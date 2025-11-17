Hey Pandas, Show Us Some Art You Created As A Kid (Closed)

Post some photos of childhood art ONLY. Hate comments will not be tolerated.
#1 Painted This Masterpiece With Watercolors When I Was 11
#2 I’m Not Kidding
#3 Martians Attack! 4th Or 5th Grade Art Class Masterpiece
#4 Made This When I Was 9 (It’s Ugly But Whatever)
#5 Made At A Pottery Themed Summer Camp
#6 I Created This Cat Sculpture In Eighth Grade Art Class When I Was 13
#7 I Was 9 When I Created This
#8 Oh And This One Was For Fun
#9 Made This Back In 6th Grade It’s Cute But Never Painted
#10 Uhhmmm I’m Still A Kid
#11 I Was Learning Sewing At School, And I Made This Little Bag
#12 This Clay Thing I Made When I Was 11 Or 12
#13 1st Grade Art Has Been Hanging In The Bathroom For Years
#14 From Preschool. I’m A Vet Tech Now
#15 I Love Cyclopes…. So I Draw Them And I Have Been For A While
#16 Sorry About The Image Quality- This Was For An Art Exam
