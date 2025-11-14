An Incredible Family House In Sevilla Made Of Recycled Shipping Containers

We continue to discover for you. The container house on today’s tour is from Alcalá de Guadaíra, Sevilla, Spain. It is a house made with reused containers, a project by the architect Alejandro Martín Torrente.

Building the house with shipping containers was a clear recommendation. From the drawing of the project to the containers coming to the field, there was only one point that was certain; designing a house with reused materials.

More info: livinginacontainer.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | youtube.com

Image credits: Juanca Lagares

When designing the container house, the architectural firm abandoned the idea of ​​making a room inside each container and adopted the idea of ​​creating a more wonderful project. As we mentioned in most of our articles, there is no limit to what you can do using shipping containers. This project is a good example of this. It is much easier with containers to create more wonderful houses instead of classical architecture.

Image credits: Juanca Lagares

Image credits: Juanca Lagares

Image credits: Juanca Lagares

Complete sheet metal sheets were cut, two turned over to form a mezzanine, another one (5m) extended over them to the front, and doors fixed at intervals to support the whole.

Image credits: Juanca Lagares

As a first view, the first two-story volume, which covers almost the entire surface, acts as a barrier after passing through the door of the house (again when reused) and also supports a more intimate reality.

Image credits: Juanca Lagares

The container extended to the front (over the pool) frames the porch and expands it with its northern counterpart, placing the living-dining room in the middle of both realities.

Image credits: Juanca Lagares

Image credits: Juanca Lagares

Generally speaking, there is a sense of peace from the first moment you see the white coating house outside the container house.

Compared to traditional container architecture, this design, one ahead and the other behind, makes the house look modern.

Image credits: Juanca Lagares

Image credits: Juanca Lagares

Image credits: Juanca Lagares

Image credits: Juanca Lagares

The peaceful atmosphere outside the house also fascinates us inside. In the interior of the container house furnished with simple details, the wooden parts used on the ceiling attract attention.

Image credits: Juanca Lagares

Image credits: Juanca Lagares

Image credits: Juanca Lagares

Image credits: Juanca Lagares

One of the reasons why container houses have been preferred recently is the construction time, as they are completed much faster than traditional methods. When we add the strength factor to the time saved, we can easily say that the container house market will grow even faster.

The global container home market size is expected to reach $73,070.5 million by 2025, from $44,768.6 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Image credits: Juanca Lagares

