Blue Bloods Stars Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan Discuss Show’s Emotional Conclusion

End of an Era for Blue Bloods
Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan, the beloved stars of Blue Bloods, recently shared their emotional journey as they say goodbye to their characters on the long-standing series. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the duo presented a sentimental clip from the final season, capturing the essence of the Reagan family’s dynamic.
Reflecting on Family Bonds and Show Legacy
Likening their co-stars and crew to a family, Moynahan described their experience:
I think it’s more saying goodbye to the people behind the characters. They’ve shared countless life events over the past 14 years, creating lifelong bonds. Wahlberg chimed in humorously yet sincerely about his sadness, emphasizing the depth of their connections.
Directorial Debut and Supportive Co-Stars
In addition to acting, this season saw Moynahan direct her third episode of the show. Wahlberg supported her new role wholeheartedly, dismissing any doubters:
Do you think there’s anything that she can’t do? He praised her directorial skills, reflecting the strong supportive network among the cast.
Looking Forward with a Heavy Heart
The conclusion of Blue Bloods, with its final episodes set for later this year, marks a significant moment for both the cast and its viewers.
We’ve created such a family on set with each other and the crew – most of the crew’s been with us for 14 years, so we’ve been through a lot of weddings, births, deaths and everything. These remarks illustrate not just an ending but an era filled with shared experiences and transformations.