Beetlejuice And Lydia Engaged! Swooning Over My Sweet Friends That Got Engaged Last Night. Felt This Was Fitting
Image source: ggfabb
#46 Wife(Middle) And Her Sisters
Image source: wickit
#47 Captain Cutlers Ghost. The Group Dressed As Mystery Inc. In Salem That Thought I Was The Cyclops From Spongebob Broke My Heart
Image source: Odessa0fHwen
#48 My Home-Made Billy Bass Costume
Image source: bridgemondo
#49 My Best Work
I’ve come close, but I haven’t been able to top this costume in my opinion. In 2014 I made myself a shrimp tempura roll out of cardboard, painted craft foam (shrimp/ cucumber/ crab/ avocado), packing peanuts (rice), pom poms (tobiko), and felt (nori). Bonus accessory: wasabi/ ginger headband LOL.
The best part is that I used biodegradable packing peanuts, then walked around San Francisco in it. By the end of the night they all shriveled up in the mist.
Image source: E40plants
#50 I Was Like She Pregnant Again?
Image source: _4L3X1
#51 My Halloween Costume From Last Night!
Image source: bloomcakes
#52 Fiancé And I Were The Best Combo
We went to a Halloween party over the weekend, so we thought it was only right to be the best combo known to man. Everything minus the hotdog suit was homemade!
Image source: qvq2121
#53 My Halloween Costume This Year: Lara Craft
Image source: urethra_franklin_
#54 My Butters Costume From Last Night! Happy Halloween
Image source: Disastrous-Mousse652
#55 My Mario Costume For This Halloween
Had an early Halloween party this past weekend and put together a Mario costume on short notice.
Image source: Missiondt
#56 I Was My Dog
Image source: Clean-Penalty6045
#57 I Am Baby Moo Deng!
Image source: RudeEsthetician
#58 Our Couples Costumes The Last Few Years! Looking For Creative Ideas For Other Couple Characters
Image source: ellevishh
#59 If You Can Do The Voice This Costume Is Sooo Fun! “Help Is On The Way Dear!!!”
Image source: surbeastAF
#60 My Wife And Her Cousins Halloween Costumes This Year
Image source: ThomasNorthPhoto
#61 My “Scary” Halloween Costume
Went with the top worst candies to receive… Dress is made out of licorice, candy corn, Raisinettes, good and plenty, Necco, peanut butter kisses, Circus peanuts and peeps. Also made jewelry to go with it.
Image source: w2talent
#62 A Little Late, But Here’s My Costume. Happy Halloween Everyone! Love, Miss Piggy
Image source: jordy_muhnordy
#63 Dionysus At The 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
Image source: tootieClark
#64 My First Attempt At Trixie Mattel
Image source: Lurr_420
#65 My 13-Year-Old Niece Made This Entirely On Her Own! Happy Halloween
She just turned 13 last month but has been artistic and crafty since Day 1. She decided to make this Halloween costume based from 5 Nights at Freddy’s, and I think she did such an amazing job!! So proud of this kid and can’t wait to see some of the stuff she’s working on for ComicCon!
Image source: FullyRisenPhoenix
#66 My Wife And I As Chihiro And No Face This Year- Spirited Away
I made the mask from foam and papier-mache. I used chicken wire to form the head and neck to add about a foot and a half of height, and wired it in place to a bike helmet to keep it secured to my head. The cloak is just felt but I put a black mesh in front of my face to allow vision in front. I stitched the back in a few places to keep it together and wear long black opera gloves so my arms and hands are in costume. I wear a bag on my front under the cloak so I can pull candy out for kids seemingly out of nowhere.
Image source: SpooogeMcDuck
#67 Scream! Definitely Need To See You Do A Number As Babs In One Of Our Chicken Run Drag Show
Image source: BluHydrangea_
#68 Our Halloween Costumes
Partner and I decided to go as the titular Dodo Brothers!
Image source: TheSpookyJzz
#69 Wanted To Do A House Of The Dragon Couples Costume For Halloween. This Was The Result
Image source: LaffiTaffi5580
#70 My Slenderman Costume From Last Year
Image source: FNCreates
#71 My 2024 Halloween Creation – Coraline’s Other Mother
Image source: Intelligent_Pear6575
#72 Me And My Husbands Costume This Year
Image source: BaphometBee
#73 Think This Was My Best Effort
Image source: ImpressiveSector7369
#74 Ethereal Elf
Image source: curious_cotton1
#75 My Dani From Midsommar Costume
Image source: Paranormal_Princess
#76 Look At This Photograph
Image source: murrmaid10
#77 My Girlfriend And I Went 1961 Disney Classic
Image source: TreasureIsland19
#78 Almost Time
Image source: zaggytiddies
#79 Shaggy And Velma
Image source: Ushiwakka
#80 What Do You Guys Think Of My Halloween Costume?
Image source: Bumbo3184
#81 Started A New Job At A Call Center And My Trainer Told Me That People Dressed Up For Halloween… There Was Only Like 3 Other People In A Costume. I Got A Lot Of Compliments Though
Image source: j0obzzz
#82 I’ve Always Wanted To Do A Couples Costume
Image source: Santanalala
#83 Poor Unfortunate Soul! Me For Halloween Yesterday, In Tiffany’s (After Tea) And At Work.
Image source: Pats-and-Eds
#84 So Clever
Image source: Badonkles
#85 Going As Tom Hanks Every Year For Halloween
Image source: gomets167
#86 My Girlfriend And I Went As Princess Leia And C3po For A Halloween Party
Image source: nato919
#87 My Fiancé And I Were The Wise Old Man And The Sandwich Lady For Halloween
Image source: Rude-Philosophy2162
#88 “Mars Attacks! Ack! Ack! Ack”
Martian Girl – Mars Attacks – 1996 film directed by Tim Burton.
Image source: Fobanana_
#89 My Friends Can’t Decide If My Costume Is The Best Or Worst They’ve Ever Seen. I’m Pearl Krabs As Pearl From The A24 Movie
Image source: ThrowRA_thebigbaddo
