CBS Announces Cancellation of So Help Me Todd and CSI Vegas

End of the Line for CBS Shows So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas
In an unveiling that shook fans, CBS has announced the cancellation of two beloved drama series, So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas. The closures mark an end to the character-rich stories of a quirky investigator and a high-stakes crime lab respectively.
Ratings Overview and Competition Comparison
Despite fair performance in Nielsen ratings with CSI: Vegas securing 6.234M viewers and So Help Me Todd closely behind at 6.224M, both series ranked at the bottom of CBS’s drama lineup this season. This standing comes even as they outperformed several other series from competing networks including ABC’s The Rookie and NBC’s The Voice.
Cancellation Decisions Amid New Additions
The decision to discontinue these series comes as CBS prepares to introduce three new dramas in the 2024-25 season—NCIS: Origins, Matlock, and Watson. According to network insiders, integrating these new projects while maintaining a robust lineup necessitated some tough choices.
A Tribute to Cast and Crew
Lamenting the cancellation, Lex Medlin, who played Beau Finado in CSI: Vegas, shared,
I am going to miss this cast and crew so very much. Most of all I’ll miss Beau. He was so fun to play. Thanks all for the support. On to the next adventure. Marg Helgenberger also reflected on her experience, stating on Instagram,
Each & every person involved with the making of this series brought their A game each & every day. It was truly a pleasure & honor to work/play alongside such a fun & talented company of story tellers. Immeasurable thanks & gratitude to all for making this experience such a memorable ride.
The Final Curtain Calls
The last episodes of both shows are scheduled for May; CSI: Vegas‘ finale will air on May 19th, while So Help Me Todd will conclude slightly earlier on May 16th. This gives fans a few more episodes to savor their favorite characters and storylines before bidding farewell.