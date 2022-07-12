Can Top Gun 3 Work Without Tom Cruise?

Can anyone possibly imagine Top Gun without Tom Cruise? I think that would be pretty hard, especially all you ’80s babies out there. I personally always thought the first one wasn’t even one of his best movies. Yeah, I know, that’s a pretty unpopular opinion, but it just didn’t stick with me like his other movies have. How many times can you listen to the Danger Zone song? If you can handle it, then by all means. There were a lot of good shots of the young and handsome Tom Cruise, along with several low-angle shots that make him look way taller than he actually is. But hey, nothing wrong with a little representation for the shorter guys. Aside from that, I hardly remember anything else from the first Top Gun movie. Not my cup of tea, but it’s a cult classic.
OK, we all thought it was Ridiculous
So when I heard about another Top Gun movie being made, my excitement level was rather low. I mean, how long is the gap between them? I wasn’t even born when the first one came out and now I’m an adult. It’s been a while, probably too long. That was my mentality for the longest time, even when Tom Cruise himself revealed the title of the movie back at San Diego Comic Con in 2019. It was just his character’s code name, Maverick, attached to it. Okay, so what’s the big deal? Well, as the trailers were released, I began to change my tune. While I still didn’t place the sequel on my most anticipated movies of 2022 list, the trailers did spark my attention.
And we all ate our words
And then May came around and Top Gun: Maverick was released in theaters. I will admit, I had to eat my words. This unexpected sequel that so many fans of the first film have waited so long for was worth the wait for them. For me, it was an unexpected summer blockbuster gift wrapped in a big box with a shining bow. That’s really what this movie was all about. Unlike the first movie, it didn’t dwell on many shots of handsome Tom Cruise and listening to loud music. But then again, we did get to hear Miles Teller’s Rooster sing a brief version of Great Balls of Fire, just like his late father, Maverick’s former wingman Goose. Now that was a touching moment in the movie and by far one of the most memorable.
Was it better than the first?
Another unpopular opinion, but I’d say Top Gun: Maverick is superior to the first movie. I’m not winning any popularity contest with those opinions, but Maverick did everything it was supposed to and more. And by more, I really do mean succeeding astonishingly at the box office. The movie actually made over $1.1 billion. It’s the second movie to pass the billion dollar mark since the COVID pandemic, right behind last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. If that wasn’t impressive enough, it is also the highest grossing movie of Tom Cruise’s career. Yes, that actually includes all the Mission Impossible movies. But hold on, we still have to wait and see how Dead Reckoning does.
Box Office Success says it All
With Top Gun: Maverick crossing a massive box office milestone, especially during the pandemic era, it’s not too crazy to think that a third Top Gun movie is a possibility. I mean, how long did we have to wait for the second one? Just a little over three decades, but who’s to say Tom Cruise won’t do another one thirty years from now? To the man’s credit, he just recently turned 60 and still looks like he can be in his 40s. If he ends up doing another Top Gun movie when he’s 7o, I won’t be surprised. The guy is still doing Mission Impossible movies, his favorite movies of his career.
Speaking of which, he has been rather adamant about Maverick being the last Top Gun movie. That was always meant to be the swan song for the Maverick character and it couldn’t have ended on a stronger note. If you ask me, it really doesn’t need a sequel. But what we all really need to realize is that Maverick made over one billion dollars. When a movie is that successful, you know Paramount isn’t just going to let these movies stay in the nosebleeds. And when you have a star like Tom Cruise leading the crew, attracting a large crowd is basically a concrete guarantee.
What are the Chances of another Top Gun Movie?
So realistically, what are the chances of a Top Gun 3? According to Miles Teller in a recent interview, it’s all up to Tom Cruise. Based on what he’s said, the two of them have spoken about a third movie being made. But don’t get your hopes up just yet, because there was no confirmation about a third movie happening. It should also be noted that a third movie isn’t completely off the table. If I were to make an educated guess, I’d say a third movie probably won’t happen, at least not anytime soon.
Now if a third Top Gun movie were to happen, I think it’s possible that it can be pursued without Tom Cruise. Talk about a seriously ambitious move, but it actually can work. I feel like if some director met with Tom Cruise and presented him with an idea that makes for a good Top Gun movie, then I feel like Cruise would give his blessing. A big highlight of Maverick was the fact that it focused a lot on the younger generation of fighter pilots. While Maverick was the mentor figure of the group, it was clear that he was passing the torch to the younger pilots, such as Rooster, Hangman, and Phoenix.
A third movie can center around those characters and expand on their development. Top Gun: Maverick set the stage for them and another sequel can focus just on them. Sure, Tom Cruise can cameo as Maverick, but just like with many franchises, there has to eventually be a passing of the torch. That is the best course of action for a third Top Gun movie, with our without Tom Cruise’s involvement. What are your thoughts, Top Gun fans? Do you think a third movie can work without Tom Cruise? Only time will tell.