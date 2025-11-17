Hey Pandas, Show Us Some Art You Created As A Kid (Closed)

by

Post some photos of childhood art ONLY. Hate comments will not be tolerated.

#1 Painted This Masterpiece With Watercolors When I Was 11

Hey Pandas, Show Us Some Art You Created As A Kid (Closed)

#2 I’m Not Kidding

Hey Pandas, Show Us Some Art You Created As A Kid (Closed)

#3 Martians Attack! 4th Or 5th Grade Art Class Masterpiece

Hey Pandas, Show Us Some Art You Created As A Kid (Closed)

#4 Made This When I Was 9 (It’s Ugly But Whatever)

Hey Pandas, Show Us Some Art You Created As A Kid (Closed)

#5 Made At A Pottery Themed Summer Camp

Hey Pandas, Show Us Some Art You Created As A Kid (Closed)

#6 I Created This Cat Sculpture In Eighth Grade Art Class When I Was 13

Hey Pandas, Show Us Some Art You Created As A Kid (Closed)

#7 I Was 9 When I Created This

Hey Pandas, Show Us Some Art You Created As A Kid (Closed)

#8 Oh And This One Was For Fun

Hey Pandas, Show Us Some Art You Created As A Kid (Closed)

#9 Made This Back In 6th Grade It’s Cute But Never Painted

Hey Pandas, Show Us Some Art You Created As A Kid (Closed)

#10 Uhhmmm I’m Still A Kid

Hey Pandas, Show Us Some Art You Created As A Kid (Closed)

#11 I Was Learning Sewing At School, And I Made This Little Bag

Hey Pandas, Show Us Some Art You Created As A Kid (Closed)

#12 This Clay Thing I Made When I Was 11 Or 12

Hey Pandas, Show Us Some Art You Created As A Kid (Closed)

#13 1st Grade Art Has Been Hanging In The Bathroom For Years

Hey Pandas, Show Us Some Art You Created As A Kid (Closed)

#14 From Preschool. I’m A Vet Tech Now

Hey Pandas, Show Us Some Art You Created As A Kid (Closed)

#15 I Love Cyclopes…. So I Draw Them And I Have Been For A While

Hey Pandas, Show Us Some Art You Created As A Kid (Closed)

#16 Sorry About The Image Quality- This Was For An Art Exam

Hey Pandas, Show Us Some Art You Created As A Kid (Closed)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Catherine The Great
Meet the Cast of HBO’s Catherine the Great
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2019
Why It’s Kind of Cool Watchmen Isn’t Getting a Season 2
3 min read
Jan, 21, 2020
75 First Date Ideas Your Boo Will Definitely Appreciate
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post The Weirdest Photo You’ve Taken (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Exploring Galadriel and Sauron’s Tense Dynamic in The Rings of Power Season 2
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2024
50 Posts About The 80s And 90s That Today’s Kids Probably Won’t Get, As Shared On This Facebook Group
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.