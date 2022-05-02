Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Callum Turner

Callum Turner is one of the hottest young actors in the United Kingdom and he isn’t taking that lightly. Over the last few years, his star has really started to shine and he continues to show the world why he deserves all of the attention he’s been getting. Now, however, he’s been getting more attention than he probably could’ve dreamed of. He plays Theseus Scamander in the 2022 movie Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. It goes without saying that being part of the Harry Potter Universe is a huge opportunity for any actor and he plans to keep the momentum going with even more major roles. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Callum Turner.

1. He Got His Start As A Model

Acting is what Callum is all about these days, but that’s not how things started off. His first experience working in front of the camera was actually modeling. He started modeling back in 2010 and he got the chance to work with several major brands including Rebook and Burberry.

2. He Loves Soccer

Callum has been a soccer fan his whole life and his first dream was to become a professional soccer player. He told Hero Magazine, “I played for a semipro team when I was sixteen, seventeen. We were good for our level and we got quite far in the FA Youth Cup but actually I wasn’t consistent enough to be… you know, I’m not an athlete, those guys that play… I just loved it man, I loved being part of a team, I loved having responsibility.”

3. He Left School Early

Callum’s journey to the entertainment industry doesn’t look the way some people may think. He isn’t someone who went to an elite acting school before jumping into the audition process. In fact, he actually left school when he was just 16 years old to pursue a career as a soccer player.

4. He Is A Writer and Director

Almost all of Callum’s time in the entertainment industry has been spent in front of the camera. However, directing has always been a dream of his and now it’s finally come true. He made his directorial debut in 2013 with a short film called Splinter. He also directed another short film in 2018.

5. He Is Named After A Poet

Callum’s full name is Callum Robilliard Turner. His middle name is in honor of the late poet, David Robilliard, who was good friends with Callum’s mother. Robilliard began to gain notoriety during the 1980s. Sadly, he passed away in 1988 shortly after being diagnosed with HIV. He was only 36-years-old at the time.

6. He Was A Heavy Marijuana Smoker

There are lots of people who smoke marijuana recreationally. However, Callum’s relationship with smoking was once way more than that. Callum told Independent, “I was a big stoner. I used to smoke so much weed. I was dealing with a depression or a frustration, and not having the understanding or the tools to deal with how I felt, so I self-medicated for too long.”

7. He Has Theater Experience

On-screen opportunities are very attractive to lots of actors because they tend to pay fairly well compared to theater work. Still, though, many actors love performing on stage and David is one of them. He has been involved in a couple of theater productions including The Colour of Home.

8. He Doesn’t Want to Be Defined By His Work

Callum really loves what he does, but there’s more to him than his work. He told Hero Magazine, “I don’t want to be defined as a person by my job, I don’t think anyone should be in whatever they do. I’m defined by myself, by who I am, and I’m lucky enough to do something that I really enjoy and as long as that continues and I work with people I like.”

9. He Has 5-Star Feet

Callum’s handsome face and his acting skills aren’t the only things he has going for him. His feet are also a huge hit on the internet. According to Wikifeet, an online database that rates famous people’s feet, Callum’s feet are perfect. They have earned a more than 5-star rating.

10. He Is Not Into Social Media

Callum is young, successful, and well known. As a result, people would probably assume that he spends a lot of time on social media. That isn’t true at all, though. From what we can tell, he doesn’t have a profile on any of the social media platforms. This isn’t too surprising considering the fact that he’s a pretty private person.

