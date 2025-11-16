Hey Pandas, If You Could Go Back In Time And Relive One Moment Of Your Life, What Would You Do? (Closed)

What would you do? Let me know in the comments!
#1
Go back to the day I met my wife for the first time. It’s been 22 years. Married for 18 years, still going strong. But time’s flying. I’d like to go back…and just do it all the same again. Just to add more and more time. Can’t believe time went by so fast…
#2
Honestly, I would love to go back and just spend one more day with the Son that I lost when he was 3 1/2 years old. I would give anything to have just one more moment with him.
#3
Tell my friend not to go home just yet. She had been at my house all day at it was about 9pm. She lived two streets away and I had a funny feeling in my stomach that she shouldn’t leave. I pushed it aside and she left. It normally takes less than 5 minutes for her to get home and she or her mum would always call to say she’d got back safe. This night she didn’t, on the way home she was attacked and raped by two guys. She never recovered from the attack and ended her life a year later. I miss her everyday. It taught me to always trust my gut and to never let a friend go home alone.
#4
I went to New York City with my cousin when I was 10 and he was 12. We goofed around on the subway and ended up at the Natural History Museum, where we spent the entire day running through exhibits, naming all the dinosaurs and playing tag in the Hall of Biodiversity. We saw 3-D movies and live spiders. We found out what we’d weigh on Neptune. We had a fabulous time.
At the end of the day, my mom took us to my favorite diner in the city, where we all had cheeseburgers and milkshakes. It was the middle of the summer, and we had no responsibilities to get back to. We talked non-stop on the way home, and that was when I realized I’d just had the best day of my life. Nothing has surpassed it since.
#5
Nothing at all, because I currently have a 10 year old daughter who’s happy and healthy and thriving and there’s nothing I could get out of the past that would be worth risking that.
#6
1. Go back to the time I did the biggest mistake of my life.
2. Go back to my aunt’s wedding an hug my cousin and have crazy fun with him because it would be the last time I see him.
#7
I’d go back to 15 year old me and.tell him not to waste the next 10 years of your life chasing after a girl who didn’t want you but loved the attention
#8
I’d like to go back to my 10 years old self and DON’T attempt suicide. I’d hug myself, tell myself that none of the things I was going through was my fault. And that the violence, abuse and poverty would end someday. Hey, 10 years old Alexia, can you hear me? You’re beautiful and special and you deserve all the best in the world; never forget that.
#9
I’d go back about 15 years ago and tell my husband “hey, I think we have a problem here…” We are still together, but it would have saved us a lot of pain and grief along the way.
#10
Go back to first year of Uni and NOT dump a lovely guy for someone I met at Uni who then ultimately betrayed me with a close friend……
#11
I wouldn’t go back to any time. I feel like all of the mistakes I’ve made, all of the choices I’ve devised, have all led me to where I am now. I feel like I would not be who I am today without all that. And I’m happy where I am.
#12
I would like to go back just ~4 month and visit my grandads. Just to see them one last time, drink tea, listen to stories of the past and tell them that I love them.
#13
I would get a bigger time machine…..
#14
Play with my dog more. He died at 2 years old in February this year. So did my cat of 18 years (OLDER THAN ME!!) and they both died within 2 weeks of each other. They both had seizures and my dog might’ve had a brain tumor
#15
I would go back and record my childhood bully, as proof that I wasn’t lying and that she wasn’t the angel she was seen as.
#16
I would go right back to the day I married my husband! We lived in sin for 5 years, and married for 27. Almost 33 years together total.
He died on my arms the night of December 20, 2021.
He had been sick for nearly 5 years, but his death was not expected.
He had a just been released to come home after 44 consecutive days in the hospital.
He was home 4 days, and died in my arms night 4.
Because I’m in the medical field, and because I saw him take his last two breaths, I had to call 911. I would never have known if I made the right choice had I just let him go. So officially he didn’t die until 7:14 p.m., December 2, 2021.
He was my best friend, and I miss him so very much. We had a helluva good time together and I miss the laughter.
Ours was a magnificent wedding. Not huge, but perfect.
We did the actual ceremony on day 1, and had the reception/celebration on day 2. We had a live band with whom I had been singing for years. We had friends and family. We had our future.
Those were 2 pretty special days.
I am a vocalist and music minister.
My 1st surprise for Tim was me singing The Lord’s Prayer from the narthex of the church just prior to the ceremony beginning.
A wee bit of luck played into the timing as our videographer, Dennis, happened to be with Tim just before the music started.
Dennis asked, “I’ve know your wife a very long time, Tim. How are you feeling about marrying that wild and wonderful woman?”
My Tim’s response:
Well, Dennis, we all know I’m marrying up. What on Earth do I have to lose?”
The room filled with laughter and then the organ music began.
I miss his laughter.
#17
I was in a play where I played a quirky old man with a mean dog that kept getting out in the neighborhood, harassing people. You never saw the dog, just a leash drawn tight while sound effects of a big, snarling dog filled the theater. At curtain call, I was the last one to come out, accompanied by my sweet, 12-pound Shih Tzu. The audience roared with laughter. It was one of my favorite moments.
#18
I got 2
1. I would wanted to tell my grandad (who died about 7 years ago)I loved him
2. I’d want to go back and say thank you and I love you to my big brother (who looked after me until I was 6.) fast forwarding 10 years my brother knocked on my door and asked if I’d help and I helped him ( he wanted help because he was suicidal and feeling like sh***). Six months later I go into his room and he’s on the floor surrounded by a pool of blood.turned out he killed himself after I said I hated him fast forwarding a year I am now suicidal and miss my brother like hell
#19
I would have stood up for myself a lot more when I was bullied in school. It wasn’t a specific moment but it was a very particular time period that created a domino effect which ended up having a long-lasting effect on my life. And it’s why parents should take bullying more seriously.
Being bullied led to dropping out of sports and clubs because I didn’t want to be around the people who were bullying me. That led to secluding myself more and loosing friends because I didn’t see them as much. It led to very quick weight gain because I was suddenly not active and I was eating more. It led to getting used to sitting at home not going out and being more and more okay with being alone. It led to me being more scared of things and less trusting. I had a hard time making friends and relationships because I avoided people. I look back on that period as the most critical to my development and the most influential on the path my life took.
Now I’m an adult and have long since gotten over it, and my life is pretty good. But I still deal with a weight problem that I’ve never been able to get ahold of. If I’d stood up for myself, if I knew then what I know now about how little they mattered, I feel like my life would have maybe been a bit easier. The decisions I made wouldn’t have been influenced so much by wanting to avoid confrontation.
#20
It’s nothing too fancy but my family has lost quite a few people over the years on my mother’s side of the family. She had four siblings. One has become estranged to the point she wants nothing to do with us unless there’s a death in the family. They have lost both their parents and the one brother they’ve had within about 10 years. I’d just like to spend one more Christmas with everyone as a happy family, even if it’s the one where I was put in time out. I miss all of them and don’t feel like I really appreciated the time I had with them when they were here.
#21
If it was just a moment in time I’d go back to the first kiss my husband and I shared.( We were married for 42 years.)
#22
I have two and they are biggies….
1. I would go back to when my son was a couple days old. I was 14 the dad was 19 or 20 at the time and I had taken him to his house. Unknowing he had a girlfriend and he loudly proclaimed I am a crazy stalker and there is no way the baby could be his. I wish I never took him over there, he was undeserving of even knowing his name.
2. When I let social services and the foster parents convince me to sign my rights over to my children. For social services they told me they would be better without me. The foster parents convinced me the courts had no intention of reunification because I am gay. Social services was wrong, the same foster parents who eventually adopted them turned out to be monsters.
#23
I’d go back and hang out with my dad for a day – he died very suddenly 5yrs ago at just 59yrs old, I very much wasn’t prepared for that.
#24
I’d find the moment when the cells in our son’s DNA started to go wrong, rewind the clock and not do whatever it was that made him the way he is. The doctors swear there’s nothing that caused it and nothing we could have done differently but I’d give anything to give him a chance at a normal life.
#25
I would return to the time I was expecting my first child and my mother and I were having trouble matching up the sections of a wallpaper mural in the nursery. We were punch drunk tired and laughing so hard Mum was afraid I was going to go into labor. Mum’s gone now and I would give anything to have that day back.
#26
The first time my egg donor hit me, she told me if i told my dad (or anyone else) what she had done, she would make my broken arm look like a paper cut. it was the beginning of a pattern of physical abuse that would continue for another eight years; the mental abuse continues to this day.
i would have told an 8-year-old me to tell as many people as i could, as fast as i could.
#27
I would go back to Feb 2013 when i met my ex gf for the first time. She was the best thing that every happened to me and i destroyed it.. I would go back and be the perfect partner i was supposed to be. Till this day i think of her all the time. Its been over 6 years and i still can’t seem to find it in me to move on. I miss you KMK
#28
I would make sure my son stayed home the day he died on his motorcycle
He was 23 and driving to work a van pulled out in front of him
This was a year and half ago and I miss him so much
I love you Kelton Alan Page RIP FLY WITH THE ANGELS
MOMMY LOVES YOU
#29
Any time I was a brat with Dad, I’d love to go back and do over and spend more time with him. It’s been about a year since he passed away and I still miss him so much.
#30
I’d go back to 2016/2017, and tell myself that my “best friend” is a jerkweed who’s using you and stripping you from your identity.
Took me until 2020 to fully realize that and deal with it, and until this year to get mostly over it and accept true friends love and acceptance. Still a bit of a loner who has a hard time trusting people though.
#31
Go back to the day my son was born and died from a genetic disease…. just to hold him one more time.
#32
I would go back to the day i saw my dad alive for the last time.
#33
March 18, 2017
A friend I really really liked had asked me out to the movies. We saw Kong: Skull Island
I thought it was a date.
I dressed up a bit. Had my sister do my makeup (because I literally never did my makeup and didn’t know how) met him at the theater…
He didn’t look at me more than maybe 3 times the whole night. Once the movie ended he offered me a ride home. I said yes. I thought he’d do the whole, walk me to the door and good night kiss, thing. He didn’t even get out of the car.
I was so embarrassed with myself that I didn’t talk to him again for weeks. And I refused to tell him why.
2021 I ran into him again. We hadn’t talked since graduation.
You know what he told me? He said he had the biggest crush on me in school. That he wanted to ask me out, but when we went to the movies he had gotten so nervous he could barely function so he stared at the screen the whole time. And then I started avoiding him after so he thought I’d been uncomfortable and took it as a sign I wasn’t interested. I didn’t correct him.
He’s in a very happy relationship with a gorgeous girl. Super sweet and kind and so so good for him.
And I’m still single, pining over a past friend who has become a regular in the store I work at, and wishing I had just had the courage to say something that night.
I still have the movie ticket sitting in a jewelry box. And I’ll probably have it for a long time still. He was my first crush, my first date, and my first “one who got away”
Probably worked out for the best though. I’ve come to the realization I’m very much Asexual so he likely wouldn’t have been very happy in a relationship with me.
#34
Honestly, I’d go back to one ordinary day when my kids were little. Laundry piles in the hall, cooking, cleaning, Disney videos, toys, etc. But this time I’d let all the cleaning go and stop worrying about how perfect other mothers seemed to be. I’d just sit in the floor and play with my kids. I’d look each of them in the eye and tell them over and over how very much they are loved. Like someone wise said “the days are long but the years are short”.
#35
I had been thinking I would say I’d go back to the time my husband of 26 years proposed to me on top of the Space Needle at sunset. However, I’ve got vivid memories of that. Instead I’d go back to myself when my first child starting eating solid food and tell myself to feed my kids things like berries and tomatoes and cucumbers and zucchini so they wouldn’t turn their noses up at them now. (They’re in their 20s.)
#36
Get away from my mom the day I turned 18 and never talk to her again
#37
1. The first time I held hands with someone. I hope everyone has this memory. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2. If the question was to “go back and change something”, the most interesting answers involve making the smallest change for biggest results. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . For me it would have been getting my tonsils out instead of leaving the plum sized gems in my throat. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . No sleep apnea, no mini-stroke (recovered). With life’s twists and turns, there is no guarantee things would have turned out better. Qué será, será.
#38
I would go back to the week my nana died. I would let her know that I love her, give her plenty of hugs, stay with her, and tell her that I loved her cooking, as I always said it was okay and never said good. I would say good bye, too.
#39
I would go back to a year ago when I was taking care of my dying mom. I would get so frustrated and now I have to live with feeling like a could’ve done more or been nicer.
#40
Prevent my mom and from getting married.
#41
Stand up for myself to avoid all the trauma my foster parents caused me.
#42
(hoping to keep the knowledge I have now) I would go back to when my granny was still actively alive. I would have her teach me how to crochet, make canned vegetables, fruits, moonshine, and her secret (special) jelly, with her ancient pressure cooker in the kitchen, and how to develop my green thumb like hers. I would ask her loads of questions about family history. And I would still always say I love you first!
#43
Easy! I would go back to 1994 and not listen to my then boyfriend. I’d leave him for every single reason I listed when I told him it wouldn’t work out. He begged and pleaded, and I was a naive idiot. 13 years is a long time to regret a decision. Finally left him for every single reason plus a few new ones after 13 years. Listen to your gut. It will never steer you wrong. I blindly followed it after walking out and found my soul mate. I sometimes get very angry that I missed out on so many wonderful years with him. We lived less than a mile away from each other and our paths kept crossing. We would have found each other if I hadn’t been dumb. I’m just sooo happy to have found him now. the last 11 years have been just amazing!
#44
Wish I could go back in time just to hear my daddy’s voice again and give him a final good-bye hug…
#45
I would go back in time and quietly sit in my papaw’s house so the people who killed him wouldn’t come in. They knew he was home alone and broke in. But he fought hard. He deserved better than that.
#46
I would ignore that guy in the back of that little rockin’ blues club.
#47
Wednesday February 26th, 2020. That was the one full day I spent dating my first girlfriend. Yes, it was middle school, so not anything super serious, but that was after I had realized I liked girls (later would realize I liked exclusively non-men). The next day I never went to school as my parents found out, and that on top of me deciding to skip one period of school the week before (just doing it for the fun of it, was/am generally a good kid otherwise) Anyways, first sapphic relationship. We spent the whole day at school getting called slurs by her ex boyfriend, but it was so worth it to be with her, and I would go back and do it again if I could. She ended up moving to a different state after that, so i haven’t seen her since.
#48
I’m thankful for my life so, but I don’t think I’d try to revisit any day… after moving house it was difficult to accept where I live now. I don’t want to mess my head up. Besides, I get to look forward to heaven, my true home
#49
Not marry the guy my family wanted to and elope with the guy who had a crush on me and who became a good friend.
#50
I’d go back to when I was 14 and tell my mom not to ignore the lump in her breast until it was too late.
#51
I’m torn between (a) my week with a great family friend in Arizona (repeatable in the future), and (b) the last year-ish being a big sister to a stray mama cat’s kittens (never gonna happen again).
#52
I would go to the time my husband proposed and say no. After three years of dating and then living together, we’ve been married six years. During all of that time he has disappeared overnight or longer four times. And everytime, his friend Luther is involved in some way. His friend that told me outright, that he didn’t want me around. He is toxic for my husband, but he doesn’t see it. This last time, I told my husband that he would need to take a polygraph and he refused. I am saving up money and getting out of this so-called marriage as soon as I can. I’m done.
#53
Not fall in love for the first time at 16. A lot happened in a short amount of time, and I was in no way prepared for something that would literally affect the rest of my life.
#54
I wouldn’t have sold my Magic: The Gathering collection.
If I had the collection today and was able to sell it, I could buy myself a really nice house, pay off all my debts, and partially retire.
#55
Tell my guy best friend I liked him. We’re still friends but I’ve blatantly told him we are just friends so I’ll never have a chance. Also he’s not apart of our church so my parents wouldn’t want me to date him. He’s amazing and I wish I could relive our great moments and redo the not so great ones. I wish I could tell him I dream about him in the most non-weird way possible. Anyways thats basically it.
#56
My senior year in high school, 1997. I saw her, and told my friend that she was the one I was going to marry. If I could relive that day again I would have completely ignored her. She was heaven to look at but hell to live with.
#57
I would go back to Feb 1990 and take another route home, then I wouldn’t have met and proceeded to date Matt.
#58
I would go back to my eighth grade graduation. I sang and did good. But I didn’t project my voice as much as I had wanted to. I still think about it to this day
#59
Swim _away_ from the egg…
#60
Stop by my sisters house after work on Oct 9, 2003 so her husband would not shot and kill her. I miss her every, single day.
#61
Never believe the sales pitch for what it be like to incarnate on this planet.
#62
I would go back to the the time I got offered a one in a life opportunity to travel overseas to be a nanny in Italy I chickened out at the last minute and regret it ever since.
#63
A close and long-time friend of mine could tell the best stories because his life was one adventure after another. Not big adventures, but ones you could relate to. I’d have him tell those stories and record them so I could transcribe them before he passed.
#64
I would have stay the virgin until I was old enough to really know what sex with a man was.
#65
i would spend one last moment with my baby boy that passes away in 2001………….
and…………..
i would tell my mum how much i loved her ((gne 23months and i still haven’t/accept she is really gone))
#66
I have 3
I would like to spend more time with my older cousin. Nothing really happened to her, but she moved a long way away and it has been months and months since I saw her. It doesnt seem like much, but we used to be such good friends and now it takes a few days for us to warm up every time we see them. I have been crying myself to sleep a few times lately because I realised this is probably how it will be for the rest of my life.
Second, I would like to spend one more day at primary school with my friends. I havent seen them since we are going to different high schools. I have so many memories of the good times with them and I just miss them.
Lastly, I would like to go back a few years to when I first met my best friend, and start hanging out together then, not wasting time like we did. I was at a party in 2017 and my parents made my sister and I play with these 2 random girls. It wasn’t very fun, because I was 10 or 11 at the time so I didnt like being made to play with a 7 year old. Fast forward 6 months, and this new family turns up around us and it was them, then it took a year or so before we actually bacame friends
#67
I would go back to when I was 5 years old and tell my parents what my sister had started doing to me, not wait until I was 33 and I broke down completely from all of it.
#68
the time where i was 7, and at recess, while playing soccer, I missed one goal only, and the other players were angry, and bullied me for a week. Id do anything just to tell 7 yr me to not play the game
#69
I’d go back to make sure I took detailed notes on how to make all of Grandma’s recipes. I’d do a lot for her pickles.
#70
I’d love to go back to when I first read the Harry Potter Books and enjoy them all over again without knowing what would happen next.
#71
Not move to this state
#72
One good one and one bad one for me.
1. I would go back to the night my high school sweetheart got into the argument that ended our relationship and taken some time to cool off instead of breaking up with him in that heightened emotional state (we did get back together later, but dealing with that one night differently would have avoided so much hurt). It still wasn’t meant to be, but I know we could have ended it better than we did.
2. Go back to the day I first locked eyes on a city bus with the stranger who is now my husband of 8 years, just to relive that feeling of how we both looked at each other and smiled. It’s impossible to describe how I felt drawn to this random stranger and I had no idea why then, but I guess love is like that.
#73
I’d go back to the day my dad died. He was in intensive care and my son who was 4 at the time couldn’t go in. So my mom and I took turns watching my son so we could both visit. I went in first. Dad was really agitated so I got him comfortable and he went to sleep. Turns out he went into a coma. I was the last one to talk to my dad. If I had it to do again I would have had my mom go in first so she could have had one last conversation with him.
#74
Go back to that day in May 1985 and wake up early to at least delay my dad from leaving the house. Maybe then he wouldn’t have been hit and killed by that lady running that red light. I would like to know how my life would be different had he lived.
#75
while there are moments linked with regret that i could refer to – and thankfully those are very few – my moment is one of pure joy.
i have a progressive degenerative disease that causes chronic pain. over the years, i have found that it has become my norm to be able to do something one day and then the next that ability is gone and usually doesn’t come back. prior to having this take over, i used to be very active and even now i try to stay that way because i know that i can’t take it for granted.
i went on a cruise and had thought that i would do pretty mundane things when on shore. but i decided last minute to take a scuba course. i admit i almost didn’t go through with it because i did need extra help with the equipment as well as being literally escorted on each side into the water so i felt very conspicuous.
omg! once i got down to about 40 ft i realized that i had almost zero pain. and, athough i could not kick “normally” was figured out how to propel myself well. for the first time in so many years i felt like i had control over what i wanted to do when it came to moving my body. it was liberating!! and then there was the exploration of the underwater world of tropical fish. it was like being transported to a different world.
i have gone scuba more than that one time. but, nothing will ever compare with the first moment of that experience.
#76
I would go back to confront my friend that he was ditching me for a new kid and call him names. (may land me in trouble, but gonna be worth it)
#77
#78
I would have gone on to nursing school instead I tried to please my ex. I delayed school by 10 yrs. SUCCESS has been my reward!!
#79
There was one day in the city where I bought an expensive ( by my standards, it was €10 or something) crystal (don’t believe in crystal healing, but It was shiny). Later, I saw a way cooler crystal shop and was pissed of because I spent all of my money. I would change that.
#80
I would love to relive any time I had with my grandparents- he died 31.5 years ago and she died almost 9 years ago- but I miss them everyday and will love them for the rest of my life.
#81
Easy, take better care of my inheritance when I got it!
