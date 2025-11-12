If You Don’t Think Your Kids Need A Dog After Seeing These Pics, You Must Be A Cat

Kids and dogs can be great friends with the right connection and a little common-sense training. Children can learn valuable lessons about how to care for other living things, be responsible, kind and patient.
Dogs of course get an energetic playmate who can keep them entertained for hours on end, however they can find kids annoying at times too, so it’s important to teach respect! Things like personal space, the right kind of petting and leaving the dog to eat in peace are important messages to get across to your kids, because nobody wants to risk getting a little bite. Like us, pups can only take so much and are prone to snap if they are pushed too hard.
However, kids and dogs have so much in common that this is a pretty rare occurrence. They are much more likely to be the bestest buddies in the world! Scroll down below to see how this beautiful friendship can blossom, in a series of super cute pics compiled by Bored Panda. We asked our readers to send in their fave snaps of their children with their puppy-pals, and boy did they come through with some heart-melters. If you missed out don’t worry, feel free to add your own in the comments!
#1 Human Cold. Must Cover
Image source: tkmj75
#2 A Girl And Her Pup
Image source: aFamiliarStranger
#3 We’ve Been Looking For A Buddy For Our 10 Year Old Son For A Few Weeks And Yesterday We Found The Perfect Match!
Image source: thatpatti
#4 Dog Was Sad About The Cone, Thankfully Someone Was Willing To Cheer Him Up
Image source: j1002s
#5 Samoyed Puppy And Baby, Partners In Crime
Image source: Catherine Brown
#6 Life Of Friendship Ahead Of Those Two
Image source: youngbullies
#7 When She Comes Home From A Long Day At School, Having A Bad Day, Been Told Off Or Sad… She Cuddles Her Best Friend
Image source: Pseudo_username
#8 My Daughter Wanted To Be A Sheepdog For Halloween
Image source: JustBeSimple
#9 My 7-Month-Old Son Was Sitting Playing When My Wife’s Great Pyreneese Walked Up And Sat Beside Him. One Of The Greatest Moments That I’m Thankful To Have Captured
Image source: mporco511
#10 Doggo Can’t Stand When My Son Goes To School. She Sat On Him This Morning So He Wouldn’t Leave
Image source: KingAirATW
#11 He Doesn’t Look Anything Like Us
Image source: Belruge
#12 My Son And Our Dog 20 Minutes After We Adopted Her
Image source: GonzoGaddy
#13 I Think We Found Our Babysitter
Image source: FiveStands
#14 Even If My Son So Much As Cries, He Rushes In To Save His Life. Best Buds
Image source: I_Ate_A_Queef
#15 My Son’s Always Been A Hugger. My Dog Wasn’t Totally Comfortable With That At First, But He’s Come Around
Image source: wafflesareforever
#16 3 Years Of Friendship
Image source: DanielHillSKW
#17 My Daughter Is Home With A Fever. Puppy Therapy Has Commenced
Image source: CapnFancyPants
#18 My Pup And I, Circa 1988
Image source: GP_3
#19 These Two Are Inseparable
Image source: skankboy
#20 My Nephew And His Yellow Lab
Image source: uhwatwat
#21 Home From School With The Flu. Asked My Son Why The Top Of Our Teacup Chihuahua’s Head Was Wet When They Woke Up From Nap Time. He Said, “I Licked Him. I Wanted To Say ‘I Love You’ In His Language So He Would Really Know”
#22 No One Messes With My Niece
Image source: goumama
#23 My Friend’s Daughter And Her Valentine’s Present
Image source: project_seven
#24 My Niece And Her Best Friend Got A Trampoline. I Think They Are Enjoying It
Image source: alpalbrown
#25 My Son Giving His Dog A Quick Pep Talk Before The Vet Comes Back
Image source: hanimilly
#26 My Friends Dog Giving Up His Favorite Blanket To My Daughter
Image source: SomeRationalGuy
#27 My Daughter And Dog Checking Out The First Snow Of The Season
Image source: worldsokayestmom
#28 She’s In Love With The New Tiny Human
Image source: D5R
#29 My Puppy And My Baby Girl Fight Over Who’s Going To Warm Their Butt On The Vent In The Morning. The Baby Won Today. The Puppy Is Pouting About It
Image source: moonstep77
#30 Turned The Corner To See My Daughter And Her Dog Like This
Image source: graciiieee
#31 Our Rescue Puppy Is The Best Sleeping Buddy To Our 8-Month-Old Son
Image source: Elizabeth Spence
#32 My Son & Our Dog, Blue Were Born A Month Apart. When My Son Was Old Enough To Understand Birthdays, He Said, “Blue Is My Brother”
#33 My Dog Loves My Daughter. Daughter Still Unsure About Dog
Image source: MisterMurphy64
#34 Little Guy Fell Asleep In A Basket With His Golden Retriever Puppies
Image source: grayson160
#35 My Son May Never Have Gotten To Meet His Great-Grandfather, But He Did Inherit His Best Friend
Image source: thisgirlscores
#36 Best Friends Playing Innocent When Caught Red Handed
Image source: Beezy8d5
#37 This Pic I Took
Image source: mrdengue
#38 There’s A Reason They Say Owning A Dog Preps You For Having Kids
Image source: Roytoy13
#39 My Son Has Epilepsy And Bear Comforts Him After A Seizure And “Watches” Him
Image source: BackDimplez
#40 A Little Girl & Her Family Were Walking By My GF, Dog, And I Yesterday Evening While We Were Eating Outside At A Restaurant. The Little Girl’s Mom Stopped & Asked If Her Daughter Could Pet Our Dog. We Said: “Of Course!” Then The Little Girl Walked Up To Our Dog, Leaned In, & Gave Our Pup A Smooch
Image source: schlinker
#41 My Daughter Isn’t Feeling Well Tonight, And My Dog Won’t Leave Her Side.. I Think She’s Just In It For The Free Ear Rubs But It Is Sweet Nonetheless!
Image source: charlotteaz
#42 My Dog And Newborn Daughter Are Already BFF’s
Image source: schlinker
#43 Rowdy Could Easily Drag My 2 Year Old Around The Room. Instead, He Just Laid There With A Smile On His Face, Tugging At The Rope While My Son Squealed With Glee
Image source: _HEY_EARL_
#44 Baby Kissing Dog When He’s Sleeping
Image source: Tom__and__jerry
#45 Ferocious Pit Bull Smothers Small Child
Image source: JenniiXCore
#46 My Friend’s Son And His Canine Accomplice Got Into The Kitchen Cabinet
Image source: CambodianBreastMilk
#47 My Wife Caught My Daughter And My Pitty Both Begging For Food… Tongues Out
Image source: fthursdayee
#48 My 7-Year-Old Daughter And A 10 Month Old Great Dane Pup
Image source: mama2thejs
#49 My 1-Year-Old Kid And 150 Lb Mastiff Are Best Friends
Image source: Nosivad
#50 My Baby And Corgi Are Now Old Enough To Work Together. Now They Roam My House Like A Mini Harley And The Joker With The Dial Set To “Annoy”
Image source: banpeiSF
Follow Us