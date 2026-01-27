Lady Sends Lovey-Dovey Texts To Guy She Met Once, Ditches Him As He Won’t Pay Thousands On 2 Dates

Sometimes a new relationship feels less like a slow burn and more like a video game speedrun. You skip the early levels of “getting to know you” and jump straight to the “planning a vacation together” boss battle. Zero to 100 before a first kiss. It’s a thrilling, high-octane ride that can make you feel like you’ve found the one
But what happens when you hit one tiny speed bump, or just a gentle tap on the brakes? For one man, a simple question about the pace of their week-long relationship caused the entire thing to explode on the launchpad, derailing her whole gold-digging plan.
A ‘relationship speedrun’ can be a thrilling ride, but it’s often headed straight for a cliff
A man slid into the DMs of a woman he thought was gorgeous, and she agreed to go on a date when they were both in Los Angeles
He spent over $500 to take her to a Lakers game and a fancy dinner afterwards, and they had a fabulous time talking and being affectionate
They had just one date and then continued talking long-distance, but she pushed to make things official just a week later
The first act of their new relationship was her planning a birthday trip to a $650-a-night resort
He gently tapped the brakes, asking if things were moving “objectively a bit fast,” but she immediately “lost it,” called him offensive, and hung up on him
The next morning, she sent a gaslighting breakup text, accusing him of wanting her to pay for everything
A man’s Instagram flirtation with a stunning 24YO finally paid off when she came to L.A. and agreed to a date. Her idea for the date was a Lakers game, which cost him over $400. After she almost had him Uber her to the meetup, she arrived in an Uber Black, a bright red flag he chose to ignore. The date itself was incredible, a perfect rom-com montage of hand-holding, cheek kisses, and a singalong to “A Thousand Miles.”
The night ended with a $100 dinner he paid for, her planning his visit to Arizona, and a polite refusal of a goodnight kiss because she wanted to “take it slow.” But “slow” was not on the agenda. The next five days were a “relationship speedrun” of constant texting and FaceTiming, culminating in her demanding he ask her to be his girlfriend. He did, she screamed “YESSSSSS,” and they were official, a whole six days after their first date.
The first official act of their new relationship was planning his birthday visit to her, which she quickly morphed into a one-night stay at a nice resort in Sedona. A quick search revealed this “nice resort” cost $650 a night. He gently pumped the brakes, asking if maybe, just maybe, things were moving “objectively a bit fast.” This rational question was a catastrophic mistake.
She “lost it.” She called him offensive, insisted she could pay for it herself, and hung up. The next morning, she sent a breakup text that was a gaslighting onslaught, accusing him of expecting her to pay for everything and declaring him not “independent” enough for her. He was left single, out over $500, and completely baffled, wondering if he’d dodged a bullet or somehow massively screwed up.
This relationship was a bullet train heading straight for a cliff. The whiplash pace, from first date to planning a lavish, $650-a-night vacation in under a week, is a classic sign of a relationship moving “too fast,” as described by experts at Boundless. Rushing past the “getting to know you” phase is a huge red flag, as it often masks a lack of genuine connection with a flurry of intense, but ultimately shallow, experiences.
Now, we’re not here to call anyone a gold digger, but that breakup text was gaslighting 101. AIA explains that gaslighting is a manipulation tactic where someone twists reality to make you question your own perceptions. Her text, which completely fabricated a scenario where he was asking her to pay, is a classic move. She flipped the entire script to make him the villain and herself the victim.
The poor OP did more than just dodge a bullet. He dodged a speeding, gold-plated, gaslighting missile. The breakneck pace, the high financial expectations, and the immediate resort to manipulative tactics when questioned are all signs of a deeply unhealthy dynamic.
Even Marriage.com warns that she ticks several boxes of their “gold digger” criteria. They mention tell-tale signs like lacking emotional attachment, valuing expensive gifts and rejecting inexpensive ones, using charm to gain financial benefits, and never offering to split a bill. This OP can consider himself lucky he ONLY lost $500 and a week of emotional effort in this toxic relationship!
The internet unanimously agreed that he can thank his lucky stars all he lost was $500 and a week of his life
