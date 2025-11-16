Cat Gets Attacked By Two Dogs, Survives, And Finds His Forever Home With The Veterinarian Who Saved Him

The term “community cats” is used to refer to outdoor, stray, or unowned cats. Friendly, feral, mature, young, healthy, ill, altered, and/or unaltered cats are all possible. They might or might not be looked after. One such cat is named Buddy who unfortunately didn’t find its forever home until it got attacked by two vicious dogs.
Buddy’s story was shared worldwide as people, horrified by what had happened to the cat, started donating in hopes of saving the black stray. However, Buddy wasn’t ready to give up on his life that easily as he did his best to survive.
Meet Buddy, a cat who barely survived a vicious attack from two dogs
The cat had been on a porch before two teenagers walking the dogs approached it and let them off the leash, allowing them to attack Buddy
Buddy the cat had to be hospitalized as he fought for his life
Over $130,000 of donations were made to the Pennsylvania SPCA
Emergency veterinarian Katie Venanzi hoped the cat would survive the attack, however, the chances seemed slim
As Venanzi attended to his numerous wounds, she saw the cat growl at BluePearl Pet Hospital workers and smack his tail on the table
Following all of that, Buddy the cat began recovering on March 22nd and is now physically healed
The cat still has some psychological trauma to process but his new owners are doing their best to help him
The two boys, who are still minors, were accused and charged with offenses such as aggravated animal abuse and animal fighting
Before the attack, Buddy was a homeless cat, however, following his recovery, Venanzi, the veterinarian who treated him decided to adopt him
Dave, Venanzi’s husband, had the idea to adopt the cat because he was aware of how closely his wife had bonded with Buddy
Right now, Buddy is happy in his new furever home as he enjoys the company of his new brother Teddy
