A Collection Of History Jokes That Never Go Out Of Date

#1

Why are there pyramids in Egypt?

They were too heavy to steal and put in a British museum.

#2

Isn’t it great to live in the 21st century?

Where deleting history has become more important than making it.

#3

I don’t see why Brits don’t celebrate the 4th of July.

Surely 240 years of being officially separate from America is something to be happy about.

#4

It is really unfortunate that Islam, Christianity, and Judaism have been fighting each other for centuries.

Hindus, on the other hand, never had any beef.

#5

Why does history keep repeating itself?

Because we weren’t listening the first time.

#6

Swedish astronomer Andres Celcius died in 1744 at the age of 43.

Though his rival, Fahrenheit, was convinced he was 103.

#7

How do you get Americans to join a World War?

Tell them it’s nearly finished.

#8

Last night on Dancing with the Tsars, Peter and Catherine were great, but Ivan was terrible.

#9

My poor knowledge of Greek mythology has always been my Achilles’ elbow.

#10

On March 10th, 1876, Alexander Graham Bell made the first telephone call.

Moments later, he learned his auto warranty had expired.

#11

Russian history in 5 words: “And then things got worse.”

#12

How was the Roman Empire cut in half?

With a pair of Caesars.

#13

Isaac Newton died a virgin. That means I have one up on history’s greatest scientific genius.

Because I’m not dead.

#14

A Roman walks into a bar. He holds up two fingers and says, “Five beers, please!”

#15

And the Lord said unto John, “Come forth and receive eternal life.” But John came fifth and won a toaster.

#16

My nerdy friend just got a Ph.D. on the history of palindromes.

We now call him Dr. Awkward.

#17

My grandpa destroyed 12 German planes during WW2.

He was, without a doubt, the worst mechanic in the history of Luftwaffe.

#18

What do you call a Medieval spy?

Sir Veillance.

#19

A history degree is useless.

Because there’s no future in it.

#20

The floor is lava!

Said everyone, Pompeii 79 A.D.

#21

Two wrongs don’t make a right.

But two Wrights did make an airplane!

#22

What do Alexander the Great and Kermit the Frog have in common?

The same middle name!

#23

What did Richard III say when a planning proposal was submitted for building a parking lot?

“Over my dead body”

#24

Between the Stone Age and the Bronze Age, there was The Copper Age…

Back then, people really knew how to conduct themselves…

#25

A Frenchman walks into a library and asks for a book on warfare. The librarian replies, “You’ll only lose it.”

#26

What explorer was the best at Hide and Seek?

Marco Polo.

#27

It’s amazing that the ancient Greek sculptors made statues without arms.

I mean, how did they hold the tools?

#28

In a democracy, it’s your vote that counts…

…and in feudalism, it’s your Count that votes.

#29

Before the Bronze Age…

People who came in third place were just called losers.

#30

What ancient civilization wasn’t wiped out by a mass plague?

The Maskedonians.

#31

Why is England the wettest country?

Because the queen has reigned there for years!

#32

What is Abraham Lincolns least favorite phone box?

John Wilkes Booth.

#33

How do you get rich in Ancient Greece?

Well, step one, become an oracle.

Step two:

Prophet.

#34

To the many that have been ritually sacrificed by Aztec kings… My heart goes out to you.

#35

Haegel, Nietzsche and Aristotle walk into a bar…

Why?

#36

No one should have been surprised by the rise of the USSR after World War II.

I mean, there were red flags everywhere.

#37

What’s the most popular kids’ movie in Ancient Greece?

Troy Story.

#38

What kind of tea did the American colonists want?

Liberty.

#39

Why didn’t Isaac Newton dodge the apple?

He didn’t understand the gravity of the situation.

#40

What did they do at the Boston Tea Party?

I don’t know, I wasn’t invited!

#41

Who was the biggest jokester in George Washington’s army?

Laughayette.

#42

What do French recruits learn in basic training?

How to surrender in 17 different languages.

#43

Why did Captain Cook sail to Australia?

It was too far to swim.

#44

I just found out Albert Einstein was a real person, all this time I thought he was a theoretical physicist.

#45

Where was the Declaration of Independence signed?

At the bottom!

#46

Why did Columbus cross the ocean?

To get to the other tide.

#47

What is a snake’s favorite subject in school?

Hissssstory.

#48

What did the terminator say when he accidentally got sent back in time to the renaissance?

I’ll be Bach.

#49

A major yet unspoken difference between medieval times and now is…

These days, if someone owns a sword, it’s a pretty safe bet you can kick their bum.

#50

What is the name of a severely injured historical figure?

Napoleon Bone-Apart!

#51

How do you contact the Roman Empire?

Pick up a phone and column.

#52

What did King George think of the American colonies?

He thought they were revolting.

#53

What was Camelot famous for?

It’s knight life.

#54

If Atlas supported the world on his shoulders, who supported Atlas?

His family and Friends.

#55

What do you call a musician who just saw Medusa?

A rockstar!

#56

Why did George Washington have trouble sleeping?

Because he couldn’t lie.

#57

Where did Montezuma go to college?

Az Tech.

#58

Why didn’t the crusades happen overseas?

Because you can’t sail a holey ship.

#59

Why were the early days of history called the Dark Ages?

Because there were so many knights.

#60

How did Benjamin Franklin feel when he discovered electricity?

Shocked.

#61

What kind of lighting did Noah use for the ark?

Floodlights!

#62

Why aren’t you doing well in history?

Because the teacher keeps on asking about things that happened before I was born!

#63

What was the most popular dance in 1776?

Indepen-dance.

#64

Why did Julius Caesar buy crayons?

He wanted to Mark Antony.

#65

Who was the biggest thief in history?

Atlas. He held up the whole world.

#66

I started studying art history.

I’m really learning a lot. This painter named ‘Renaissance’ is just amazing.

#67

Which Pharoah played the trumpet?

Tooting-khamun!

#68

How much oil did Christopher Columbus need to reach America?

3 Galleons.

#69

Can you conquer the largest continent on earth?

No, but Genghis Khan!

#70

Why did Napoleon conquer so much land?

Because he didn’t have much Toulouse.

#71

What did the Greeks say after Constantinople was taken by the Turks?

What a load of Istanbull.

#72

After World War 2, France seriously considered changing its name.

Unfortunately, Iran was already taken.

#73

How did the Vikings send secret messages?

By Norse code!

#74

What did Mason say to Dixon?

We’ve got to draw the line here!

#75

Why is history like a fruit cake?

It’s full of dates.

#76

How are the first Americans like ants?

They both live in colonies.

#77

What’s an Ancient Egyptian favorite restaurant?

Pizza Tut!

#78

What does the Statue of Liberty stand for?

It can’t sit down.

#79

My ex-girlfriend is standing at the opposite end of the museum from me!

I want to go say hi but there’s just so much history between us.

#80

What do you call a businessman who lives within the Byzantine Empire?

A Byz-nessman.

#81

Which famous Roman suffered from hayfever?

Julius Sneezer.

#82

Why did the Cold War end?

Global warming started.

#83

How did Louis XIV feel after completing the Palace of Versailles?

Baroque.

#84

Did you hear the one about the Liberty Bell?

Yeah, it cracked me up too!

#85

Abraham Lincoln had a very hard childhood. He had to walk 8 miles to school every day!

Well, he should have gotten up earlier and caught the schoolbus like everyone else!

#86

What did Americans do because of the Stamp Act?

They licked the British.

#87

Where do young Vikings hang out?

In the Norsery!

#88

What was the fruit that launched a thousand ships?

Melon of Troy.

#89

My least favorite subject in school was Ancient History.

The teachers tended to Babylon.

#90

A joke that only 1300’s kids would get.

The Bubonic plague.

#91

What kind of music did the Pilgrims like?

Plymouth Rock!

#92

What was the most popular band in prehistoric times?

Stone Age Temple Pilots.

#93

In which battle did the soldiers form a queue outside a metal box?

The battle of Portaloo.

#94

Why did the mammoth have a woolly coat?

Because he would have looked ridiculous in an anorak.

#95

Do you guys like Civil War jokes?

Because General-Lee I don’t find them funny.

#96

Why was WWI so quick?

Because they were Russian.

#97

How did brave Ancient Egyptians write?

With hero-glyphics.

#98

Why was the pharaoh boastful?

Because he sphinx he’s the best!

#99

You do not want to know the history behind the railroad because it is so underground.

#100

Where would you find Hadrian’s Wall?

At the bottom of his garden!

