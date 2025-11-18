Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Ironic Thing You’ve Heard Someone Say?

by

Tell me the most ironic thing you’ve heard or that’s happened to you!

#1

Only thing that comes to mind is when the Flat Earth Society declared that they have members all around the globe . . .

#2

There was a trans phobic troll on this site, telling people that they could not self declare their gender, yet there he was “correcting” people telling people their gender matches their sex, literally self declaring other people’s “correct” gender for them….

#3

My grandparents and 2 of their sons love to brag about how great they are and how others should respect them because we are a Brahman family. They are the same people who eat non-veg and drink alcohol which is forbidden in our caste

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Guy Takes Selfies Every Day For 10 Years, Shows How Subtle Changes Create A Big Difference At The End
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
30 Adorably Unsettling Art Pieces That Show Giant Cats Ruling The World, As Imagined By This Artist
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Reno 911! is Rebooting on Quibi With Original Cast
3 min read
Dec, 16, 2019
Five Reasons We’ll be Watching “Everything Sucks!”
3 min read
Feb, 14, 2018
Feast Your Eyes On The 40 Incredible Winning Shots For The 2022 UK Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
My Wife Insisted Me To Put These Comics On The Internet – They’re About A Cat We Rescued A Few Months Ago
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.