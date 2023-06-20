Brad Pitt’s Top Ten Movies of All Time

Delving into Brad Pitt‘s diverse portfolio is metaphorical to embarking on an expedition through a cinematic treasure. Yes, it’s that versatile. With a career spanning over three decades, Pitt has graced our screens with powerful performances that have enthralled, amused, and even terrified us. From battle-hardened soldiers to eccentric detectives, his roles have been as varied as they have been memorable.
But which ones of his roles truly define his illustrious career? Maybe all of them. But let’s dig in today. Let’s turn the pages of his vibrant cinematic journey and explore the ten Brad Pitt movies that shine the brightest in his constellation of performances. Ready to get started? Let’s dive in.
1. 12 Monkeys
In this mind-bending sci-fi thriller, Pitt’s twitchy, unhinged portrayal of Jeffrey Goines is unforgettable. It’s terrifying. It’s an old Brad Pitt movie — 12 Monkeys was released in 1995, but it’s certainly a wild departure from his usual roles, reminding viewers of his incredible versatility. Pitt made Madness look intriguing, but Bruce Willis cemented it. A must-watch for anybody looking to contemplate the circularities of time.
2. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Here’s Brad Pitt in the role that bagged him an Oscar! As the laid-back stunt double Cliff Booth, he exudes an irresistible blend of charm and mystery. That unforgettable showdown with Bruce Lee — was that real or simply part of Booth’s vivid imagination? Either way, it’s a movie full of surprises, and Brad Pitt took home the last surprise.
3. Troy
In Troy, Pitt brings the legendary Greek warrior Achilles to life. The raw physicality and emotional depth of his performance render Achilles a tragic hero rather than a mere warrior. The movie is an entertaining spectacle that brings forth an intriguing true story. Troy might arguably lack emotional resonance, but Achilles inarguably doesn’t.
4. Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Brad Pitt teams up with Angelina Jolie to deliver a high-octane mix of action and romance in Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The chemistry between them as a seemingly mundane couple leading secret lives as assassins? Electric! A half-smart domestic comedy, but because of its sexy action romp, this one has to be on Brad Pitt’s top ten.
5. Ocean’s Eleven/Twelve/Thirteen
A tale of heists, glamour, and unabashed fun. As Rusty Ryan, Brad Pitt charms with effortless charisma and quick wit in the Ocean’s Franchise. Whether planning a casino heist or enjoying a cheeseburger, he’s a joy to watch. Imagine participating in an audacious heist with suave criminals — Ocean’s series does it with a star-studded cast every time. A slick and entertaining heist series with Brad Pitt at the heart of it all.
6. Bullet Train
Pitt in an action-packed thriller set on a bullet train? Yes, please! Bullet Train — a recent blockbuster, showcases him as a seasoned hitman in a deadly race against time. The sheer intensity he brings to his role is worth a watch. The blend of comedy and action in a train, and there’s no way out. The eyes are patched to the screen, and the movie must not end. The story might run out of track, but the action and suspense don’t.
7. Inglourious Basterds
Ahh, Lieutenant Aldo Raine! Bradd Pitt’s portrayal of the Nazi-scalping leader of the Basterds in Inglourious Basterds is a delightful mix of bravado and ruthlessness. Isn’t it fascinating how he can evoke empathy for a character so relentless in his violence? It is bold. Also brazen. It’s equally satisfying in the extreme. A master stroke by Quentin Tarantino with a star-studded cast.
8. World War Z
If you think zombie apocalypse films are mere gore fests, you need to watch World War Z. This movie was a game-changer. Pitt’s UN investigator Gerry Lane brings a compelling blend of determination and vulnerability that ramps up the emotional stakes in the midst of a global crisis. It’s one of the most expensive zombie movies ever made — a hybrid of action and horror but a memorable one nonetheless. Particularly because it’s a serious, genuine take on the zombie genre — as compared to the usual comedic takes.
9. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The tale of Benjamin Button is one of a life lived in reverse. As Button, Brad Pitt gives a stunning performance that spans from an old man to a child. It’s a testament to his acting prowess that he conveys the complexity and poignancy of this unique journey so convincingly. Being able to portray different phases of life so profoundly is a feat in itself. It’s a beautiful story, and it’s unlike anything David Fincher has ever made — and probably never will.
10. Fight Club
“First rule of Fight Club? You don’t talk about Fight Club.” A phrase that resonates in pop culture, largely thanks to Brad Pitt‘s thrilling portrayal of the enigmatic Tyler Durden. Riveting and provocative, Pitt’s Durden is the personification of anarchy, throwing punches and philosophical ruminations with equal gusto. But why rank it first? Because men know what Fight Club actually is. To the rest of the world, this just might be just another story about a depressed, schizophrenic guy — but real men know what this movie represents. It bonds men all over the world. And the best part? Nobody talks about it because they know what it means.