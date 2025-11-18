Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Ironic Thing You’ve Heard Someone Say?

Tell me the most ironic thing you’ve heard or that’s happened to you!
#1
Only thing that comes to mind is when the Flat Earth Society declared that they have members all around the globe . . .
#2
There was a trans phobic troll on this site, telling people that they could not self declare their gender, yet there he was “correcting” people telling people their gender matches their sex, literally self declaring other people’s “correct” gender for them….
#3
My grandparents and 2 of their sons love to brag about how great they are and how others should respect them because we are a Brahman family. They are the same people who eat non-veg and drink alcohol which is forbidden in our caste
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us