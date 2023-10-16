Braison Cyrus: The Lesser Known Cyrus Sibling

From the shadows to the spotlight, Braison Cyrus is no doubt the hidden gem in the famous Cyrus family. While Miley Cyrus has long been in the public eye, it’s time to uncover the untold story of her talented sibling, Braison. Known for his exceptional talents, Braison has been quietly making his mark in the entertainment industry.
As a member of the renowned Cyrus family, Braison shares the same innate musical talent that has captivated millions. However, his path to success has been unique, intriguing, and one to keep an eye on. So, without further ado, here is a closer look at his life.
Early Life And Family Background
Braison Cyrus was born on May 9, 1994, in Nashville, Tennessee, into a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry. As the son of country music superstar Billy Ray Cyrus and brother to the internationally recognized artist Miley Cyrus, Braison grew up surrounded by creativity and talent. Despite his famous lineage, his upbringing was relatively grounded, thanks to his parents.
However, growing up, Braison Cyrus was exposed to various forms of artistic expression. Even more, his creative inclinations were nurtured. It was evident from an early age that he possessed a natural talent for performing, drawing inspiration from his family’s musical background. While his siblings pursued their paths in the spotlight, he explored his interests in acting and music, eager to forge his own identity within the industry.
Braison Cyrus’s Journey In The Entertainment Industry
Cyrus first dipped his toe into showbiz by beginning with his passion for acting. The rising star made his acting debut in 2012 with a guest appearance on the popular TV series Doc alongside his father, Billy Ray. This initial taste of the acting world ignited a fire within Braison, leading him to pursue further opportunities.
In the years that followed, Cyrus honed his craft by taking on a variety of roles in both film and television. From supporting roles in independent films to appearances on popular shows like Chicago P.D. and Code Black, he showcased his versatility as an actor. Braison’s commitment to his craft and dedication to honing his skills earned him recognition within the industry.
In addition to his acting pursuits, Braison also explored his musical talents. He formed a band called Metro Station with his brother, Trace Cyrus, and contributed as a vocalist and guitarist. The band achieved moderate success, with their debut single “Shake It” becoming a worldwide hit. Despite the band’s eventual hiatus, Cyrus’ musical endeavors showcased his range as an artist and further solidified his place in the entertainment industry.
Lesser-Known Facts About Braison Cyrus
While Braison Cyrus may be lesser known compared to his more famous siblings, several intriguing facts highlight his unique personality and interests. First and foremost, he has a profound love for the great outdoors. Growing up in Tennessee, he developed a deep appreciation for nature and often finds solace in activities like hiking and camping. This connection to the natural world often serves as a source of inspiration for his creative endeavors.
Another interesting aspect of his life is his passion for philanthropy and activism. He actively supports charitable organizations and uses his platform to raise awareness for causes close to his heart, such as environmental conservation and animal rights. Altogether, his dedication to making a positive impact on the world showcases his compassionate nature.
Branson’s Personal Life And Relationships
In addition to his professional pursuits, Braison’s personal life has also garnered attention. He was in a long-term relationship with visual artist Stella McBride, and the couple got hitched in November 2019. From what they share on social media, their relationship is characterized by mutual support and encouragement. In fact, McBride often attends his performances and cheers him on. Even more, his close-knit relationship with his family is also evident in his social media presence. He frequently shares moments with his siblings, showcasing the strong bond they share despite their paths. However, theirs is not a family void of the occasional drama.
The Cyrus Family Feud
All traces of the Cyrus family conflict date back to 2022 when their parents, Billy Ray, and Tish Cyrus, finalized their divorce. The end of the 30-year union seemed to split their family right down the middle. In fact, when their mother remarried only Miley and Brandi Cyrus were in attendance as bridesmaids. On the other hand, Noah and Braison Cyrus did not attend and instead posted a picture on the day with Noah Cyrus clad in a t-shirt featuring a picture of her dad. Since then, there has been a rift between the siblings often resulting in very public back and forths online. Needless to say, what the family holds for the Cyrus clan is quite unclear.