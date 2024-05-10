Why Blue Bloods Was Cancelled After 14 Seasons

Blue Bloods is cancelled but has been a consistent hit on CBS for 14 years, and is still pulling in over 5 million viewers every week with each new episode. So, when rumors started suggesting Season 14 might be the last, fans were understandably shocked. Despite initial uncertainty, Donnie Wahlberg (who plays Danny Reagan in the show) hinted that Blue Bloods ending was not a done deal, and other cast members soon followed suit. Fans played their part as well, running hashtags like #SaveBlueBloods on X and TikTok. There was even a petition going, which managed to amass 16,000+ signatures.
However, all of these activities failed to move the needle, and CBS confirmed that Season 14 will be the definitive end of Blue Bloods. So, why did the series get axed despite being such a fan favorite? Let’s find out.
Blue Bloods Was Cancelled Due to Financial Constraints
Sure, Blue Bloods consistently pulled in higher ratings than the average CBS show. But here’s the thing: it also costs a lot more to make. The series is filmed on location in New York, which is way more expensive than producing an LA-based show. Plus, most of the main cast has been there since day one, so keeping them on board likely means paying larger salaries. Tom Selleck alone is paid $200,000 per episode. And the rest of the cast isn’t far behind either. Donnie Wahlberg’s salary started at $60,000 but has since risen to a hefty $150,000 per episode.
Things got even worse after the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The cast and producers had to accept a 25% pay cut just to keep the show afloat. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. CBS had already cancelled several other high-rated shows like Bob Hearts Abishola and Young Sheldon. And sadly, Blue Bloods became another casualty of the network’s budget constraints.
Ending Blue Bloods After Season 14 Also Ensures That the Show Doesn’t Overstay Its Welcome
When CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach talked about ending Blue Bloods, she stressed the importance of giving the series a proper sendoff. By ending on a planned note, the show’s creators can ensure a satisfying conclusion for the characters and storylines, rather than risk viewers losing interest. So many TV shows just keep going season after season (Riverdale, for instance), and they end up going off the rails. The writers keep trying to one-up the previous seasons until the show loses all its charm and identity and fades away into obscurity.
Blue Bloods was still popular, but procedural shows like this can get repetitive over time. The ratings had already dropped between Seasons 13 and 14, and Blue Bloods is very much a remnant of a bygone era of television. Ending it now will help solidify its legacy and is necessary to freshen up the network’s lineup.
When is the Blue Bloods Season 14 Finale Releasing?
Blue Bloods’ final season is split into two parts — 10 episodes are airing now, and eight more are coming later in 2024. The first half wraps up on Friday, May 17, 2024. Then, the show will take a break for the summer and come back for its final eight episodes in September or October, with the series finale slated to be released this December. CBS executives have promised that Season 14 will be “the most satisfying season yet,” and though it’ll be tough to say goodbye, at least we know that the Reagan family will go out with a bang.
Is There Hope for a Blue Bloods Spinoff Series?
While the news of Blue Bloods ending stings, a recent interview with Wahlberg has sparked a glimmer of hope for fans. On The Kelly Clarkson Show, Wahlberg hinted at the possibility of a spinoff focusing on just one or two family members after the original series concludes. While it’s an intriguing prospect, the chances are slim.
Showrunner Kevin Wade previously weighed in on the idea of spinoffs back in 2023, expressing a preference to leave things as they are. He explained that Blue Bloods wasn’t just another police procedural like CSI or NCIS. It was about family, and that’s hard to recreate. While a spinoff featuring a law enforcement family in another city is possible, Blue Bloods is truly a one-of-a-kind series that begins and ends with Tom Selleck. Also, see what Blue Blood cast has to say about the show’s conclusion.